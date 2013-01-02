By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 2 Carry on, everyone. That's the
first takeaway from the fiscal-cliff-averting tax deal struck
literally in the eleventh hour on Tuesday.
It wasn't the kind of tax bill that allows for a raft of
quick financial planning opportunities, in part because the bill
was passed after the books on 2012 have closed, so there is no
going back now and fiddling with your year-end deductions.
Nevertheless, there are a few goodies in the bill for many
taxpayers, and some new traps that point to long-term
strategies. Here's a first look at how to make the most of the
new tax rules, with one reminder: When we talk about income
levels, we're talking about taxable income. With solid
deductions like state taxes and home-loan interest, it can take
$300,000 or more in gross income to produce $250,000 in taxable
income.
TAKE COMFORT IN CERTAINTY
The best thing about the new tax regime is that it makes
permanent many items that had limped from one year-end extension
to another. That includes income tax rates, tax rates on capital
gains and dividends (including a tasty zero percent tax rate on
capital gains and dividends for those below the 25 percent tax
bracket), marriage penalty relief, Coverdell education savings
accounts and more.
YOUR PAYCHECK IS STILL GOING TO GO DOWN
For most taxpayers, the immediate hit will be the end of the
temporary 2 percentage point cut in payroll taxes for Social
Security. For the average family earning $50,500 a year, that
means you'll see roughly $84 less a month now. It may take your
employer a paycheck or two to catch up with that, so if you fail
to see a decrease in your first paycheck, don't celebrate yet.
FAVORABLE TAXES ON INVESTMENTS
Taxes on long-term capital gains and most dividends will now
permanently be lower than income tax rates. That means buying
dividend-earning stocks and growth stocks outside of your
tax-deferred retirement plan. (Putting those investments within
your retirement fund will instead subject earnings to presumably
higher income tax rates when you ultimately withdraw the money
in retirement)
The less you earn, the more true that is; folks below the 25
percent tax bracket (in 2012 that was under $35,350 for singles
and $70,700 for couples) will have a zero percent tax rate on
most investment income. That means giving your low-earning
relatives appreciated stock will be a good idea.
Folks earning too much to get the zero rate but less than
$400,000 ($450,000 for couples) will have a 15 percent rate on
long-term gains and dividends. Those earning more will have a 20
percent rate.
CONSIDER THE COVERDELL
The Coverdell education savings account allows more
individual control (and often lower fees) than the 529 plan, but
it was never very popular because it was on temporary status and
had relatively low contribution limits.
Now, it permanently allows people to contribute as much as
$2,000 a year per child. The earnings are not taxed when used
for accounts that can be used for elementary, secondary or
post-secondary education; 529 plans can only be used for
post-secondary expenses. Find these accounts at your favorite
mutual fund or brokerage company, and note that this is one
provision you can use retroactively - you have until April 15,
2013, to open and fund a Coverdell for 2012.
NEW ROTH OPPORTUNITY, BUT TREAD CAREFULLY
In what they deemed a revenue raising measure, the
package-writers included a new provision allowing workers to
move money from their existing 401(k) plans into Roth 401(k)
plans. That would mean paying income tax on the amount you move
over, but then allowing the funds to build in the Roth forever
without paying taxes on the earnings. That will only apply to
people who work for employers who offer both traditional and
Roth 401(k) plans.
Should you do that? The simple answer: convert to the Roth
if you expect your retirement tax rates to be higher than your
current tax rates. That may be the case if you are a young
low-earner, or if you already have so much money saved in your
tax-deferred accounts that you will get hit with high-bracket
distributions when you're 70-1/2 and have to start taking
withdrawals and the tax hits that go with them.
ASK YOUR BOSS FOR BENEFITS
The new plan makes permanent a tax exclusion for up to
$5,250 for employer-provided education assistance for college
and graduate school education. It also extends through 2013 the
monthly exclusion from taxable income for employer-provided mass
transit benefits to $240 from $125. And it makes permanent a tax
exemption for adoption expenses paid by an employer, up to
$10,000. (It also makes permanent a $10,000 tax credit for
families that pay their own adoption expenses).
WEIGH YOUR EDUCATION OPTIONS
Folks currently in the throes of paying for college have
many different tax-break options available to them now, but they
have to be strategic about which break they take. The $2,500
American Opportunity Tax Credit, now extended through 2017, is
probably the most rewarding, but you can only take it for four
years per student, and it phases out at higher income levels.
There is still a less generous lifetime learning credit on the
books and an alternative deduction for tuition and fees that has
been extended through 2013. Before filing your taxes, ask your
tax preparer which of these many options would work best for
you.
Finally, you will be able to deduct your student loan
interest forever, as long as you earn less than $55,000 for
singles and $110,000 for couples. Above that, the deduction
phases out.
PLAN FOR FUTURE DEDUCTIONS
The new rules phase out itemized deductions and the personal
exemption for individuals with more than $250,000 in taxable
income ($300,000 for couples filing jointly.) The calculations
are complex, but they shave more and more off of those
write-offs as a taxpayer's income rises. That's worth keeping in
mind if you're a high earner, but the tax planning opportunities
it conveys are limited, unless you're the kind of family that
has a very variable income and you have control over it. Then
you could arrange bonuses, contracts and the like to go over
those levels in alternative years, and take more deductions in
the years when you don't go over those levels.
GETTING MARRIED?
The new bill makes permanent the fix for the marriage
penalty that affected couples who otherwise would have to pay
higher taxes than if they stayed single. But for high earners,
that fix doesn't cover the fact that top level tax brackets kick
in at $400,000 of taxable income for one person but $450,000 for
married couples filing jointly.
On the other hand, uber-wealthy marrieds would eventually
benefit from the now-permanent portability rules that allow one
spouse to inherit and later pass on the full estate tax limit
from their spouse. That's a level adjusted for inflation, but at
2012 levels, means the second spouse to die could pass on as
much as $10.25 million before federal estate taxes kicked in. In
addition to encouraging marriage, that provision may discourage
some trusts from being necessary.
MISCELLANEOUS BENEFITS
The good news for many people are all the little tax benefit
extenders that aren't so little for everyone. Teachers will
still be able to write off $250 for money they spend out of
pocket for supplies; even if they do not itemize deductions.
Folks in no-income-tax states will still be able to deduct their
state sales taxes instead. Retirees who don't itemize deductions
but are already taking required minimum distributions from their
tax-deferred retirement accounts can use those distributions to
donate to charity and avoid being taxed on them. That's better
than a stick in the eye, even if Congress waited so long to
deliver it that you had to have acted on faith before the end of
2012 to take advantage of it for last year.