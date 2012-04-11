(The author is a Reuters contributor.)
By Mitch Lipka
April 12 When it comes to large migrations of
people during the U.S. spring break and summer vacations, the
travel scams can come from most any angle. College students and
families are targeted. So are grandparents back home.
"There's a scam for every demographic," says John Breyault,
vice president of the National Consumers League.
In Florida, one of the nation's traditional spring break
destinations, consumer officials are used to getting a surge in
complaints. "As you can imagine, most of the scams around spring
break actually start long before the customer packs for the
trip," says Sterling Ivey, spokesman for the Florida Department
of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Then the problems continue
when they get where they're going.
"We often see complaints during this time of year related to
travel companies or sellers of travel who have been promoting
destinations or vacation experiences that the consumer
eventually find less appealing than advertised," he says.
More than 7,000 complaints were lodged with the Better
Business Bureau against travel bureaus and agencies in 2011 -
making that one of the top complaint categories.
Gearing up for the typical warm-weather surge in travel and
travel-related scams, several attorneys general, along with
Western Union and MoneyGram - two main conduits for wiring cash
- are warning consumers about scams they could face.
One scam that comes up repeatedly takes advantage of when a
grandchild - typically a young adult - is away from home. An
astute crook will look for tip-offs on social networks when
someone who fits the profile is traveling - a reminder that
revealing personal information can be used for no-good, says Kim
Garner, senior vice president of global security and
investigations with MoneyGram. Crooks can also easily obtain
personal information from student IDs and driver's licenses left
on beach blankets or bars in vacation spots.
"I don't think (consumers) realize the amount of time that
bad guys can devote to this," says Garner, a former Secret
Service agent. "Really, any information, especially that young
adults and teenagers provide, is useful to these guys. These
guys are relentless."
In the "emergency scam" or "grandparent scam," the fraudster
will reach out to the grandparents of the young person who is
away and either pose as the grandchild, someone close to them or
someone in a position of authority asking for money to be wired
to post bail or get them out of some dire situation.
Another scam that crops up more often during times when a
lot of people are traveling comes in the form of an email (from
an account that has been hacked) from a friend or relative who
tells a woeful tale of either being mugged or otherwise losing
all their money while on vacation. The punch-line, of course, is
a request to wire money.
Instead of sending the money, Garner says, determine for
yourself the authenticity of these communications. "Pick up the
phone and call. Don't trust the email," she says. "If they don't
answer, get the number of a friend who should be with them and
contact them."
Tools that can be put in place to avoid problems caused by a
gap in communication includng planning when to touch base as
well as providing alternate contact information, including hotel
phone numbers and cell numbers of companions. Also, overseas
travelers can register with the State Department's Smart
Traveler Enrollment Program, which can help travelers to be
reached in the event of an emergency back home.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker Gladstone)