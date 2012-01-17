(Refiles to expand distribution and fix typo in 11th
paragraph)
By John Wasik
Jan 13 Can those celebrity-linked prepaid cards
really help the unbanked?
Lately there have been a spate of them, from Kim
Kardashian's to Lil Wayne's. When it comes to that newest one,
the Approved Prepaid MasterCard issued by the Bancorp Bank and
endorsed by personal finance personality Suze Orman, who is
also an investor in the product, less is not necessarily more.
There are better alternatives.
First, a disclosure. I knew Orman well before she became
brand-name famous (we're both from Chicago) and she even wrote
a blurb for my book, "Late-Start Investor," in 1998. She's
generally done some good things for financial consumers.
Yet there's something troubling about an avowed consumer
advocate who plugs a product that charges $3 "maintenance" fees
(the first month's fee is waived) and even restricts deposits.
There are countless other products that don't charge
monthly fees and provide incentives for you to open accounts
(bankrate.com). I use several myself. Check out your
local credit union or community bank. Some institutions also
offer "second chance" accounts for those who have regularly
bounced checks.
Greg McBride, senior financial analyst with Bankrate, says,
"the majority of consumers would be better off with a
traditional banking relationship instead of a prepaid card.
Some 75 percent of consumers never overdraw their accounts." He
notes that one reason banks favor these products is that
they're exempt from the Durbin Amendment, which limited "swipe
fees."
Pre-paid cards can charge twice the transaction fees of
regular debit cards and are geared toward the 25 percent of
U.S. households that are unbanked. So they represent a
profitable new market for financial services companies, McBride
has found.
Still, the restrictions on the Approved card are odd when
compared to plain-vanilla banking products. For Orman's
Approved Card, you must use direct deposit and they won't allow
you to deposit personal, cashier's checks or money orders to
load your account. So it's conceivable that someone who's
unbanked would have to pay an onerous check-cashing fee to a
third party if they're not doing direct deposit with a
paycheck.
There's more. You get one free monthly call to their
customer service department and thereafter it's $2 per call.
Want a paper statement? It's $2. This is all in the fine print
of the card's cardholder agreement
(here).
You can only spend $2,000 on this card in a 24-hour period.
As long as you have enough money on deposit, why the limits?
And you can't use it at gas pumps or for making hotel or car
reservations. If you haven't made a direct deposit, you'll be
charged for a balance inquiry. Why can't you check this online
for free as many banks offer?
If Orman "hates extra fees," as she says in the
advertising, then why promote a card that's loaded with them? I
can understand how the fees work as economic levers to keep
account expenses down, but these fees often generate profit for
the bank at the expense of the consumer. Far too many people
don't read the fine print and pay dearly. (Another personal
disclosure: I once had a health savings account with Bancorp
and they charged me a $2.50 monthly service fee, which I
abhorred. I stopped using that account years ago.)
Worse yet, Orman's card will work with the credit reporting
agency Transunion, which will provide access to their
Transunion credit score, analysis and regular updates for free
to users, but which will also collect information about them.
While it's useful to have access to credit information on a
regular basis, this is no substitute for a FICO score, which
most lenders use to evaluate your credit-worthiness. Keep in
mind this is not a conventional credit card that can be
employed to qualify for more credit.
Orman has said her participation in this card is part of a
two-year experiment to help the unbanked eventually get credit,
but it's unclear how the information that Transunion is
collecting will be used.
"People without banks may have irregular income or live
paycheck to paycheck," says Lauren Saunders, managing attorney
with the National Consumer Law Center, who has talked with
Orman about the product. "Small, late payments may go into
credit reports, so it's not clear if this will build or hurt
credit."
Although she says that the Approved card is a "relatively
good product for the unbanked," Saunders notes "a full-featured
bank account is a better option for most people."
Adds Liz Pulliam Weston, a consumer credit expert and
author of "Your Credit Score" (asklizweston.com/): "It's
not that hard to find free or at least low-cost checking at a
credit union. I'm also concerned because people may get the
idea that using this card will improve their credit. It won't."
(In fact, we recently listed 10, which you can see here:
link.reuters.com/wep95s.)
John Barbella, senior vice president for Bancorp, says the
information wouldn't be shared with credit bureaus and may help
users "build a bridge" to apply for credit at a later date. He
says while the bank has no plans to reduce fees or directly
link to a savings account now, it may make changes later. Many
of the restrictions on deposits and withdrawals, he noted, are
to deter fraud.
"The program is extremely competitive if not beating the
market" for similar cards, Barbella adds. The Bancorp fee
structure compares favorably with other prepaid cards such as
Wal-Mart's, although the retailer allows you to waive the
monthly fee with a minimum $1,000 deposit.
I know Orman has done myriad things to help consumers and
her advice is usually pretty sound, but why not promote a free
checking account linked to a savings vehicle for the unbanked?
She's always been a strong advocate for financial disclosure,
so why isn't she saying how much she stands to gain from this
product's success? She didn't respond to my request for comment
and Bancorp's Barbella wouldn't disclose her specific financial
arrangement.
Orman's card doesn't promote savings first over
transactions, which is a show-stopper for me. It's a flawed
product paved with good intentions that doesn't do the right
thing for the most vulnerable financial consumers.
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Beth Pinsker Gladstone)