By Lawrence H. Summers
Sept 19 In his celebrated essay "The Stalemate
Myth and the Quagmire Machine," Daniel Ellsberg drew out the
lesson regarding the Vietnam War that came out of the 8000 pages
of the Pentagon Papers. It was simply this: Policymakers acted
without illusion. At every juncture they made the minimum
commitments necessary to avoid imminent disaster -- offering
optimistic rhetoric but never taking steps that even they
believed offered the prospect of decisive victory. They were
tragically caught in a kind of no man's land-unable to reverse a
course to which they had committed so much but also unable to
generate the political will to take forward steps that gave any
realistic prospect of success. Ultimately, after years of
needless suffering, their policy collapsed around them.
Much the same process has played out in Europe over the
last two years. At every stage from the first signs of trouble
in Greece to the spread of problems to Portugal and Ireland, to
the recognition of Greece's inability to pay its debts in full,
to the rise of debt spreads in Spain and Italy, the authorities
have played out the quagmire machine. They have done just enough
beyond euro-orthodoxy to avoid an imminent collapse, but never
enough to establish a sound foundation for a resumption of
confidence. Perhaps inevitably, the gaps between emergency
summits grow shorter and shorter.
The process has taken its toll on policymakers'
credibility. As I warned European friends quite some time ago,
authorities who assert in the face of all evidence that Greece
can service on time 100 percent of its debts will have little
credibility when they later assert that the fundamentals are
sound in Spain and Italy, even if their view is a reasonable
one. After the spectacle of stress tests that treat assets where
credit default swaps exceed 500 basis points as riskless, how
can markets do otherwise than to ignore regulators assertions
about the solvency of certain key financial institutions.
A continuation of the grudging incrementalism of the last
two years risks catastrophe, as what was a task of defining the
parameters of too big to fail becomes a challenge of figuring
out what to do when key insolvent debtors are too large to save.
There are many differences between the environment today and the
environment in the Fall of 2008 or any other historical moment.
But any student of recent financial history should know that
breakdowns that seemed inconceivable at one moment can seem
inevitable at the next.
To her very great credit, new IMF managing director
Christine Lagarde has already pointed up the three principles
any approach to Europe's financial problems must respect.
First, Europe must work backwards from a vision of where its
monetary system will be several years hence. The reality is that
politicians have for the last decade dismissed the widespread
view among experienced monetary economists that multiple
sovereigns budgeting and bank regulating independently will over
time place unsustainable strains on a common currency. The
European Monetary Union has been a classic case of the late
Rudiger Dornbusch's dictum that "In economics, things take
longer to happen than you think they will, and then they happen
faster than you thought they could." So it has been with the
buildup of pressures on the Euro system.
There can be no return to the pre-crisis status quo. It is
now clear that market discipline within monetary union is
insufficiently potent and credible to assure sound finance, and
equally apparent that when banks and sovereigns do not have
access to lender of last resort financing the risk of self
fulfilling confidence crises becomes substantial. The respective
responsibilities of the ECB, financial regulatory authorities
and EU officials can be defined in different ways. But there
must simultaneously be an increase in the central financial
commitment to the financial stability of member states and
reduction in their financial autonomy if the common currency is
to survive.
Second, the Managing Director is right to point up serious
issues of inadequate capital in European banks. Taking even
relatively optimistic views about sovereign debt and growth
prospects, European banks in at least as problematic a condition
as American banks were in the summer of 2008. Unfortunately in
many cases they are far larger relative to their national
economies. Now is the time for realistic stress testing and
then resorting to private capital markets if possible and to
public capital infusions if necessary. With delay, private
capital markets will close completely and nervous managements
will rein in the provision of credit just when credit
contraction is most likely to damage real economic prospects.
Third, like her predecessor, Ms. Lagarde has broken with
IMF orthodoxy in recognizing that expansionary policies are
necessary in the face of substantial economic slack. The
oxymoronic doctrine of expansionary fiscal contraction is being
discredited every month. Europe needs a growth strategy. Yes,
almost everywhere and certainly in the most indebted countries,
binding commitments to eventual deficit reductions are a
necessity. And in some places credibility has been lost to the
point where immediate actions are necessary. But Europe only
has a chance of handling its debts and contributing to a
stronger global economy if it grows. This will require both
aggregate fiscal and monetary expansion.
This last point is an essential lesson of recent American
experience. Even though credit spreads and equity values had
normalized by the end of 2009 and the financial system was again
functioning reasonably normally a year after the 2008 panic,
lack of demand has continued to constrain growth. While any one
household or one nation can improve its balance sheet by saving
more and spending less, the effort by all to cut back means
reduced incomes and ultimately less saving for all. Germany in
particular needs to recognize that if other European nations are
going to borrow less, then it will be able to lend less and that
as a matter of arithmetic this will mean a smaller trade
surplus.
The world's Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors
will gather in Washington this weekend for their annual
meetings. The meetings will have been a failure if a clearer way
forward for Europe does not emerge. Remarkably, the European
authorities that drove Ms. Legarde's selection just 3 months ago
have rejected important components of her analysis. In normal
circumstances comity would require deference by others to
European authorities on the resolution of European problems. Now
when these problems have the potential to disrupt growth around
the world all nations have an obligation to insist that Europe
find a viable way forward.
Failure would be yet another example of what Churchill
called "want of foresight, unwillingness to act when action
would be simple and effective, lack of clear thinking, confusion
of counsel until the emergency comes, until self preservation
strikes its jarring gong--these are features which constitute
the endless repetition of history."