By John Wasik
CHICAGO May 8 A torrent of money flowing into
target-date funds suggests many retirement investors may be
ignoring the risks of this key category.
These funds now represent the second-most-popular allocation
after U.S. large-stock funds within defined-contribution plans
like 401(k) accounts, according to pension consultant Callan
Associates. Target-date assets have climbed above $500 billion,
attracting $16 billion in the first two months of 2013 alone,
according to Strategic Insight.
Target-date funds combine several mutual funds within one
package and are managed so that they move to less risky postures
as their shareholders move closer to retirement. That movement -
usually from stocks to bonds - is called the fund's "glide
path." The funds take aim at specific future dates, and
investors are expected to buy the fund that matches their own
retirement date.
Investors may find themselves automatically invested in
these funds: Target-date funds are approved by the U.S.
Department of Labor as a default choice in 401(k)s, so some plan
managers use them whenever they automatically enroll employees.
All that might suggest the funds are fairly risk-free. But
while diversification strategies can reduce risk, they don't
eliminate it. Some target-date funds are much more volatile than
others, depending upon their allocation. Their internal risks
are poorly understood, fund expenses are high and they yield
varying results. Here's what investors may be missing:
BOND RISKS
The premise behind most of the glide paths is that bonds are
safer than stocks. But when interest rates rise, bond prices
fall, so bond funds within target-date funds are likely to lose
money. And sooner or later, either a recovering economy or
improving job situation will compel the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates. A legion of market observers are warning of a
decline in the bond market, which is said to be nearing the end
of a 30-year bull run.
Then there's inflation. If consumer prices begin to rise
more rapidly, that could hit your target-date bond holdings too.
Does yours have a stake in Treasury inflation-protected
securities (TIPS), which pay a premium if the cost-of-living
increases? Many funds lack sufficient protection against this
enemy of bond holders.
STOCK RISKS
While many investors may think target-date funds reduce risk
over time, they still have large exposures to the stock market.
That helps retirement investors keep their portfolios growing
over the long term but also leaves them vulnerable to a market
sell-off. For example, the T. Rowe Price 2020 fund
performed poorly in 2008, with a 33 percent loss.
That fund keeps 69 percent of its portfolio in stocks and
more than 26 percent stake in bonds, with the remainder in cash,
and it is almost as volatile as a broad-market S&P 500 Index
fund. During bull markets, though, that aggressive stance has
paid off for fund holders: It's up 8 percent year to date
through May 6.
Other target market funds are less aggressive. The Schwab
2020 fund, with the lowest volatility in this group at
just over 13, has a lower stake in stocks, at 58 percent with
the remainder in bonds and cash. It lost 26 percent in 2008.
It's up 7.5 percent year to date through May 6.
HIGH COSTS
Target-date fund holders pay dearly for convenience,
shelling out as much for a group of mostly passive funds as they
would for an actively managed fund.
Expenses for funds with target dates ranging from 2016-2020
averaged 0.71 percent, just slightly lower than the 0.78 percent
average for more than 300 U.S. active stock funds tracked by
Morningstar. Furthermore, higher-priced target-date funds do not
deliver better performance than the lower-priced ones, according
to a study by Marc Fandetti, principal of the Meketa Investment
Group in Westwood, Massachusetts.
As is often the case, the Vanguard Retirement 2020 (VTWNX)
fund is a low-cost option. It charges 0.16 percent annually.
Through last year the fund held 63 percent in stocks, 33 percent
in bonds and the remainder in cash. It lost 27 percent in 2008
and is up 7.76 percent year to date through May 6.
OTHER APPROACHES
Instead of the prepackaged solution, consider owning
separate stock and bond index funds, so you can adjust your own
allocation between them to reflect your risk tolerance.
Are you close to retirement and concerned about inflation?
Look at funds that invest in real estate investment trusts
(REITs), dividend-paying stocks, commodities or precious metals.
"Hedge your urgent needs," says Zvi Bodie, a finance
professor at Boston University and staunch critic of premixed
funds of funds. "Only risk wealth that you can afford to lose.
The providers of target are not offering guarantees."