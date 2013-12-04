By Linda Stern
NEW YORK Dec 4 Don't look now, but some of the
same folks who have been spreading fear about the woeful lack of
retirement readiness among American workers have something new
to say on the subject: a financial industry study that asserts
that we're doing a lot better than we think.
"Americans' retirement well-being has improved over time, as
successive generations of retirees have been better off than
previous generations," says the study, "Our Strong Retirement
System: An American Success Story," being released on Wednesday.
Three organizations, the American Council of Life Insurers,
the American Benefits Council and the Investment Company
Institute, which represents the mutual fund industry,
contributed to the research and published the study.
They have a really good point: In mid-2013, the average U.S.
household held $167,800 in retirement assets, including
traditional pensions, in inflation-adjusted dollars. Compare
that with the inflation-adjusted $56,200 in 1985 or $27,300 in
1975. Near-retirees (those between 60 and 64) have nearly
$360,000 in their defined contribution accounts and IRAs, on
average, the report said.
The United States now has more than $20 trillion in
retirement savings and investments, up from $11.7 trillion in
2000, according to the ICI.
"When we look at data and near-retirement households, they
have accumulated significant resources. We see that they are
able to retain their standard of living," Sarah Holden, senior
director of retirement and investor research at ICI, told
Reuters in an interview.
The good news represents a change in tone for the financial
services industry, which continues to use frightening messages
to push workers to bump up their 401(k) and individual
retirement account savings.
For example, a separate Fidelity Investments study, also to
be released on Wednesday, is headlined: "More than half of
Americans (are) at risk of not covering essential expenses in
retirement."
That follows a report on Tuesday from the National Center
for Retirement Research at Boston College that said 50 percent
of households will not be able to maintain their standard of
living in retirement.
"It would be nice if we could get a balance," said Holden,
adding that it would be good to convey the message that
retirement success "doesn't just happen, you do have to set
aside money for retirement, without getting to 'there's a big
problem.'"
Why the new upbeat message?
The more Washington talks about budgetary pressures, the
more companies that provide IRAs and 401(k)s worry about
legislators trimming the tax breaks they bestow on those
retirement savings vehicles. Thus the industry is committed to
demonstrating that the current retirement system works.
The latest upbeat report outlines many positives about that
system. For example, it asserts that defined contribution plans
such as 401(k)s are popular with workers, are a good fit for
today's mobile work force and enjoy broad participation - with
almost 80 percent of full-time workers with access to a plan
participating.
Here is some more encouraging news about retirement and how
to make sure your personal retirement picture is pretty.
- Those close to retirement are alright. "The baby boomers
are not in bad shape," says John F. Sweeney, executive vice
president for retirement and investing strategies at Fidelity.
The generation, on average, will be able to cover essential
household costs in retirement, he said.
Fidelity's methodology is quite conservative. It dived deep
into the actual pre-retirement spending of 2,265 working
households and then projected that retirees would spend the same
amount forever, with annual increases for inflation. In
actuality, most retirees hold their spending flat or even trim
expenses at some point during retirement.
- Younger workers have time to catch up. Most of the generic
retirement studies that show average Americans NOT on track to
meet retirement expenses are averaging 25-year-olds along with
60-year-olds. Young households are not, on average, on track to
meet their retirement goals. But they have decades to work, plan
and save.
- You may be able to spend more than you thought you could
in retirement. The rule of thumb that most retirement
calculators and advisers use is this: You can with withdraw 4
percent of your nest egg in the first year, and then increase
that by 3 percent a year. But new research from T. Rowe Price
says that the 4 percent figure "is a relatively conservative
initial withdrawal rate."
Retirees who are willing to forego that 3 percent increase
in some years - or who are willing to recalculate their
withdrawals annually, based on the size of their nest egg - may
be able to withdraw as much as 7.5 percent in some situations
and still not run out of money in retirement.
- Workers have a big toolbox. If you're not on track to meet
your retirement goals, there's a lot you can do to get there.
You can make up lost ground by working a little bit longer,
putting more money in stocks, saving more and being strategic
about how and when you take your Social Security benefits,
advise experts at Fidelity, T.Rowe Price and elsewhere.
Once you're retired, you can look into tax-saving strategies
and cut your housing costs. Finally, you can trim expenses as
you age, which many retirees do.
Says Sweeney, managing those retirement expenses "is the
biggest predictor of success."