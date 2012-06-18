(The author is a Reuters columnist and the opinions expressed
By John Wasik
CHICAGO, June 18 Developing a currency strategy
for your portfolio is like playing a chess game in which the
pieces are the futures of entire countries. Will Greece be able
to form a government and get its act together to keep the euro?
What about Spain and Italy? With the embattled euro and dollar
under a perennial cloud, does it make sense to have currency
strategy for your portfolio at all?
If you're heavily invested in the securities of one
denomination, adopting a currency hedge may make some sense,
although the direction of currencies is notoriously difficult to
predict. All denominations are subject to political risk, the
economic health of the countries backing it, inflation and
interest rates. And currencies don't pay a quarterly dividend
like a stock can or have a fixed coupon like a bond. Their
values are determined relative to other currencies and vary
depending upon a number of economic measures. It's a complex and
volatile brew.
Then, there's always a concern about currency debasement, or
the fear that countries are printing too much money, which in
turn stokes inflation. While that's not an immediate concern in
the U.S. or Europe now, it could be if those economies heat up
again. And it could be that conventional wisdom about a
currency's decline will be wrong long term.
"I see a happy outcome for the euro," says James Rickards, a
senior managing director with Tangent Capital in New York and
author of "Currency Wars." "The Greeks want the euro. It will
come in for a soft landing."
There are a number of ways to invest in currency movements,
although it's unlikely that you can beat large institutions or
sophisticated trading programs in this $4 trillion daily market.
While it's highly risky, there are some indirect ways of
benefiting from currency gains. The best way to adopt a currency
strategy depends upon how much risk you want to take and what
you need to accomplish. Here are four approaches:
1. Go long on a single currency.
This is where you wager that one currency will do better
than another. You're subject to timing and selection risk and
past performance means very little and has no predictive value.
What currencies do you pick?
Let's say you liked the Australian dollar - there's a lot to
like about the Aussie buck since the country is rich in natural
resources relative to its population and has a thriving export
economy. You could invest in the CurrencyShares Australian
Dollar Trust ETF, which is up 12 percent for three years
through June 15. But its annualized standard deviation - a
measure of volatility - is 16.5. In comparison, a broad-based
U.S. bond fund like the iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond fund
has an annualized standard deviation of 2.7 with a
three-year return of 7.3 percent. Unless you want to concentrate
risk in a single currency, if you want less volatility with your
income, a plain-vanilla bond fund might be better.
2. Hedge or short.
If you have a large percentage of your holdings in a single
currency, you can buy an ETF to blunt that risk. Are you
extremely pessimistic about the euro? The ProShares Ultrashort
Euro provides a return two times the negative
performance of the daily currency movement. That means this
inverse fund will gain twice as much in value if the currency
declines against the dollar. This is the riskiest strategy. You
could lose all of your principal if you don't know what you're
doing.
3. Have currency baskets.
This is essentially a hedge against a single currency, using
several currencies to offset the overall risk. The Merk Hard
Currency fund, for example, invests is several
denominations to protect against the depreciation of the U.S.
dollar. You spread out your risk a little more than the
single-currency plays, but you're still only investing in a
handful of major currencies.
4. Invest in non-U.S. stock and bond funds.
Unless your portfolio manager hedges for currency
fluctuations, when you invest in the securities or bonds of
other countries, your portfolio will be subject to currency
gains and losses. For most mainstream investors, global stock
and bond funds are probably the best approach since they offer
diversified portfolios that offer some income in the form of
dividends or yield. You also have the potential for capital
appreciation. Besides, you need to diversify out of your
home-country securities to reduce country risk. Two worthy
candidates include the PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign
Debt Portfolio and the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
.
If you decide to invest in currency ETFs, keep in mind that
they are not only highly volatile, but more expensive relative
to diversified bond or stock funds. While you may think that
you're investing in the next safe-haven currency, you may be
losing money along the way timing your decision and paying for
transactions and management expenses.
