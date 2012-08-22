By Nicholas Wapshott
NEW YORK Aug 22No one is emerging well from the
Julian Assange extradition circus playing out in London. As the
Wikileaker in chief sits tantalizingly beyond the reach of
British police in the Ecuador embassy, he can congratulate
himself on a rare trifecta.
By holing up in some corner of a foreign field that is
forever Ecuador, he is embarrassing the British government,
which prides itself on upholding the law. By resisting Sweden's
demands that he return to Stockholm to face rape charges, he
continues to besmirch the justice system of a country otherwise
famous as a beacon of liberality and progressivism. And by
picking Ecuador, he is drawing attention to his reluctant host's
cruel, despotic regime, which thumbs its nose at democratic
governments everywhere.
Add to that a fourth motive - and to Assange perhaps the
most important - for his failure to turn himself in: his
reproach of America. The reason he cites for not answering
sexual assault accusations against him by two women is that
Sweden may extradite him to America, where he fears he will be
tortured and put to death.
His account of the law is both misleading and inaccurate.
Britain could as easily extradite Assange to the U.S. as to
Sweden, but it can't. Like the rest of Europe, Britain may not
deliver to America a criminal suspected of a capital crime -
spying, in Assange's case -- because America has the death
penalty. The same is true of Sweden. But his suggestion that if
America could capture him he would be tortured and killed is
plausible. And any who doubt his seemingly absurd claim should
acquaint themselves with the wretched plight of United States
Army Private First Class Bradley Manning.
Manning stands accused of providing Assange with a document
dump of secret information in the biggest breach of security
ever suffered by America. While the world's press has reveled in
America's discomfort, the wholesale exposure of secret
diplomatic reports has made it more difficult to work toward a
peaceful settlement of the turmoil in Iraq and Afghanistan. If
found guilty, Manning deserves to be punished.
The breach of security has, further, put in mortal danger
the lives of individuals who have helped us achieve our aims.
Some lives have been wrecked. Some may have been lost. The flip
side of the notion that the world of spies and spying is
glamorous is the betrayal of those who have been helping counter
al Qaeda and the murderous regimes of Saddam Hussein, Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad and the Taliban.
But the disgusting treatment of Manning by U.S. Army
authorities has played into the hands of Assange and his
anarchist pals. By all accounts, Manning is a troubled
individual whose confusion about gender led to his being
relentlessly bullied throughout his Army career. The Army looked
on and did nothing. After being arrested and charged with
"aiding the enemy", for which he faces the death penalty, he was
subjected to conditions any civilized person would consider
torture.
Under the pretext he was a "suicide risk," Manning was held
in solitary confinement for three months and for a further six
kept apart from others for 23 hours a day. He was deprived of
sleep and his spectacles taken so he couldn't see. His clothes
were confiscated, and each dawn he was made to parade naked
before guards. A U.N. special rapporteur, who usually records
the bestial behavior against prisoners of conscience held by
despots, ruled Manning's incarceration "cruel, inhuman and
degrading."
The veteran public servant Philip Crowley declared Manning's
treatment at the hands of his Army captors "ridiculous and
counterproductive and stupid." Amnesty International, usually
concerned with the torture and imprisonment of dissidents by
tyrants, was so appalled it urged the British government to
intercede. Nearly 300 distinguished American legal scholars
judged Manning's ill-treatment unconstitutional. Manning's
conditions were subsequently improved.
When it became known that torture methods, such as
repetitive waterboarding, were being employed by American
interrogators against al Qaeda suspects, many took some small
comfort in the fact that the practice was personally authorized
by Dick Cheney, who called it "the right thing to do." But
Manning was maltreated by the current administration. Crowley
was made to resign from Hillary Clinton's State Department for
speaking out.
President Obama, a Harvard-trained lawyer, condoned the
Pentagon's treatment of Manning as "appropriate and meeting our
basic standards." He later followed Richard Nixon's legal
calumny over Charles Manson by pronouncing Manning guilty as
charged, even though he still awaits trial.
While Assange is protected by European laws from being sent
to America, where he might be killed in cold blood by the state,
Manning may still be put to death. So long as Assange is on the
run, the world will be reminded that America, once a benign
republic proudly defending the world's freedoms, has slipped in
the last 10 years into a state of shame where torture is excused
and executions defended by even the most liberal of public
figures. I wonder what "The Greatest Generation" would think?
Nicholas Wapshott's "Keynes Hayek: The Clash That Defined
Modern Economics" is published by W.W. Norton. Follow @nwapshott
at Twitter.)