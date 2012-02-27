(Repeating column sent on Feb. 26 with no changes to text)
By Lawrence Summers
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Feb 26 However the U.S.
presidential election turns out, the trifecta of the Bush tax
cut expiration, the debt limit ceiling on the horizon once
again, and the congressionally mandated sequesters - cuts in
domestic spending - will force the president and Congress to
wrestle with fiscal issues, either in a lame-duck session after
the election or in early 2013. The decisions they make will have
profound impacts on America's fiscal future.
For many observers, the central question on the table is
about entitlement programs: What will be done with them? Growth
in entitlement spending associated with our aging population and
its rising healthcare costs is the major factor in overall
federal spending growth. But the capacity of near-term policy
changes to have large impacts on that spending is less than many
would suppose. The rising ratio of retirees to workers means
that Social Security benefits at current levels will not be
sustainable without some kind of tax increase. Sooner or later,
revenue will have to rise or else outlays will have to be
curtailed. While it is surely better to act sooner, the reality
is that, out of necessity, action on entitlements is inevitable.
While almost everyone agrees on the desirability of
containing federal healthcare spending, this is likely to be
more difficult than we'd like to believe. Certainly,
beneficiaries can bear more of the cost of their government
insurance than others, and there are steps like malpractice
reform and the further encouragement of preventive medicine that
should be taken. Yet without intrusions into the private
healthcare system that are unlikely to be politically
acceptable, there are severe limits on what can be done.
Otherwise, the result will be unacceptable cuts in the
availability of care for the clients of federal programs. Given
all the uncertainties associated with new technologies, changing
lifestyles, and ongoing changes in the private system,
healthcare reform will and should be a continuing project.
But let's place healthcare aside for now. Less discussed in
the context of major deficit reduction is tax reform. For a
variety of reasons, 2013 should be the year when the tax code is
overhauled in a substantial way.
First, the United States will need to mobilize more revenue.
This year, the federal government will collect less than 16
percent of GDP in taxes - far below the post-World War Two
average. The combination of an aging society, rising health care
costs, debt service costs that will skyrocket whenever interest
rates normalize, a still-dangerous world in which our allies'
defense spending is falling even as that of potential
adversaries rises rapidly, and a growing fraction of the
population unable to hold steady work means that in all
likelihood federal spending will need to be larger, not smaller,
relative to GDP in the future.
Raising marginal corporate rates or increasing individual
rates beyond their Clinton-era level raises serious issues about
incentive effects or encouraging tax-shelter activities. Raising
rates is, in any event, unlikely to be politically feasible. A
much better strategy for raising necessary revenue would start
from the premise adopted by the Simpson-Bowles bipartisan
commission that tax expenditures are a form of government
expenditure and presumptively should be cut back unless they can
be justified.
Second, the current tax system is, in certain ways,
manifestly unfair at a time of rising inequality. As is well
recognized, America's rich have gotten richer, with the top 1
percent's income share rising from the 10 percent range to the
20 percent range over the last generation, while middle-class
incomes have stagnated or worse. There is plenty of room for
debate about the causes of rising inequality, and the extent to
which reducing inequality should be a central objective of
government policy and about the possible disincentive effects of
excessively progressive taxes.
But there are fairly expensive aspects of the current tax
system that favor the most fortunate - aspects that border on
the indefensible. Recent political debates have pointed to
loopholes that permit a few of the very fortunate to accumulate
tens of millions of dollars in a tax-free IRA when almost
everyone else is constrained by a $2,000 contribution limit. Can
the observation that Ireland, Bermuda, and Luxembourg are three
of the five jurisdictions where the U.S. corporate sector earned
the most profits reflect anything other than rampant tax
sheltering? Anyone who doubts this should ponder the fact that
in 2007, U.S. corporate profits in Bermuda totaled 646 percent
of Bermuda's GDP. The treatment of profit incentives paid to
investment operators who make no investment of their own money
but simply receive the "carry" as they invest other people's
money is another example of an inappropriate provision.
These examples and many others are not only significant
because of revenue the government could recoup while also making
the tax system fairer. They matter because they illustrate the
power of special interests to shape fundamental aspects of
economic policy. Reform could be an important step toward
rebuilding citizens' confidence in the federal government, which
is sorely lacking today.
Third, even while raising too little revenue and giving much
away to various shelter efforts, the current tax system also
manages to excessively burden economic activity. Corporate rates
at the very high end of the world range encourage firms to
manage their affairs so as to minimize reported U.S. profits
using devices like transfer pricing, and to encourage the use of
debt rather than equity finance. Employers who know that their
workers face high tax rates work to find ways of providing
compensation in the form of tax-free perquisites rather than
money income. High marginal rates on individuals, along with a
substantial capital gains differential, encourages individuals
to spend time and effort that should be used more productively
to engineer conversions of ordinary income into capital gains.
While the U.S. tax code is altered frequently, serious
reform is no more than a once-in-a-generation happening. The
last serious tax reform effort took place in 1986, meaning we
are overdue. The Simpson-Bowles proposal for eliminating all tax
expenditures and radically reducing tax rates provides an
excellent starting point for a debate the country should have.
The delicate question is: How should Washington prepare for
serious tax reform during what is likely to be a unique window
of opportunity in late 2012 and 2013? The timing is essential,
both because of all of the deficit reduction activity, but also
because spending-side reforms will have a much more difficult
time moving forward if revenue is not addressed as well.
It is tempting to say presidential candidates should put
forward their tax reform proposals in detail and allow voters to
choose. However, this is unlikely to work. Indeed, the more tax
issues are discussed during the campaign, the more the
candidates will be driven to make pledges about things they will
never do - pledges that might make tax reform that much more
difficult.
Here is an alternative: Leaders in both parties should
commit themselves to the goal of tax reform for growth, fairness
and deficit reduction. They should acknowledge that every tax
expenditure or special break has to be on the table. They should
have their staffs compile a large inventory of options. The
relevant congressional committees should take testimony from
experts of all persuasions. And then, right after the election,
the negotiations should begin. Nothing that is likely to be done
during the next four years will be more important.
(Editing by James Ledbetter)