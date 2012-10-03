By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 3 It's a sad, sticky and
increasingly common situation: An elderly relative insists on
managing his money, but you suspect he's losing his ability to
handle that.
The older people get, the more likely they are to suffer
cognitive decline. Roughly 14 percent of people over 71 have
some level of dementia, according to the National Institutes of
Health. For those in their 90s, the rate rises to 37.4 percent.
Many older folks have spent a lifetime managing their
finances and take pride in it. They may hold onto their
checkbooks and brokerage statements more tightly than they do
their car keys. Take the parents of John M. Smartt Jr., a
Knoxville, Tennessee certified public accountant and investment
adviser, who have been married for almost 70 years. Just last
week they finally agreed to merge their separate checking
accounts and allow Smartt to write checks for them.
Furthermore, unless aging relatives have thought ahead and
done the paperwork -- joint bank accounts, powers of attorney
and the like -- their family members may not have access or any
legal right to discuss those finances.
At least it's a situation that many others, including
professionals such as Smartt, have faced. Here are tips from
those who have been there on how to handle aging relatives and
their finances.
-- Be alert. The early signs of dementia are not easy to
discern. Your relative may sound like he's on top of his game
but could still be slipping. Look for overflowing paperwork on
their table or desk, says Linda Hill, a gerontology social
worker with Aging Network Services in Bethesda, Maryland. Be
concerned if a relative starts donating to charities that are
not in the usual repertoire or starts buying items from
television ads. Forgetting names is not a particularly strong
sign of dementia (thank goodness!), but forgetting proper nouns
such as "couch" or "telephone" may be.
-- Ask before it's necessary. Lauren Lindsay, a Covington,
Louisiana financial adviser, has her clients fill out an
"incapacitation letter" that answers the question, "If we have
concerns that you are not acting like your 'normal' self, who do
we contact?" You can flip that around and get a letter sent to
your relative's adviser with language such as, "You're fine now,
but could you notify your adviser that it's OK to talk to me if
you should have troubles down the road?" Use the same approach
to get a power of attorney letter.
-- Be diplomatic. Suggest to your parents that it would be a
good idea to have your name on their checking account in case
they are ill and need someone to write checks for them. Or offer
to pay the bills to save them work, then let them sign the
checks.
-- Use even more finesse with investment accounts; the
stakes are higher. Don't tell an uncle or aunt that you think
they aren't capable of making buy and sell decisions. Tell them
you admire their long history of smart investing and would like
to learn from them. Ask whether you can sit in on meetings with
their adviser.
-- Put the adviser on notice. If your relative is working
with a broker or adviser who is actively managing the account,
let that person know you have concerns about your relative's
ability to approve trades. That professional may not be
permitted to talk to you, but she can listen. Trading on behalf
of a demented client can increase an adviser's legal liability,
writes Steven Starnes, a McLean, Virginia financial planner in a
recent article in the Journal of Financial Planning titled "Is
Your Firm Prepared for Alzheimer's?"
Of course, more elderly people are ripped off by their
relatives than they are by their financial advisers, so the
adviser might be as suspicious of you as you are of him. Working
together, though, you may be able to calm activity in the
account.
-- Use subterfuge. When a relative becomes more demented and
resistant, Hill recommends stronger measures. She has advised
clients to file change-of-address cards with the Postal Service
so aging relatives don't get all the mail they otherwise would,
though strictly speaking that is something they should have a
legal power of attorney to do. Important bills -- or pesky
solicitations -- can thus be steered to your home and away from
Grandma's. She has also told people to hide credit cards or
cancel accounts.
-- Bring in professionals. You can hire a bookkeeper to help
your dad pay bills. You can invite your mom along when you meet
with your financial adviser, or recommend a trusted third party.
Some parents may find assistance from that impartial third party
easier to accept than help from within the family.
-- Get drastic. Sometimes, none of the easy solutions will
work, says Hill. In that case -- and if the relative is losing
significant amounts of money because of mismanagement or
trusting the wrong person -- you may have to go to court and
file for a conservatorship so you can take over their finances.
That's painful, but it can provide the protection a severely
demented relative may need.