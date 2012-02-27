(Refiling to add dateline)
By John Wasik
NEW YORK, Feb 27 He's back. The
speculative trading beast is pushing up gasoline, diesel and
heating oil prices, and scaring economy-watching investors in
the process. There are a few defensive weapons to protect your
portfolio. It's time to unsheathe them.
Oil traders, producers, refiners and speculators, citing
tensions in the Middle East that could cut supplies, have once
again revived the monster. Crude prices hit a nine-month high
recently to top $120 a barrel and gasoline has spiked by as much
as 40 cents in some regions of the United States. The national
average price of gas could hit $4 to $4.25 per gallon by April,
according to Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst at Oil Price
Information Service.
The overall impact is felt everywhere. For every penny
increase in the price of a gallon of gasoline, spending declines
an estimated $1 billion throughout the United States, according
to the energy research firm Cameron Hanover. At this point, that
could kick the crutches out from under the wobbly U.S. economy.
Wall Street and derivatives traders have taken to the courts
to block new rules curbing speculation through "position
limits," so prices remain free to go stratospheric again.
There is no limit to how many contracts traders can trade on
any one commodity, nor are there limits on extreme price
movements. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved
rules which would institute position limits, but in December,
the Securities Industries and Financial Markets Association and
International Swaps and Derivatives Association -- two trade
groups representing bankers, brokers and traders -- filed suit
to block the rules. The matter is pending in federal court.
The stock market, in contrast, has certain "circuit
breakers" triggered by large price swings, particularly
declines.
Every commodity, from corn to rice, can be a target of
speculation, and price movements may have nothing to do with
supply and demand data.
The last time we saw this speculative feeding frenzy was in
2008, when in July, amidst the meltdown in the credit and
housing markets, speculators wildly ran up the price of crude
oil to over $140 per barrel.
Was the steroidal price explosion in 2008 due to increased
demand or a significant reduction in supply? Trading volume was
nearly 15 times world oil demand that year, according to
research compiled by Americans for Financial Reform. It was as
if commodity traders had opened up a mammoth casino and all made
the same wager, constantly outbidding each other in a time of
turmoil. Late in 2008, oil prices collapsed after the credit and
housing meltdown, when it became apparent that a major recession
was coming.
Of course, speculative bubbles eventually fall back to earth
like Icarus, the mythical boy with wax wings. Oil prices crashed
to around $40 a barrel by the end of 2008. They have been rising
since then, even though most major economies are hobbled by
modest to poor economic growth.
"The only short-term solution," says Tyson Slocum, director
of Public Citizen's energy program, is to "rein in speculation."
He notes that due to increasing global demand for oil and the
difficulty in accessing crude cheaply, "addressing speculation
won't get us back to $2.50 a gallon, but it may shave 50 cents a
gallon off current prices."
What can investors do to protect themselves? Other than to
badger the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (www.cftc.gov/Contact/index.htm)
to enforce and strengthen its trading rules, you'll need to
keep an eye on your portfolio. You can hedge oil price increases
with exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to energy prices such
as the iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index (IXC), which
tracks energy prices throughout the world, or the SPDR S&P Oil
and Gas Exploration and Production Index (XOP).
Do not try to time the market with these funds. Any trend is
notoriously difficult to time, and many professionals guess
wrong. While these funds don't perfectly track oil prices, they
invest in passive indexes of companies in the industry. In the
past, they've been reliable gauges of profits in the
petrochemical sector.
You'll also need to keep an eye on inflation. As fuel prices
creep upward, threats of inflation affecting the value of your
nest egg for now and for retirement become more and more real.
This is why any strategy focused only on energy prices misses a
larger point. Investments may also need a reliable inflation
hedge.
Inflation protection is easy to find and should be at the
core of your hedging strategy against higher oil prices and
higher cost of living.
You can purchase inflation-indexed bonds through the U.S.
Treasury's TIPS bonds (here)
or through an ETF that is managed to beat inflation such as the
IQ Real Return (CPI). These vehicles should accompany
broad-based stock and bond index funds such as the Vanguard
Total Stock Market Index (VTI) and the iShares Barclays
Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG), the latter which I hold in my 401(k)
as a proxy for the entire U.S. bond market.
As if you didn't have enough to worry about, I would also
monitor how the oil shock -- if it proves to be persistent --
will impact global economies from Beijing to Boston.
The key question is how much oil prices will hurt recovering
economies like the United States and contracting markets in
Europe. It's too soon to say. It's worth noting, however, that
Americans are consuming less gasoline than they did in 2008, and
are buying more fuel-efficient vehicles. New fuel efficiency
rules from the Obama Administration will help. The SUV age may
be behind us.
As far as your portfolio is concerned, ensure that you have
inflation protection through inflation-indexed securities, and
that your allocation is appropriate to the amount of market risk
you can stomach. Nobody can tell the future, but any strategy
that doesn't include capital preservation is a bad one.
