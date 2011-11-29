-- Steven Brill, the author of "Class Warfare: Inside the
Nov 29 This is the second entry in a new
regular column, "Stories I'd Like To See." It's the notebook of
someone who still thinks like an editor but is over the thrill
of managing a reporting staff -- or the hassle of dealing with
"great" story ideas that crash and burn when someone goes out
and reports them and learns anew that even the best editors
can't hit much better than the best ballplayers (meaning three
or four out of 10 story ideas will work).
1. Obamacare's Word Game Screw-Up:
As the debate over the constitutionality of Obamacare's
individual mandate moves toward an election-year climax in the
Supreme Court, I'm surprised that I haven't read a story
recounting the deliberate, but boneheaded decision by
administration officials to call the fine imposed on those not
buying health insurance a "penalty" instead of labeling it a
"tax."
Someone in the White House counsel's office or the Justice
Department must have spoken up and told everyone else what most
constitutional lawyers who have looked at the current
litigation now readily acknowledge: that there would be almost
zero chance of opponents mounting a credible attack on the
provision if it was called a tax. In fact, in one of the lower
court skirmishes over the constitutionality of the law,
conservative D.C. Appeals Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh seemed to
enjoy tweaking the Obama people by conceding that the law would
be OK had they simply called it a tax. Congress has a well
established right to tax anything or anyone.
Apparently afraid of burying the word "tax" somewhere in
the 974-page bill, the administration insisted on calling the
fine, which, ironically will be assessed on tax returns and
collected by the IRS -- a "penalty" for not buying insurance.
Did any of the President's lawyers warn the former
constitutional law professor about this?
2. Arianna's Real Deal
The long, gauzy profile of Arianna Huffington in New York
magazine raised more questions than it answered. While we read
continually of how she is shaping an empire at AOL AOL.N, I'd
like to know how much control over editorial content and
budgets Arianna Huffington's AOL buy-out deal allowed her to
retain (assuming she had such control in the first place under
her original investors).
And what percent of the giant purchase price was she able
to cash out on Day One versus having to wait and presumably be
at the mercy of AOL's declining prospects? Although it's been
reported that virtually all of the deal was in cash, as opposed
to AOL stock, I've never seen the details published anywhere,
let alone anything about what independent power she actually
has. Does her employment contract with AOL have a
non-disparagement clause that would see her risk any remaining
payout if she gets into a public fight with CEO Tim Armstrong
as the water continues to circle the drain at AOL?
3. Who's got the power?
The aftermath of October's freak snowstorm in the Northeast
resulted in the second time in three months that power at our
home in Northern Westchester was out for a full week. So I
became curious about our local utility company. It turns out
it's not so local. It's owned by a Spanish power conglomerate
called Iberdrola.
One would think that because electricity can't be delivered
digitally and because electric power, or at least the electric
wires running from into our homes, is the one regulated natural
monopoly that makes sense, that regulators would want electric
utilities to be local to assure better service and tighter
control. (Haven't we learned from the mortgage banking debacle
what happens when all links to a community are erased?)
But unless I live in Madrid or Barcelona, the guy
responsible for putting my wires back up on the pole isn't
likely to be my neighbor.
So, how much of our power grid is controlled by national or
international conglomerates? And, again thinking of the local
banking analogy, does the apparent consolidation of local
utilities this way have anything to do with all the cutbacks in
maintenance staffs that resulted in the long delays before
power at my home and millions of others was restored because we
had to wait for borrowed crews to be trucked in from all over
the country?
How widespread is the sharing of these crews across the
country, and how many jobs were eliminated? The crew that
climbed our poles last month was from Conshohocken,
Pennsylvania; the one that finally showed up after Hurricane
Irene was from Athens, Georgia. Which states or municipalities
regulate these monopolies well? Do any require staffing levels
to be maintained at certain levels so that power can be
restored quickly? Do any require fines or refunds to customers
after outages? Great story, it seems, for any local or regional
news outlet to pursue.
4. Favoritism for College Athletes:
So we now know, based on some great reporting by the Wall
Street Journal, that Penn State football coach Joe Paterno was
able to shield his errant players from the usual university
disciplinary process. Every college newspaper and every
newspaper or TV news operation in any city or town where's
there's a gung-ho campus sport program ought to chase the same
story. Either way, if the school shields the players or if it
doesn't, it's bound to be a good copy or TV, potentially spiced
with details of athlete misconduct and how it was dealt with.
5. GE Ads: Is This Imagination at Work?
General Electric (GE.N) has been running what I think is
one of the most effective, compelling commercials I've seen in
a long time. It's the one touting GE's medical imaging devices
by introducing us to the people who build these machines and
then having them meet the cancer patients whose lives have been
saved by them. The survivors tell us their stories as they pull
up in a bus at a GE factory that presumably builds the
machines. There are hugs all around among this perfect mosaic
of American races and ethnicities, as the survivors describe in
voiceovers how much it meant to them to meet the workers who
saved their lives. ("They were so warm and welcoming... and
inspirational.")
Of course, with widespread and expensive medical imaging a
likely target of efforts to cut Medicare costs, GE's motive is
not simply to make us feel good about our fellow man. Yet, the
ads do add a legitimate human dimension to this debate.
Based on FTC advertising guidelines, I assume the people in
the ad are real, but I'd like to know that for sure, and that
the survivors didn't overstate their conditions or the role
played by the GE's products in saving them.
I'd also like to learn more about them and why they wanted
to participate in the ads, as well as what the financial stakes
are behind GE's effort to popularize medical imaging. This
story should also tell us what the rules are for this kind of
advertising. The ad carries no information about how effective
the GE devices are in finding cancers at various stages, let
alone which other, less serious maladies now get this expensive
treatment. How much can you not only make up or embellish, but
also leave out? And are the requirements different when you're
advertising medical devices or procedures?
(This column first appeared on Reuters.com at
link.reuters.com/jyr35s)