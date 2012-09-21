Sept 21 Taking direction from elderly clients
whose mental capacity is on the decline causes some sticky
problems for Wall Street's brokers.
Among them: wire instructions to an overseas bank account
that you think belongs to a scam artist. Family members or
regulators who complain about a client's erratic transactions
years later.
They are challenges that Wall Street brokers must prepare to
confront as waves of roughly 77 million Baby Boomers hit
retirement age over the next two decades. The oldest of them
turned 65 last year.
By 2030, about 18 percent of the U.S. population will be at
least 65, up from 13 percent last year, according to the Pew
Research Center. Dementia is also on the rise. Alzheimer's
disease will strike about 8 million Americans ages 65 and over
in 2030, up 60 percent from 2010, according to the Alzheimer's
Association.
For Wall Street, that means millions more clients who are
ill-equipped to make financial decisions. The securities
industry is already looking for solutions.
"Broker-dealers will eventually need help from state
regulators to deal with clients with dementia," said Ronald
Long, director of regulatory affairs for Wells Fargo Advisors, a
unit of Wells Fargo & Co during a recent industry
conference.
Long believes that state securities regulators should give
brokerages authority to place holds on clients' accounts when
advisers are concerned about a client's mental capacity until
the firm can locate someone, such as a family member, to help
make decisions. Brokerages would be allowed to make limited
transactions during that time to maintain the account value, he
suggests.
The legal change, in many cases, may still be years away. In
2010, Washington became one of the few states to have such a
law. Adopting similar legislation elsewhere will likely take
time.
Until then, brokers should rely on their instincts and
common sense to protect clients - and themselves.
"There's a significant risk that someone other than the
customer is going to look back at transactions to see what
happened," says Richard Roth, a New York-based securities lawyer
who represents brokers. And by then, clients are either dead or
too infirm to give their version of the events, he said.
GETTING IT RIGHT
Following through on a hunch that a client may not be
thinking clearly is one of the biggest challenges brokers face.
Raising questions about a client's mental acumen early on could
push the client to find a new adviser - especially if the broker
is wrong.
"It's a tricky problem," said one Midwestern broker for
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, who recently contacted a couple in
their late 80's about how to invest the principal of a bond that
came due. The husband, he learned, was recovering from a heart
attack. The wife was already incapable of understanding his
questions.
The broker contacted family members to help locate documents
such as power of attorney that gave the couple's son authority
to make decisions.
The broker declined to give his name because he is not
authorized to speak to the media.
But in other cases, the signs may not be as clear. For
example, a client who repeats a trade order he discussed just
days earlier may signal mental trouble, or a one-off instance of
forgetfulness. What's more, direction from family members and
important legal documents may be difficult to come by.
Brokers working with elderly clients can beef up their
precautions. First, check the firm's policies for guidance on
determining whether a client has a power of attorney and when a
situation is serious enough to alert the compliance department,
which may decide to halt transactions.
Another idea: schedule meetings around 10 a.m., when at-risk
clients are most likely to be alert, said Helen Modly, executive
vice president of Focus Wealth Management, a registered
investment adviser in Middleburg, Virginia. Avoid restaurant
meetings where noise and distractions may cloud the discussion.
Modly limits her meeting agenda to three concepts. She then
reviews them again with clients before the meeting ends.
Creating a paper trail can also help advisers defend
themselves if questions crop up later, says Roth, the lawyer.
That might include a letter to a client explaining that she
instructed you to buy 100 shares of a certain stock but did not
remember giving that instruction later in the week, he said.
STREET PREPARATION
The influx of Baby Boomer retirees will also mean changes on
Wall Street.
Nearly 80 percent of advisers, for example, want more
training on dementia issues, according to a 2011 report by AARP
Public Policy Institute, which studied the problem among various
types of financial advisers. Only about one-third of advisers
now undergo training.
The shortage of training stems from a limited number of
offerings to advisers, said Ryan Wilson, senior strategic policy
adviser for AARP. While some brokerages, such as Wells Fargo
Advisors, require annual training on the subject, other programs
are hard to come by.
The securities industry may also need to develop a uniform
response for advisers who witness a questionable transaction.
For example, more than half of advisers will place a hold on an
account until they receive direction from a supervisor or
compliance officer, according to the AARP study. But many
compliance officers surveyed said that advisers should hold only
"detrimental" transactions. That may not be possible to
determine, however, until after a transaction is complete and
the money is gone.
Having more legal clout from regulators to place those holds
could eliminate some uncertainty about the process. It would
also relieve brokerages of another awkward measure: running to
regulators for emergency orders to halt transactions.
For Wells Fargo's Long, the problem of dementia should
involve not just Wall Street, but entire communities. Brokers,
he said, are already walking a thin line on the issue.
"We can't turn the brokers into social workers," he told
regulators.