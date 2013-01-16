By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 If you like your 401(k)
retirement savings account, you're going to love what healthcare
reform does to your employer-provided health care plan.
In a post-Obamacare future, expect more employers to adopt
defined contribution healthcare plans. Instead of providing
coverage, they will throw a set amount of cash at workers and
have them buy their own coverage on private employer-sponsored
exchanges.
That future isn't here yet - right now only about 5 percent
of companies are using this approach, according to Alan Cohen,
chief strategy officer of Liazon, a firm that sets up private
exchanges for companies. But it is fast approaching. Cohen
expects that in 5 years, half of all companies will be offering
these private-choice dollar benefit plans.
Major elements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act are approaching even faster than that. On Oct. 1 of this
year, the first massive open-enrollment health insurance season
in history starts, when the state and federal exchanges open for
business.
Workers at big companies probably will face fewer immediate
changes than everyone else. But those who buy their own
insurance, go without coverage or work for small employers will
see dramatic changes in the coverage available to them. Here's
an early take on what to expect and what to do about it now.
-- This tax season matters. Take a look at your 2012 tax
return to see if you're going to qualify for subsidies. People
who earn 400 percent of the federal poverty level or less will
have their premium costs capped and excess premium covered by
tax credits.
Those figures do get adjusted annually, but using 2012
numbers, that means that even families earning four times the
poverty level - roughly $44,680 for singles and $92,200 for that
family of four - would see their health insurance costs capped.
At that income level, premiums couldn't cost more than 9.5
percent of family income. Lower levels of income would qualify
for lower caps and higher subsidies.
People with incomes up to 250 percent of the poverty line
($22,340 for singles and $46,100 for families of four, based on
2012 figures) also will qualify for lower deductibles and
copayments subsidized by the federal government.
The income used to determine this is modified adjusted gross
income, calculated basically by adding tax-exempt interest
income and tax-free Social Security benefits to adjusted gross
income.
So, if your 2013 tax return puts you on the cusp, check
again to make sure there's not a retirement contribution you
could make or another move that would bring your income below
those key levels.
And married couples who have been filing separately should
give very strong consideration to filing jointly, suggests
Cheryl Fish-Parcham, deputy director of Families USA, a consumer
advocacy organization. Complex regulations will make it
difficult or impossible for those married-separate filers to
claim the subsidy credits.
-- Get educated. Fish-Parcham and her colleague, Claire
McAndrew, a senior policy analyst, say they most worry about
newcomers to the health insurance buffet getting scammed or
misled once they are both required to buy health insurance and
responsible for choosing their own. Beginning on Oct. 1 this
year, there will be public exchanges featuring health insurance
plans that meet minimum federal guidelines. That means they
won't exclude people with pre-existing conditions and they won't
have lifetime spending limits, for example.
There will also be web-based exchanges run by private
companies, like the ones run now by companies like
ehealthinsurance.com and Netquote.com. And private exchanges
available through employers from companies like Liazon, which
runs its own Bright Choices exchange. "We're a little concerned
about the confusion that might result," McAndrew said.
All of the exchanges would be required to carry policies
that meet new minimum federal guidelines and they would be
required to meet federal pricing rules too. But the private
exchanges might offer more separate coverage, such as vision and
dental care. And the state exchanges will also screen for other
federal and state assistance programs.
For now, it's good to look at your family and analyze your
use of the healthcare system. Do you have lots of well-child
visits? Chronic conditions? Do you want to pay higher premiums
for first-dollar coverage or less for higher-deductible plans?
If you know early what your health spending patterns are, it
will be easier for you to shop for health insurance.
-- Save money now. If you currently have a high deductible
plan with a health savings account, max out your contribution
for 2012 and 2013. It's not clear that these programs will all
survive in their current form going forward; you may find
yourself with other choices that don't allow you to use an HSA,
and that money could come in handy later.
Furthermore, many people may see their health insurance
costs rise in 2014, warn experts. Costs could rise as insurers
stretch to meet higher coverage standards. And with new rules
limiting the markups that could be charged to older subscribers,
some young people could find their insurance costs rising, said
Sam Gibbs, president of eHealth Inc's Government Systems
division.
As more employees are nudged to cheaper high-deductible
plans in the future, they will want to learn more about the
healthcare they are buying, suggests Ceci Connolly, managing
director of the PwC Health Research Institute. She said that
after being switched to a high-deductible plan herself, she
started questioning her healthcare costs more carefully.
"When the first $3,000 to $5,000 is out of your own
pocketbook, you might think differently about the different
tests and screenings; the things that get ordered up quickly."
A first step? Check at the government's websiteto see data on doctors and hospitals. Begin to think about
finding better doctors and hospitals to achieve better health.
More and more of that information will be made public as we move
into the future of healthcare.