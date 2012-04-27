(Any opinions expressed here are the author's own.)

By Lawrence Summers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27 Arithmetic done under the constraints of politics is always suspect, and one should always examine carefully the claims of those seeking votes. But smart observers have learned to distinguish between the claims of political candidates and their advisers on the one hand, and proposals that have been evaluated by independent scorekeepers like the Congressional Budget Office on the other.

This principle has never been better illustrated than by the "budget analysis" put forward by Governor Romney's chief economic adviser, Glenn Hubbard, in a recent Wall Street Journal column. Hubbard constructs a budget plan he imagines that President Obama might propose someday, engages in a set of his own extrapolations and then makes a set of assertions about it. He does not discuss President Obama's actual plan or how it has been evaluated by the CBO. Nor does he invest his credibility in defending the claims that Governor Romney has made regarding his own fiscal plans - he simply states that, "Yes, President Obama and Mitt Romney have budgets with competing visions. But Governor Romney's budget makes tough choices ..." without delving into the specifics or trade-offs that Romney's "tough choices" entail.

President Obama put forward a plan earlier this year that would reduce deficits by more than $4 trillion over the next decade. It would bring discretionary spending to its lowest levels since the 1960s. It includes $2.50 in spending cuts for every $1 in additional revenue. It also asks everyone to pay their fair share of taxes, repealing the Bush tax cuts for families making more than $250,000, and closing loopholes and shelters like preferences for private jets, hedge fund managers and offshore investments.

The independent Congressional Budget Office confirms that it would stabilize the debt as a share of the economy - thus returning us to a tenable fiscal path. It would do that while allowing increased investments in education, research and infrastructure that are critical to stronger, shared economic growth in the years to come. By focusing on building a strong economy for the future, it expands the tax base and reduces pressures for future tax increases.

But rather than criticize this approach, Hubbard ignores it - and instead chooses to invent a set of assumptions that bear no relationship to the president's actual policies. His figures are not explained, but they apparently arbitrarily assume that the president must raise taxes to pay for spending above a level of Hubbard's choosing.

Rather than filling imaginary gaps in the president's budget, which has been spelled out in sufficient detail to permit evaluation by independent experts, Professor Hubbard should perhaps fill in some of the many gaps in Romney's plans.

Start with his tax plan. The Romney campaign has been very clear about what he is promising: $5 trillion in tax cuts on top of extending the Bush tax cuts, with those benefits heavily weighted toward the country's wealthiest taxpayers. Romney claims to pay for this plan by ending tax shelters, principally for the wealthy, but he hasn't specified a single tax break that he would close. Romney himself has acknowledged the lack of details in his plan, stating in reference to his tax plan that "frankly, it can't be scored." I have been party for many years to searches for "high-income tax shelters" than can feasibly be closed. I know of no reputable expert in either political party who would find that there is anything even approaching $5 trillion in potential revenue to be generated from this source.

Romney has also proposed a massive defense buildup, even while he says he will cut spending deeply enough to balance the budget. I think it's clear why he won't tell voters which cuts he would make: because in the past, disclosing his planned budget cuts was politically damaging.

We have seen this movie before. When President Clinton left the White House, our country was paying down its debt on a substantial scale. I was privileged as secretary of the Treasury to be buying back federal debt. President George W. Bush campaigned on a program of tax cuts supported by economic advisers not subject to the rigors of official budget scorekeeping. The results - trillions of dollars of budget deficits - speak for themselves.

This is a very consequential election. As we continue to recover from the largest economic crisis in generations, we face a continuing need to strengthen the job market, address large fiscal challenges and build an economy that is based on sustainable, shared economic growth. Voters should have a chance to choose between clear alternatives. President Obama - consistent with his obligations as president - has laid out a multiyear budget embodying his vision for the future, and it has been evaluated by independent experts. It is time for Romney to do the same.

(Lawrence H. Summers is the Charles W. Eliot University Professor at Harvard and former U.S. Treasury secretary. He speaks and consults widely on economic and financial issues.) (Editing by James Ledbetter)