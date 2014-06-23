(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By John Wasik
CHICAGO, June 23 Despite the incendiary conflict
in Iraq that last week sent the benchmark price of Brent crude
oil to more than $115 a barrel, a nine-month high, U.S. stock
markets largely shrugged off the oil threat, hitting record
closing highs last week.
For investors, a new energy crisis in the Middle East
presents something of an opportunity, albeit a fragile,
short-term one.
Energy production has become much more geographically
diverse, particularly in the United States. That lessens the
severity of a Mideast production shortfall while boosting the
long-term prospects of investment in fossil-fuel companies.
As is the case during any threat to global oil production -
Iraq is still OPEC's second-largest producer - the share prices
of oil companies and the funds that invest in them soar on bad
news, which is what happened last week. Petroleum producers
score in the short term when this happens.
Owing to greater demand for oil and geopolitical tensions,
ExxonMobil Corp, the largest energy company by market
valuation, climbed 10.5 percent over the three months through
June 20, compared to a 5.3 percent gain in the S&P 500 Index. BP
PLC (the ADR) was up nearly 15 percent over the three
months ended June 20.
The last three months are important because they include a
spate of good reports on economic growth in Europe and the U.S.
and a run-up to the political strife in the Middle East. These
events, and growing demand from developing countries such as
China and India, have pressured oil prices upward.
The Vanguard Energy ETF, which holds a broad
portfolio of oil and gas exploration, refining and pipeline
companies, gained 16 percent in the quarter through June 20. It
holds companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron Corp and
Schlumberger NV, and nearly all its holdings are based
in North America. It's up about 16 percent in the three months
through June 20.
For a fund that's not dominated by the most popular energy
stocks, consider the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
, which holds a global portfolio of energy producers in
roughly equal proportions.
The Guggenheim portfolio places more emphasis on smaller,
lesser-known companies like Newfield Exploration Co,
Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Nabors Industries Ltd
. The fund is up nearly 16 percent for the three months
through June 20. Independent companies like these may have more
drilling activities in the areas where shale oil and gas are
being discovered throughout North America.
ENERGY SHOCK BOOMERANG
Over a short period of time, it makes sense to hold energy
stocks as a defense against rising oil prices. After all,
companies make profits on price surges.
But on the consumer level, higher petroleum prices can act
as a damaging boomerang.
When prices soar beyond a certain level, it brakes economic
activity across the board. Higher fuel prices force people to
drive less and stay away from stores, raise prices for
everything from farm goods to plastics, and act as a tax on
economic growth.
During the last draconian oil-price run-up in 2008 - when
crude oil prices topped $140 a barrel - the combination of an
energy shock, a banking/credit meltdown and massive unemployment
from Athens to San Francisco created a recession in Europe and
North America. Towards the end of that year, energy prices
bludgeoned an already-hobbled economic situation and the
Vanguard Energy fund lost nearly 40 percent of its value,
slightly more than the S&P 500 Index.
Looking ahead, what may mitigate any traumas in terms of oil
prices will be growing U.S. oil and gas production, particularly
in regions where "fracking" technology has liberated more
hydrocarbons from shale formations from the Appalachians to
North Dakota.
Production in the U.S. was up a record 1.1 million barrels
per day last year, offseting declines in global output from
Libya, Nigeria and Iraq - all due to political strife.
"The huge investments seen in the U.S. have been encouraged
and enabled by a favorable policy regime," BP economist Christof
Ruhl told Reuters. "And this has resulted in the U.S. delivering
the world's largest increase in oil production last year.
Indeed, the U.S. increase ... was one of the biggest annual oil
production increases the world has ever seen."
Across the globe, the future for energy stocks is positive
long term. Consumers in China, India and Africa are buying
petroleum-hungry vehicles. And until less-costly alternatives
present themselves, fossil fuels will power the engines of these
developing economies.
Short-term political conflicts are unlikely to extinguish
these trends.
