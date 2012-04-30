(Any opinions expressed here are the author's own.)
By Lawrence Summers
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30 Once again European
efforts to contain crisis have fallen short. It was perhaps
reasonable to hope that the European Central Bank's commitment
to provide nearly a trillion dollars in cheap three-year funding
to banks would, if not resolve the crisis, contain it for a
significant interval. Unfortunately, this has proved little more
than a palliative. Weak banks, especially in Spain, have bought
more of the debt of their weak sovereigns, while foreigners have
sold down their holdings. Markets, seeing banks holding the
dubious debt of the sovereigns that stand behind them, grow ever
nervous. Again, Europe and the global economy approach the
brink.
The architects of current policy and their allies argue that
there is insufficient determination to carry on with the
existing strategy. Others argue that failure suggests the need
for a change in course. The latter view seems to be taking hold
among the European electorate.
This is appropriate. Much of what is being urged on and in
Europe is likely to be not just ineffective but
counterproductive to maintaining the monetary union, restoring
normal financial conditions and government access to markets,
and re-establishing economic growth.
The premise of European policymaking is that countries are
overindebted, and so unable to access markets on reasonable
terms, and that the high interest rates associated with
excessive debt hurt the financial system and inhibit growth. The
strategy is to provide financing while insisting on austerity,
in hopes that countries can rein in their excessive spending
enough to restore credibility, bring down interest rates and
restart economic growth. Models include successful International
Monetary Fund programs in emerging markets and Germany's
adjustment after the expense and trauma of reintegrating East
Germany.
Unfortunately, Europe has misdiagnosed its problems in
important respects and set the wrong strategic course. Outside
of Greece, which represents only 2 percent of the euro zone,
profligacy is not the root cause of problems. Spain and Ireland
stood out for their low ratios of debt to gross domestic product
five years ago, with ratios well below Germany's. Italy had a
high debt ratio but a very favorable deficit position. Europe's
problem countries are in trouble because the financial crisis
under way since 2008 has damaged their financial systems and led
to a collapse in growth. High deficits are much more a symptom
than a cause of their problems. And treating symptoms rather
than underlying causes is usually a good way to make a patient
worse.
The cause of Europe's financial problems is lack of growth.
In any financial situation where interest rates far exceed
growth rates, debt problems spiral out of control. The right
focus for Europe is on growth; in this dimension, increased
austerity is a step in the wrong direction.
Systematic comparisons suggest that when economies are
demand-constrained and safe short-term interest rates are near
zero, policy measures that reduce the deficit by 1 percent have
a multiplier of 1 to 1.5 - implying that a 1 percent reduction
in a country's ratio of spending to GDP or an equivalent tax
increase reduces its GDP by 1 to 1.5 percent. Essentially,
cutting deficits will have a disproportionately adverse effect
on GDP because the multiplier is larger than 1 on the
growth-reduction side of the equation. This means that austerity
measures at the national level are likely to be
counterproductive in terms of creditworthiness. Fiscal
contraction reduces incomes, limiting the capacity to repay
debts. It achieves only limited reductions in deficits once the
adverse effects of economic contraction on tax revenue and
benefit payments are accounted for. And it casts a shadow over
future growth prospects by reducing capital investment and
raising unemployment, which inevitably takes a toll on the
capacity and willingness of the unemployed to work.
These considerations are magnified at the continental level.
Slowdowns in one country reduce the demand for the exports of
other countries. As a matter of arithmetic, increases in saving
and exporting in some countries have to be offset by increases
in spending and importing in others. Germany's enormous success
in recent years has been achieved by becoming a large-scale net
exporter - it would not have been possible without large-scale
borrowing and importing by Europe's periphery. The periphery
cannot possibly succeed in substantially reducing its borrowing
unless Germany pursues policies that allow its surplus to
contract.
Skeptics will rightly wonder how a prescription for more
spending by countries that already have trouble borrowing can be
correct. The answer lies in the difference between borrowing by
individuals and countries. Normally, an individual helps his
creditors by borrowing less; but a person who stops borrowing to
finance commuting to his job does his creditors no favor. A
country's income is determined by spending, so a country that
pursues austerity to the point where its economy is driven into
a downward spiral does its creditors no favor. Yes, there will
ultimately be a need to raise retirement ages, reform
sclerosis-inducing regulations and restructure benefit programs;
phased-in commitments in these areas would be constructive. But
the prospect for political and economic success in these
endeavors depends on growth being restored.
Only if growth is restored can the euro endure and European
financial problems be resolved. If there was ever a situation
that called for a collective response, this is it. Going
forward, the IMF and international community should condition
further support not merely on individual countries' actions but
on a common European commitment to growth.
(Lawrence H. Summers is the Charles W. Eliot University
Professor at Harvard and former U.S. Treasury secretary. He
speaks and consults widely on economic and financial issues.)