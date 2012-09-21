By John Wasik
CHICAGO, Sept 21 In what may be a last-ditch
effort to resuscitate employment and economic growth, the Fed
has embarked on a third round - QE3 - of buying Treasury and
mortgage bonds to lower long-term interest rates and provide an
incentive for companies to hire and banks to lend.
The Fed said last week it will be buying $40 billion worth
of debt securities every month until the labor market rebounds
significantly.
Whether the Fed's program will work remains to be seen - the
jobless rate has been stuck around 8 percent despite two
previous easings - but it needn't be another body blow for
income-oriented investors who will suffer because of painfully
low savings yields, which may even drop slightly.
If you can afford to take on more risk, you can find
higher-yielding investments to enhance your portfolio. It will
involve a departure from principal-guaranteed vehicles but may
provide a higher income stream if the economy continues its
recovery.
An improving economy - Fed-induced or not - makes some of
the more volatile yield-enhanced vehicles somewhat less risky.
Junk bonds from companies with less-than-stellar balance sheets
will have a lower tendency to default.
A yield-enhancement strategy can supplement your "safe"
money with higher-returning funds. Of course, as with any new
approach that delivers more return, you have to keep an eye on
risk. And how much of a yield-enhancement strategy you adopt
depends on your cash-flow needs. If you need an absolutely safe
reserve for daily living, taxes, emergency, medical or college
expenses, then take a big sigh and stick to federally insured
products. Here are three main areas to consider:
1. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
These publicly traded companies own mostly commercial real
estate and mortgages. You can get ultra-specialized or own a
broad portfolio of properties. In the first half of the year,
REITs outperformed the general stock market on total return and
yield, according to NAREIT, the trade organization representing
REITs.
The FTSE NAREIT All-Equity Index was up nearly 15 percent
for the year through June 30. Yields on REITs, which pay out the
lion's share of their earnings to investors, are typically
higher than those of common stocks. The FTSE NAREIT All-REIT
Index yielded 4.2 percent in the first half. An improving
economy would create even better fundamentals for REITS.
In a post-QE3 environment, you could do even better with
REITs that only hold mortgages, with a 13 percent yield for the
NAREIT mortgage index. An exchange-traded fund that holds a
basket of mortgage REITs is the iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortgage
Plus Capped Index fund, which had a recent annual yield
of more than 11 percent.
For international exposure, consider the Vanguard Global
ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, with a 2.7-percent yield. Keep
in mind that REITs do best in an environment of rising rents and
property values. If the tide turns, they can lose money.
2. High-Yield Bonds
As with REITs, high-yield bonds also can be worthwhile
additions in an improving economic climate. These securities are
issued by companies that are not in tip-top financial shape, so
they offer higher-yields to attract investors.
They are best purchased in ETF portfolios such as the SPDR
Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, yielding 7
percent, or the PowerShares Fundamental High Yield Corporate
Bond ETF, yielding 5 percent. Like all junk bond
portfolios, these portfolios hold the lowest-rated corporate
bonds, so they are highly sensitive to economic conditions. They
are best-suited to holding during economic upswings.
3. Emerging-Market Bonds
If you look outside the U.S. and euro zone, you can often
find better-yielding government bonds, which look even better
as yields fall on U.S. Treasury bonds.
Developing countries often have high credit ratings and
attractive yields. The SPDR Barclays Capital Emerging Markets
Local Bond ETF offers a portfolio of investment-grade
debt from developing countries. Its total return was 8.3 percent
through Sept. 19.
There's a double-edged sword to these kinds of funds,
though. In addition to all of the other bond-related risks, you
also have currency fluctuations since the bonds are not
denominated in dollars. That could work in your favor if the
dollar drops against those currencies, which is often the case
during a Fed easing. Part of an enhanced total return can be
non-dollar-denominated currency gains.
Always look at bond ratings within a portfolio. The lower
the letter grade, the higher the risk. Duration, or the amount
of money you'll lose if interest rates rise one percentage
point, is another key bond-risk gauge.