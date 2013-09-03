By John Wasik
CHICAGO, Sept 3 As bonds that can be converted
into stocks, convertibles are securities that long-term
investors can learn to love.
Just like regular bonds, convertible bonds have a maturity
date, coupon payment and face value. As an enticement to
investors, though, they can be converted into common stocks at a
later date. While their yields are not as high as conventional
bonds, the conversion feature offers you a potential stock play
at lower risk.
With anxiety mounting over the Federal Reserve's next Open
Market Committee meeting - and whether it will back off its
bond-buying program - convertibles may represent a little-known
sweet spot between pure income investing and the stock market.
Unlike bonds, convertibles are having a great year as the
market agonizes over higher interest rates. Volatility in the
conventional and high-yield bond markets has increased, so
lower-risk convertibles have become more desirable. Issuing
companies have sold more than $23 billion in convertibles this
year, which may top last year and turn in the best showing since
2008, according to Dealogic.
Convertibles, however, are difficult to buy on your own and
are best held through exchange-traded or mutual funds.
The SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, for
example, is up 19 percent for the year through Aug. 30. That's
remarkable considering that the S&P 500 stock index is up 16.7
percent and a broad-basket bond fund like the iShares Core U.S.
Total Bond Market ETF is down nearly three percent
during that period.
Don't rely upon convertibles to be substitutes for either
stocks or bonds. They occupy a middle ground that pays
relatively low yields with modest upside appreciation.
Keep in mind that the bonds can also be "retired" by
companies, which reduces their supply. While less volatile than
stocks and paying lower rates than most corporate bonds,
convertibles still pose risks not associated with pure bonds.
The Vanguard fund, for example, lost almost 7 percent in 2011
and nearly 30 percent in 2008.
Convertibles may gain even more favor if bonds remain
volatile and the Fed acts to curtail or "taper" its bond
purchases.
"The taper is good for convertibles," said Gary Black,
global co-chief investment officer of Calamos Investments, which
is based in Naperville, Illinois, and manages several
top-performing convertible funds. "There will be more issuances
with a better risk/reward ratio."
The iShares Core U.S. Total Bond Market ETF, representing an
index of convertibles, holds companies like General Motors Co
, Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp.
. The fund yields 2 percent and charges 0.40 percent
annually in expenses.
A worthy alternative is the Vanguard Convertible Securities
fund, a mutual fund that holds lesser-known companies
such as Cobalt International Energy, Salix
Pharmaceuticals and Omnicare Inc.
The Vanguard fund offers about the same yield than the
iShares fund, but charges more at 0.52 percent annually. But
it's rated four out of five on total return as well as
consistent return by Lipper, a fund rating service owned by
Thomson Reuters. The fund has gained 16 percent in the past year
through Aug. 30.