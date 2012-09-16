By Lawrence Summers
NEW YORK, Sept 16 It is the mark of science and
perhaps rational thought more generally to operate with a
falsifiable understanding of how the world operates.
And so it is fair to ask of the economists a fundamental
question: What could happen going forward that would cause you
to substantially revise your views of how the economy operates
and to acknowledge that the model you had been using was
substantially flawed?
As a vigorous advocate of fiscal expansion as an appropriate
response to a major economic slump in an economy with zero or
near-zero interest rates, I have for the last several years
suggested that if the British economy - with its major attempts
at fiscal consolidation - were to enjoy a rapid recovery, it
would force me to substantially revise my views about fiscal
policy and the workings of the macroeconomy more generally.
Unfortunately for the British economy, nothing in the record
of the last several years compels me to revise my views.
British economic growth post-crisis has lagged substantially
behind U.S. growth, and the gap is growing. British GDP has not
yet returned to its pre-crisis level and is more than 10 percent
below what would have been predicted on the basis of the
pre-crisis trend. The cumulative output loss from this British
downturn in its first five years exceeds even that experienced
during the Depression of the 1930s. And forecasts continue to be
revised downward, with a decade or more of Japan-style
stagnation now emerging as a real possibility on the current
course.
Whenever policy is failing to achieve its objectives, as in
Britain today with respect to economic growth, there is a debate
as to whether the right response is doubling down - perseverance
and intensification of the existing path - or recognition of
error or changed circumstances and a change in course. In
Britain today such a debate rages with respect to the aggressive
fiscal consolidation that the government has made the
centerpiece of its economic strategy. Until and unless there is
a substantial reversal of course with respect to near-term
fiscal consolidation, Britain's short- and long-run economic
performance is likely to deteriorate.
An effective policy approach to Britain's economic problems
must start with the recognition that the principal factor
holding back the British economy over both the short- and
medium-term is the lack of demand. It is certainly true that
Britain faces important structural issues, ranging from
difficulties in promoting innovation to deficiencies in the
system of worker training. But it is apparent from the
relatively low level of vacancies, the reluctance of workers to
leave jobs, the pervasiveness across industries and occupations
of increased unemployment and the testimony of firms regarding
the formation of their investment plans that it is lack of
demand that is holding the economy back from producing as much
as it could.
Keynes writing during the Depression compared Britain's
economic problems to a "magneto" problem, referring to the fact
that a car might have many infirmities, but if its electrical
system did not work, the car would not go, and if it were fixed,
the car would go even with other problems. So it is today.
Moreover, to an extent that is greatly underappreciated in
the policy debate, short-run increases in demand and output
would have medium- to long-term benefits as the economy reaps
the benefits of what economists call hysteresis effects.
A stronger economy means more capital investment and fewer
cutbacks to corporate R&D; it means fewer people lose their
connection to good jobs and get addicted to living without work;
it means that more young people get first jobs that put them on
ladders to success; and it means more businesses choose leaders
oriented to expansion rather than cost-cutting. The most
important structural program for raising Britain's potential
output in the future is raising its actual output today.
The objection to this view comes in many forms, but it is in
essence that "reversing course on fiscal expansion now would
undermine credibility, backfire with respect to growth by
risking a spike in capital costs, and risk catastrophe down the
road as debts became unsustainable."
This line of argument is profoundly flawed.
First, the behavior of financial markets suggests that it is
economic weakness rather than profligacy that is the main source
of concern about credit problems down the road. Why else would
the tendency be for the costs of buying credit insurance on the
UK to rise overall as interest rates fall? In similar vein, a
strong tendency has emerged in both the UK and U.S. for interest
rates to rise and fall together with stock prices, implying that
it is evolving optimism and pessimism about the future, not
changing views about fiscal policy, driving market fluctuations.
Second, the reality is that the primary determinant of
fiscal health in both the U.S. and UK over the medium term will
be the rate of growth the economy achieves. An extra percentage
point of growth maintained for five years would reduce Britain's
debt-to-GDP ratio by close to 10 percentage points, whereas
austerity policies that slowed growth could even backfire in the
narrow sense of raising debt-to-GDP ratios and turning the
unsustainability of debt into a self-fulfilling prophecy.
A change in the pace of fiscal consolidation is necessary
for Britain to have a chance to avoid a lost decade of economic
performance.
It is, to be sure, not sufficient. Rather than starving
public investment today, now is the time to add to confidence by
making plans for structural reforms to contain the growth of
public consumption spending over time. It is also time to take
overdue measures to promote exports and, after years of
appropriately low investment, to restart housing investment. But
at a time when demand is needed for growth and the private
sector is hanging back, the first priority must be for the
public sector to stop exacerbating the contraction.