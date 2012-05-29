(The author is a Reuters columnist and the opinions expressed
By John Wasik
By John Wasik
CHICAGO May 29 It's already shaping up to be a
summer of discontent for investors, so it's time to manage your
expectations. To a global investor, there are conflicting
signals everywhere: Although the U.S. economy continues to chug
along like a tugboat, the "fiscal cliff" of massive tax
increases and budget cuts still looms at the end of the year.
Then there is the euro zone opera with the fat lady singing in
Greece, Spain and elsewhere.
Do you stay out of all stocks and cower in bonds? What about
the possibility of rising inflation in the United States and
recession in Europe? How do you avoid the "tail risk" of
multiple sour scenarios unfolding the way they did last August?
While it's hard to predict the cumulative effect of
political and financial uncertainty, you can adjust your
attitude accordingly so that you deal with what will come. Here
are some new approaches:
1. Earnings Expectations Aren't Worth Worrying About
Wall Street has always been in the business of selling
expectations, not managing them. So when a Facebook comes
along and disappoints, why should we be surprised?
Millions get sucked into this roulette game all the time.
Will earnings hit or miss analysts' estimates? If you're a
long-term investor and not a trader, earnings estimates
shouldn't matter - if that stock is worth holding long-term.
Maybe you should ignore earnings estimates from analysts
altogether.
Over the last three years, according to Fortune magazine, an
average of 74 percent of companies in the S&P 500 beat
estimates. In the first quarter of this year, though, the median
two-day gains after earnings reports was zero. So the general
impact of earnings surprises on the market has been nil lately.
A more important indicator for me is the company's dividend. Did
it raise or lower it? Companies that share earnings in the form
of dividends typically have more downside protection and provide
more income for you over time if you're a patient shareholder.
2. Stop Chasing Facebooks
With any new stock, your expectations should be low, not
high. Start-ups have tremendous business risk. And if
expectations are high, their capacity to disappoint is even
higher.
You shouldn't pin your hopes on one stock anyway. Charles
Wheelan, a University of Chicago economist who wrote the recent
book "10-1/2 Things No Commencement Speaker Ever Said,"
advocates investing in diversified index funds that cover global
stock and bond markets. "Don't try to be great" is one piece of
his advice. It is unlikely you are going to hit a home run with
one stock or fund. Consider emerging markets, dividend-paying
stocks, real-estate investment trusts and a variety of bonds.
3. Jumping Off the Fiscal Cliff
This is the scariest of all the doomsday scenarios because
it assumes Congress will do nothing early next year to avert the
mother of all personal-income tax increases and more than $600
billion in federal budget cuts.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that inaction will
plunge the United States into recession again, contracting the
economy into a negative growth rate ranging from 1.3 to 2.3
percent. Considering that Congress went through this charade
last year and has known about this "taxmageddon" prospect since
last August, it seems unlikely that they will plunge markets
into despair again and trigger another downgrade of U.S. debt.
If you're incredibly pessimistic, then buy gold and U.S.
Treasury bonds. The political impetus, though, is for some
reasonable election-year compromise that won't deep-six the
economy and markets again, so it's too early to hit the panic
button.
4. Raise Your Own Expectations.
Finally, some good news. Want to buy a house? The great
housing recession may have bottomed out as both sales and prices
rose in April while mortgage rates remain low. It's too soon to
tell if this trend has legs, but you can still find some
bargains.
Although there's always a limit to how much your portfolio
can appreciate given constrained market conditions, there's no
limit on how much you can learn. So invest in your human
capital. Learn a language. Take a cooking class. Update your job
skills.
This could be a great summer if you focus inward and
discover how to grow your mind instead of worrying about the
scorched-earth politics of pervasive pessimism. Dampen your
expectations for financial markets, but raise them for yourself
and your family. There's no downside there.
