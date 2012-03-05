(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By John Wasik
March 5 In an ideally-transparent world,
you'd know as much about your broker as you know about the
ingredients in packaged junk food label: All of the bad stuff
would be instantly on display in some kind of nutritional label.
But in the U.S., some of the most important information
about a broker is off limits to individual investors.
At present, you can do broker background checks through a
web-based system run by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, the trade group that regulates the securities
industry (FINRA), called BrokerCheck (brokercheck.finra.org).
Or contact your state securities regulator. FINRA's site
contains incomplete records, since it's self-reported. And while
state regulators often have fuller reports, most investors will
probably not know that they are available, and those regulators
may not always be accessible nor may their reports be
user-friendly.
The information gap between state authorities and FINRA has
existed for years. FINRA, which has been slowly improving
disclosure (see link.reuters.com/raw86s), is now seeking
comments - send emails to pubcom@finra.org - from the public on
how to improve the service.
What kind of information is essential? Here's what you need
to know that isn't being fully disclosed by FINRA:
* Reasons for termination. Say a broker is fired from a
firm. BrokerCheck won't give you the specific reason. If I were
considering a broker, I'd want to know if he was fired for
churning accounts and fleecing investors.
* Records that date back to time of registration. FINRA
records may not have a complete chronological history of
brokers. You need a "legacy" file that includes all of the
actions against a broker since he obtained his registration.
* Complete court actions. BrokerCheck does not include
complete details on everything an investor might want to know
about, including disclosure of all felony charges; misdemeanor
charges involving investment related business, fraud, wrongful
taking of property, bribery, perjury, forgery, and other crimes
of property; employment terminations relating to allegations of
violations of investment related statutes or fraud or bankruptcy
and unsatisfied judgments or lien information, according to John
Cronin, a Vermont securities regulator and chair of the
committee that works with FINRA for the North American
Securities Administrators Association (NASAA.org), a
regulator's group. State securities offices should have this
background information.
* Expunged Records. Brokers can petition to have customer
disputes involving arbitration awards expunged, and after a
process is followed, the records can be taken out of the Central
Registration Depository, a database at the heart of BrokerCheck.
According to Nancy Condon, FINRA spokesperson, the number of
expungements soared to 220 last year "due to the large number of
post-crash customer claims," compared to 77 in 2009. Investors
should be able to find out why claims were expunged.
State securities regulators have been frustrated over the
years in urging FINRA to offer full broker files. Since FINRA is
a trade organization funded by the brokerage industry - with
oversight by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - it
has a built-in conflict of interest in also regulating it.
This pernicious conflict was not resolved by Dodd-Frank and
is unlikely to be addressed as the financial services industry
badgers Congress and federal regulators into delaying, watering
down or eliminating financial reforms. FINRA is also lobbying
for the authority to regulate registered investment advisers.
As a non-governmental, self-regulatory organization,
Freedom-of-Information Act requests can't be used to pry
valuable data from FINRA. So you have little chance of getting
complete complaint information on the worst brokerage firms and
non-published dispute settlements.
Ryan Bakhtiari, a Los Angeles lawyer and president of the
Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA.org),
a trade group of attorneys who represent investors, said
brokers can often game BrokerCheck by not reporting investor
complaints if they determine the matter involves less than
$15,000.
"We ought to be telling the public the whole truth about the
people in this business," Bakhtiari told me. Increasingly, he
said, brokerage firms that lose large cases in arbitration go to
court to have the awards overturned or "vacated."
Although PIABA doesn't have statistics on how many awards
are challenged outside of the arbitration forum, his firm
notoriously handled an $11 million case filed by actor Larry
Hagman against Smith Barney/Citigroup, which succeeded in having
the arbitration award thrown out in court. The two parties later
settled out of court.
Bakhtiari said one of the best moves regulators could make
would be to repeal the mandatory arbitration clauses investors
are required to sign when they open brokerage accounts. At
present, you don't have direct access to the court system when
you have a dispute with a broker and must work directly with the
firm or go through FINRA's difficult and often costly
arbitration process. Still, other lawyers argue the proceedings
are still less costly and time-consuming than court.
TRANSPARENCY IS ESSENTIAL
Opening up broker records should be a no-brainer for an
industry still under fire for the myriad sins of 2008 and
missing scams by Bernie Madoff and Allen Stanford. "When
registrants understand that their misconduct will be made
available to potential investors, there is a strong incentive to
avoid violative conduct," Cronin added.
The SEC is currently studying the option of scrapping
mandatory arbitration provision and is developing a rule that
would require brokers who give personalized investment advice to
become fiduciaries - making them legally responsible for
protecting client's interests first. Both proposals are ideas
whose time have come.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker Gladstone and Andrew Hay)