By Reihan Salam
TAMPA, Florida Aug 30 If you've been watching
the Republican National Convention at home, you probably missed
the speech former Representative Artur Davis of Alabama gave on
Tuesday night. Sandwiched between Ted Cruz, the Tea Party
darling who won an impressive come-from-behind victory in
Texas's GOP Senate primary, and Nikki Haley, the strikingly
youthful Indian-American governor of South Carolina, Davis was
overshadowed in most of the media coverage. MSNBC decided not to
air Davis's speech at all, which was a noteworthy omission given
that Davis had cut his political teeth as a Democrat and indeed
as an enthusiastic early backer of President Obama.
But on a star-studded night, before hotly anticipated
speeches by Ann Romney and conservative action hero Chris
Christie, it was Davis who gave the most effective performance.
It was so effective, in fact, that I heard many of the assembled
participants speculate about which office he'd run for next.
Party switchers are a staple at these quadrennial affairs.
They dramatize the case against the opposition by offering
dispatches from within the belly of the beast and signal that
it's safe for voters to forswear their old allegiances. And so
they serve the double function of rallying the base and wooing
the center.
Perhaps the most notable party switcher in recent memory was
Zell Miller, the then-U.S. senator and former governor of
Georgia, who gave a spellbindingly zealous speech at the 2004
Republican National Convention. Having once been the centrist
Democrat par excellence, practically inventing Bill Clinton's
Third Way playbook, Miller let loose a torrent of rage at
Democratic nominee Senator John Kerry that delighted rock-ribbed
conservatives everywhere -- and may well have frightened small
children.
Miller's fiery address foreshadowed the results of the 2004
election. White southerners, many of whom had retained some
vestigial loyalty to the Democratic party of their forefathers,
flocked to George W. Bush and the GOP, which helped the party
make significant gains in the U.S. Senate. This consolidation of
the South has had a deep and profound impact on our politics, in
part by sparking an equal and opposite reaction that has driven
much of coastal urban America into the arms of the Democrats.
Which is why Democrats have had their own bumper crop of
party switchers. This year they've pulled off a coup by
including Charlie Crist, the ex-Republican former Florida
governor once known as "Chain Gang Charlie" for his draconian
law-and-order enthusiasms, on their roster of speakers for the
Democratic National Convention in Charlotte. It's almost as
though the Democrats took a look at Artur Davis and said, we'll
see you your congressman and raise you a governor.
Among the cynical journalists whose tweets I had the
distinct displeasure of reading that night, there was a
derisive, sneering tone toward Davis, with many observing that
the former Alabama congressman, an African American raised by a
single mother, was unlikely to sway black voters.
What the critics failed to understand is that Davis's
address, unlike Zell Miller's, was not about making an ethnic or
regional appeal. Rather, he served as a stand-in for a kind of
upwardly mobile, aspirational voter you'll find in many American
communities. Davis was raised in humble circumstances in West
Montgomery, Alabama. But he also attended Harvard College and
Harvard Law School, where he proved an academic success. He
later returned to Alabama to serve as a prosecutor. In those
years, he embraced the moderate wing of the Democratic Party,
and in particular the pragmatic centrism of Bill Clinton. Unlike
most elite-educated professionals of his vintage, he didn't
embrace a hard-edged social liberalism. He tried to find ways to
reconcile left and right and white and black, and he saw
Clinton's message of hope, growth and opportunity as the right
way to do it.
Now, however, having served as a Democrat in Congress under
President Obama, and having lost a bruising, ideologically
charged Democratic gubernatorial primary in his home state,
Davis has changed teams. Not surprisingly, his erstwhile allies
have been notably unkind. Once feted as the new face of black
Democratic politics and as the "Alabama Obama," various
fair-weather friends have condemned him as an opportunist.
The simple truth is that as the Obama years wore on, Davis
found himself agreeing more and more with right-of-center
figures like Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels, New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Their
tough-minded, whatever-works pragmatism resonated with his
experiences, while the Obama administration's highly ideological
approach did not. Davis anticipates, in his words, "the rise of
a reform-oriented center-right that is bent on restoring
accountability and market principles to public systems" over the
next decade.
The really interesting question about Davis's political
future is whether the GOP will become the party of Daniels and
Christie and Jeb Bush or, as its critics allege, something
narrower, angrier and more ideological. Davis has made it clear
that he believes conservatives should seek to reform and improve
government as well as contain its growth. This is a conviction
widely shared among real-world Republicans. Yet apart from the
aforementioned governors, all of whom have their idiosyncrasies,
it has few convincing champions in the Republican political
class, least of all in Congress.
If Mitt Romney is elected president, he will have a brief
window of opportunity to seize this ground and to make the GOP
the party of reform, aspiration and inclusiveness. If he pulls
that off, Artur Davis will be the harbinger of a much bigger,
more consequential shift.