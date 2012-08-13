By John Wasik
CHICAGO Aug 13 The combination of drought,
rising food prices, population growth and climate change is a
witch's brew for policymakers and big trouble for developing
countries, but it's also a good reason to invest in commodity
funds.
While it's always dangerous to project recent events into
long-term forecasts, commodity prices are likely to increase
over a long cycle, mostly due to rising population and meager
productivity gains and possible shortfalls in food production.
Predictions like these have been wrong in the past - just
look at the writings of Thomas Malthus or Paul Ehrlich - but
it's undeniable that burgeoning populations in the developing
world will put pressure on food prices, land resources and
agricultural productivity.
Jeremy Grantham, a money manager with Grantham Mayo, took
this up in his July newsletter, recommending a 30 percent
allocation to resource-related investments for "any responsible
investment group with a 10-year-horizon or longer." Grantham
favors farms, forestry, fertilizers and "resource efficiency
plays" that benefit from increasing agricultural productivity.
While I'm always a fan of diversification and long-term
investing trends, unless you're a sophisticated trader,
commodities should be pooled, buy-and-hold investments for most
people. While they provide some protection from price inflation
over time, they should not be confused with Treasury
inflation-protected securities, or TIPS. If you want principal
guarantees, these bonds are a more secure vehicle.
But there are options for the individual investor. The iPath
DJ-UBS Grains Total Return Sub-Index exchange-traded note
, for example, is designed to reflect the performance of
a sub-index of grain futures contracts in corn, soybeans and
wheat. It is up more than 15 percent year-to-date through June
29.
That's a good return compared with its peer index (down
almost 3 percent), but investors should note that it comes with
a myriad of risks - one of which is that its unsecured debt is
backed by the credit of Barclays Bank, which was enmeshed in
recent scandals and management changes involving manipulation of
the LIBOR rate. Don't invest in the note unless you fully
understand how the fund operates.
In contrast, a much broader-based fund that tracks petroleum
products, metals and agricultural contracts is the PowerShares
DB Commodity Index ETF ). It's up 4.5 percent
year-to-date through July 31. It's based on a Deutsche Bank
commodity index linked to 14 of the most heavily traded and
important commodities in the world that range from aluminum to
wheat. About 10 percent of the fund's holdings are in corn and
soybeans.
TAKING RISKS
Although commodities usually move in the opposite direction
of stocks, they can sometimes move in lockstep with them. That
was the case in 2008, when they followed stocks down in the
market meltdown. On a macro scale, if there's a hint of an
economic downturn, traders will sell off commodities. That's
because the demand for things like metals and minerals will
decline during a recession.
You should take a hard look at the myriad risks that
commodities pose to your portfolio, so they should never
dominate your holdings. The PIMCO Commodity RealReturn Strategy
Fund, which I've held in my individual retirement fund
for years, has an entire paragraph of risk factors in its annual
report. They include derivatives, currencies, leveraging,
short-sale, management, convertible securities and
non-diversification, among many others.
Although I originally bought the PIMCO fund as a hedge
against stock market declines and inflation, it lost nearly 44
percent in 2008, more than the S&P large-index loss of 37
percent. While the risks were spelled out in the prospectus, I
had little idea it would perform that badly and follow stocks so
closely in a global decline.
I continue to hold the fund and it's rebounded; up almost 40
percent in 2009, and up 23 percent in 2010, but down 8 percent
last year. Still, I'm not happy with the past correlation with
stocks in a major downturn, so I'm going to sell it.
Another risk factor to keep in mind is volatility.
Commodities prices are notoriously skittish. Since they are not
linked to earnings or dividends, they gyrate with market news.
Right now, the focus is on the long-term forecasts that the
demand for food won't keep up with the supply. If you add global
warming and increased extreme weather events into the mix,
that's typically a formula for higher prices and a good reason
to invest in commodity funds.
This is already happening. The U.S. farm belt has been hit
with record heat and little rain, so grain prices hit record
highs recently as nearly 1,600 counties were declared disaster
areas. Food prices could climb as much as 3.5 percent this year
and up to 4 percent in 2013 due to the drought, the U.S. Dept.
of Agriculture estimates.
While it's hardly a satisfying feeling hedging against
commodity price increases that will ultimately make food more
expensive for those who can least afford it, I also monitor new
farming methods that help to promote lower-cost, sustainable
agriculture. Since I'm surrounded by farms, I never lose sight
of the fact that food production is something all long-term
investors should be concerned about.