Sept 19 Be careful about writing Mitt Romney's
political obituary before they fill him with formaldehyde and
pour him into his mahogany condo.
Like that other frequent Republican presidential candidate,
Richard Nixon, Romney has a remarkable talent for stepping into
it, sinking and soiling himself rotten as he extricates himself.
Romney's latest stumble - complaining to rich donors about
the "47 percent," which was Webcast by Mother Jones yesterday -
would bury a less tenacious candidate. But Romney's talent for
powering past his embarrassments ranks up there with that of
Nixon, a champion of compartmentalization who believed that as
long as he had a pulse he had a chance of winning the White
House.
Like Nixon, Romney is not only at war with the Democrats but
also with the base of his own party, which has never been
convinced that he's a true conservative.
Both Nixon and Romney have dressed their pragmatist
campaigns in conservative clothing, but with the exception of
their cultural biases against sex, drugs and pornography - and
their instinctual disrespect for disrespecters of authority -
none of it has ever rung true.
The stink of inauthenticity wafts so heavily from both that
their early biographers have incorporated it into the titles of
their books, as historian David Greenberg pointed out to me in
an interview. The Real Romney, published this year, and 1960s
The Real Nixon, both posit that what you see is not what you get
with these two men.
"Romney is the most patently phony presidential candidate
since Nixon," says Greenberg, author of Nixon's Shadow: The
History of an Image.
"The most talented politicians express a natural ease, by
backslapping or chit-chatting with people. Nixon and Romney
don't have that skill, but they try anyway." The failures of
Nixon and Romney to connect, to seem "real" or to appear likable
have resulted in both doubling their efforts to be personable
and human, making even the sympathetic cringe.
The camera hated Nixon, and it showed. In 1968, Roger Ailes,
now head of Fox News Channel, worked on the Nixon campaign as a
consultant and improved the candidate's stagecraft. Yet the
camera still magnified Nixon's internal discontent.
Romney, a more handsome version of Nixon, doesn't sweat or
glower when facing the lens, but press encounters tend to give
him the yips, jamming his efforts to pave a communications
groove with voters. Like Nixon, Romney reflexively despises the
press, which he blamed for the disaster that was his July
foreign policy trip.
Had either Nixon or Romney grounded himself in ideology -
conservative or otherwise - realness wouldn't be as conspicuous
a problem. They'd be dull politicians, reciting from their
catechisms like Rick Santorum, if you seek a flesh-and-blood
example. But say what you will, nobody ever doubted whether
Santorum had an anchor, and nobody will ever write a book titled
The Real Santorum. Pragmatists like Nixon and Romney, who have
few core beliefs beyond the personal, require staff pollsters
and strategists to tell them where they should be on issues.
Liberal writers such as Paul Krugman and Jonathan Chait
would have you believe that the Mother Jones video reveals the
true, inner Romney, somebody who regards the poor, the sick and
the retired as grifters. If only that were true. He doesn't even
have that conviction. As a pragmatist politician speaking to
wealthy donors behind closed doors, Romney is content to say
what they want to hear: That the 47 percent are parasites and
the donors are exalted beings.
Romney owes much of his early campaign reputation as an
unprincipled waffling weasel to his major accomplishment as
governor of Massachusetts, Romneycare. Romney distanced himself
from the measure during the primaries, as the Washington Post
reported in early August, but once he secured the nomination,
his campaign cited the legislation as a political plus, evidence
that he had the skills to "reform" the healthcare industry. This
sort of calculated duplicity brings us back to Nixon, who
campaigned as a conservative but who once in the White House
supported the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency,
wage and price controls, Amtrak, affirmative action and other
codicils to Lyndon Johnson's Great Society.
Obviously, every politician over-flatters supporters, makes
voodoo dolls out of reporters and reverses himself. Nixon had a
pretty good excuse for his flip-floppery: He cared primarily
about foreign policy and would do almost anything to avoid
domestic policy battles. But what does Romney really care about?
He's been running for president non-stop, since 2007, and I
still haven't a clue.
