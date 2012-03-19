(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By John Wasik
CHICAGO, March 19 Once again the seductive siren
call of technology stocks beckons investors. Especially after
Apple announced a huge stock buyback Monday along with its first
dividend since 1995.
Should you follow that call, or put wax in your ears the way
Odysseus's crew did when they passed the island of the seductive
sirens?
There is always a safer course. Sure, technology share
returns may be singing a pretty song right now. The S&P North
American Technology Sector Index (Total Return) is up about 18
percent year to date through March 16, according to Standard and
Poor's. The sub-index for technology that tracks hardware has
risen about 25 percent.
(here)
The love affair with Apple products and shares continues
unabated. Microsoft is a less sexy offering, but is still
relatively ubiquitous in the software world. Along with telecom
giants AT&T and IBM, these tech goliaths comprise four out of
the top 10 constituents of the S&P 500 index.
(here)
Tech is back in such a big way that, with a year to date
return of 19.6 percent (as of March 16), it has almost eclipsed
the financial services (up 21 percent for the same period) group
as the largest single sector within the S&P 500. This pretty
much brings tech stocks back to where they were at the height of
the dotcom bubble. Is it a mere coincidence that all this
happened right around the time the 244-year-old Encyclopedia
Britannica went to all-digital editions?
By the way, did I say bubble? We have little way of knowing
if we're in one now, although software, hardware, Internet,
networking and technology services sub-indexes are all showing
double-digit run-ups year to date.
Is this a broad-based rally or are major technology buyers
like corporations and governments retooling after the 2008
meltdown and recession? Probably a little bit of both, plus a
high dose of sector rotation.
Last year, high-dividend stocks like utility companies were
the darlings as the market got the heebie-jeebies over the euro
zone debt crisis and U.S. debt-ceiling dust-up. Those two
gremlins have not been entirely vanquished, although big money
managers have moved on.
The larger signal is that institutions are in growth-buying
mode. They've made a herd movement towards companies that are
growing their earnings. For the time being, the defensiveness
that characterized a rocky 2011 is a brief memory this year.
None of this means, of course, that technology stocks are
any less volatile than they used to be. It's important to note
that any volatility measures on the way up -- since the
beginning of the year, for example -- are going to be much lower
than on the way down. Remember pets.com and the tech blow-out
that accompanied the realization that many high-flying companies
were little more than cocktail-napkin business plans?
James Stack, president of InvesTech Research, is most
cautious about the recent initial public offerings in social
media stocks such as Linked-In and Groupon. He told me their
prices may be based on "hype and hope." Another area of concern
is Apple, which he notes is "a darling of Wall Street that's
priced to perfection. It has room to disappoint."
(here)
To be sure, there's less fluff in some of those prices than
there was during the big dotcom boom. The tech-heavy NASDAQ was
trading at around 178 times trailing earnings in 1999, but is
now only about 12 times trailing earnings, Stack said.
While today's tech leaders are much more solid
earnings-wise, they are not immune to volatility. By its very
nature, technology is something that changes relatively quickly,
and many companies will be left in the dust. If trouble looms on
the domestic or global economic front, tech shares could be sold
off by big money players in a heartbeat.
Would it hurt to invest some discretionary cash in
technology shares now? As long as it doesn't comprise more than
10 percent of your total portfolio -- and you can afford to take
the risk -- it makes sense to look at exchange-traded funds in
this arena.
The SPDR Select Sector Technology Fund, holds most of the
largest names in the business, but I'm concerned that 18 percent
of the fund consists of Apple stock.
Since loading up in any one sector exposes you to the
heightened risk of concentrating your holdings in overvalued
stocks, I'm always partial to a broad-based index approach. If
you're trying to avoid overpriced stocks, look at the SPDR S&P
600 Small-Cap Value ETF or the PowerShares FTSE RAFI 1000 ETF.
These funds buy stocks that are relative bargains and may have
less downside risk.
At the very least, don't consider a move into tech stocks --
or any security for that matter -- as an all-in proposition
based on the market's mood du jour. It's unlikely that you'll be
able to time a successful exit when things turn sour. Lash
yourself to the mast of your own financial destination. There's
no need to take more risk unless you can afford to lose that
additional investment.
If we've learned anything about bubble psychology, it's that
this time is not any different than any other time. You can
still end up dashed on the rocks.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Andrea Evans)