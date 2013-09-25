By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Here comes the day the
Obamacare enthusiasts have been waiting for and the haters have
dreaded: The state health insurance exchanges mandated by the
Affordable Care Act open for business on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Finally, Americans will start to see their health insurance
options for 2014. Here's a key number: The average cost for the
average plan will be $328 a month for one person. That figure
covers a wide range of policies and prices.
Everyone from the never-covered to the complacently covered
at work should find out what's being offered and get strategic.
Even if you are satisfied now, you may find it pays to learn and
shop.
There is time for deliberation. You can shop through the end
of this year for coverage that kicks in on Jan. 1. And even if
you take longer, you have until March 31 to sign up for 2014
coverage. After that, you can use the exchanges to purchase 2014
only if you have a life-changing event, such as a divorce or the
death of a spouse from whom you've been getting coverage.
Here's how to shop for coverage:
- Study all your choices: With the addition of public
exchanges, there will be three ways to find insurance: from an
employer, by buying it from a public exchange or through a
private exchange, usually run by an insurance brokerage, such as
ehealthinsurance.com or healthcompare.com.
For most people who can get coverage at work, that will be
their best choice because it will be subsidized by their
employer. But if your employer won't subsidize coverage for your
spouse, partner or kids, you might find a better deal on one of
the public exchanges, where you can get coverage that meets
federal guidelines that will limit your out-of-pocket costs.
The private exchanges will offer a third tier of coverage:
Some plans will be cheaper and have higher out-of-pocket costs
than those offered on public exchanges. Others may provide
consumers with a wider network of in-plan physicians and
hospitals than they will find on the exchanges. But the plans
won't always have to hew to the same federal limits on
deductibles, co-pays and cost sharing, so pay attention to the
small print.
- Determine whether you'll qualify for a federal subsidy. If
your employer provides comprehensive coverage that costs you
less than 9.5 percent of your annual income, you will not
qualify for a subsidy, even if you shop the exchanges.
If you don't get that affordable coverage at work, you'll
qualify for subsidies on your premiums if your household brings
in less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level for its
size.
- Decide whether to split your family's coverage. There's a
trap hidden in the subsidy rules: If your employer provides
affordable coverage for you, nobody in your family is eligible
for subsidized coverage on the exchanges, even if your finances
would otherwise qualify the whole household and even if you opt
out of your employer's plan to shop with the rest of the family.
You may decide to shop on the public and private exchanges for
your spouse or domestic partner and kids separately to find the
coverage for them that would be best and most affordable.
- Emancipate your young adult. Your twentysomething child
can be included in your health insurance plan until he is 26 -
but he may find a lower-cost and subsidized plan on his own if
he is a low earner and doesn't live in your household.
Furthermore, if he lives in a different part of the country,
your coverage may not be optimal for him. His doctors may all be
"out of network" for your plan.
- Call your doctor. Just as you did pre-Obamacare, you'll
want to make sure your favorite physicians and hospitals
participate in the plan you choose, lest the higher costs you'll
face for going out of plan blow your budget. You can get some
data on participating provider lists from the policy listings on
the exchanges, but it would be good to check directly with your
family doctor to make sure she is participating in the plan you
choose and has generally had a decent experience getting paid by
the insurance company you're choosing.
Jonathan Wu of research site ValuePenguin notes that in some
areas the policies will be very regional and may limit their
networks to one county or two. If you regularly travel to a
different state, check to see that your policy covers your care
there as well.
- Choose your metal. The plans on the public exchanges are
standardized, and shoppers can choose among bronze, silver, gold
and platinum plans. The good news is you no longer have to check
the policies to make sure they cover mental health or maternity
care - all are required to do that. The various plans mainly
differ in the way their costs are structured.
Bronze plans have the lowest premiums but offer the highest
out-of-pocket costs. They are a good choice if you have some
savings to pay those out-of-pocket costs, want to limit your
premiums and can take advantage of the tax benefits you'll earn
by using a linked health savings account to accumulate money for
healthcare costs.
One important note: If you earn less than 250 percent of the
federal poverty level (roughly $58,875 in 2013 for a family of
four), you'll also qualify for some subsidies on your
out-of-pocket costs - which you'll only be able to get in a
silver plan. The high-end gold and platinum plans are for people
who have frequent doctor visits and would rather have the
certainty of higher premiums and very low out-of-pocket costs.
- Relax. In a post-Obamacare world, no insurer can reject
you or charge you more for pre-existing medical conditions. So
you won't be locked into any plan for life, as you might have
been had you developed a chronic condition after signing up for
health insurance. That means if you go through all these steps
and still feel like you chose the wrong plan, the damage is
limited - you can do all this again next year, for 2015.