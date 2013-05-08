By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 8 Just when you may have thought
that federal tax policy was set - that January's "fiscal cliff"
deal meant you could go about your financial life with
multi-year certainty - Washington is again talking of
comprehensive tax reform.
Both key congressional committee heads - Senate Finance
chair Max Baucus, a Democrat, and Dave Camp, the Republican
chair of the House Ways and Means Committee - have hinted that
the impending debt-ceiling increase could be the tree upon which
a new tax code hangs.
The reform they are envisioning would jettison many tax
breaks and use that revenue to lower tax rates. But it's one
thing to agree on a concept and another to shake hands on all
the details. Virtually every line of tax code has its own
constituency, a fact made evident in a 558-page summary of
opinions on various tax code measures published Monday by the
Joint Tax Committee ().
That means the smart money is still betting against personal
income-tax reform. The more Congress talks about it, the more
those constituencies will pony up political contributions, but
it's not clear whether anyone except politicians will benefit.
Taxpayers, meanwhile, have to plan their finances so they
are protected under the new rules and under a radically reformed
system, in the unlikely case one emerges.
Here are some ways to make the most of the income-tax
system, now and later.
- Max out your tax breaks. In general, a tax deduction is
worth more now than later. That is especially true if tax rates
get lowered in the future, even if your specific deduction is
preserved. Direct as much of your money toward those items -
health savings account contributions, retirement-plan savings,
charitable donations, energy-efficient appliances - that will
get you the break. Note that if you earn over $250,000 ($300,000
for joint filers), your deductions will be limited, so learn how
they work beforehand.
- Keep your retirement savings tax-diversified. Even if you
have a tax-deferred 401(k) account, put money into a Roth
Individual Retirement Account if you qualify. (You have to make
under $112,000 as a single filer and under $178,000 as a couple
filing jointly to contribute to a Roth.) If you make too much,
you can still pay into a traditional but nondeductible IRA and
then transfer the money to a Roth later. That will give you some
flexibility to manage your tax hit when you get to the
withdrawal stage of retirement.
- Make a multi-year charitable donation. If you normally
give a set amount of money, consider doubling or tripling it
this year and putting it into a donor-advised charitable fund.
That will give you the donation this year but allow you to dole
out the money over a few years. You can set up such a fund
through through one of the major investment companies like
Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab Corp, T. Rowe Price Group
Inc or Vanguard. (Most community foundations - nonprofits
designed to steer charitable contributions to local
organizations - also will set up personal charitable funds.)
- Be careful about your investments. Several categories of
investments have long benefited from special tax breaks. That
includes municipal bonds, which pay interest not subject to
federal taxes, life insurance policies and annuities that allow
tax deferral until the money in them is used, and good
old-fashioned stocks and other securities that are subject to
preferential tax treatment on their gains.
All of those breaks are on the table, though their backers
have been able to protect them in one round of tax revisions
after another. It may make sense to sell winning stocks and take
capital gains when you can, instead of carrying those gains year
after year - they may be subject to higher tax rates in the
future. Be more judicious about buying annuities, permanent life
insurance policies and other insurance products that charge high
fees and might not be good investments without their tax
benefits. That tax deferral could disappear or become worth less
(if rates fall), so if you are using insurance as an investment,
make sure it performs well and has low fees.
You can stick with muni bonds for now if you are in a high
tax bracket and they make sense. But watch Washington carefully
to make sure all the talk doesn't turn into fast tax reform
action. If it does, be prepared to switch out of munis and other
tax-protected investments and into other taxable choices.