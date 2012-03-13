(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 13 U.S. motorists spent a
record amount fuelling their cars and trucks last month, after
seasonal adjustments, surpassing the previous peak set in July
2008.
Retail sales at gasoline stations hit a seasonally adjusted
$46.9 billion in February, according to advance estimates
published by the U.S. Census Bureau, just beating the previous
record of $46.7 billion.
Filling up is almost certain to cost even more in March.
According to a weekly survey by the Energy Information
Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department
of Energy, the weighted-average price for all grades of gasoline
in all areas across the United States hit a new high of $3.88
per gallon on March 12, up more than 10 cents since the end of
February and over 20 cents compared with the month's average.
U.S. motorists spent an extra $4 billion pouring fuel into
their tanks in February 2012 (equivalent to an annualised rate
of $48 billion) compared with the same period in 2011, a rise of
10 percent (here).
