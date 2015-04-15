(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are)
By James Saft
April 15 If shedding its financing arm did
wonders for General Electric's stock price, maybe
too-big-to-fail bank peers like Citibank and JP Morgan
should consider similar moves.
Not that banks will become industrials, but rather the
biggest banks might get a better valuation on their earnings by
becoming smaller, simpler, easier to manage and less strictly
regulated.
GE last Friday announced a plan to divest most of GE
Capital, taking operating earnings from finance eventually down
to less than 10 percent of the whole as compared to 57 percent
in 2007. GE's stock popped 11 percent on the news, which may
allow the company to lose its designation as a 'systemically
important financial institution' (SIFI) subject to tougher
regulation under the Dodd-Frank Act.
Investors were happy not simply because of the prospect of
less burdensome regulation. More important is that GE will be a
more focused industrial company, one which will produce more
predictable and hopefully less volatile earnings. While finance
was once the tail which wagged GE's industrial dog, allowing it
to grow earnings both rapidly and with metronomic, if sometimes
hard to credit, regularity, GE Capital's huge and complex book
of financings threatened to take the company down during the
financial crisis, bringing on a stock slump from which it is
only now emerging.
Though arguably in the pre-crisis era investors gave
finance-based earnings at GE a bit of a pass, valuing them more
highly than they would if produced by a similarly
hedge-fund-like investment bank, those days surely ended with
the crisis.
There is also the conglomerate discount at work here, a
phenomenon characterized by investors being unwilling to pay as
highly for a given dollar of earnings at a conglomerate as they
would at a mono-line or simpler company. That's partly because
conglomerates, and here I include financial ones, have a bad
track record of being run too much for the glory and enrichment
of insiders, but also because investors want to do their own
diversification rather than subcontract it to the whims of
executives and their investment bankers. Note that GE's consumer
finance arm Synchrony Financial, spun off last August, has seen
its shares rise by a third, much better than both the broad
market and most financial shares.
The market seems to like simple stand-alone companies, even
ones in finance.
THE INVESTMENT CASE AGAINST TOO BIG TO FAIL
So will any of this cut much ice with those making the calls
at the too-big-to-fail banks? Very likely not, history and human
nature being what they are, but perhaps it ought to.
The largest banks do enjoy material advantages due to their
implied status of being back-stopped by the government. Though
the dimensions of this subsidy are hotly debated, as are the
corresponding costs imposed by tighter regulation, the fact
remains that they have an advantage in certain respects due to
their size and scope. There are also those who still sincerely
believe that large U.S. banks will be positioned to take
advantage of a supposed growth in financial services worldwide,
though the evidence for this too is contested.
There is, however, good evidence to suggest that many large
diversified financials, perhaps particularly the largest, might
achieve better stock market valuations were they to break
themselves up into more easily digestible pieces. Not only is
this sector a byword for poor long-term stock performance, at
least over the last decade and a half, but there is academic
evidence to back up this thesis.
A 2005 study which looked at banks in 43 countries, all with
$100 million or more of assets, found that the market actually
imposes a 'diversification discount' on those with more
conglomerate-like corporate structures. This discount was about
6 percent of a standard measure of over- or under-valuation.
"Across an array of sensitivity checks, the data suggest
that diversity reduces the value of financial conglomerates. One
explanation of these results is that financial conglomerates
that engage in multiple activities intensify agency problems and
destroy value," Luc Laeven, then of the World Bank, and Ross
Levine, then of Brown University wrote.
Agency problems are economist-speak for what happens when an
agent, like, say, a bank CEO, is in a position to take advantage
of those for whom he works. In short, the more diversified the
financial, the more likely that it is being run for the benefit
of the inmates.
That's exactly why the biggest banks should be broken up,
and why they probably won't.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
