NEW YORK, Feb 21 My grandmother had a
coffee can for spare silver coins. My Dad saved at his local
post office in a savings account. Those were a sign of the times
-- the U.S. postal savings system was the first
government-guaranteed savings vehicle, but it disappeared in
1967.
Now, we face a savings landscape that is so much more
complicated than the one my grandmother and father faced. At
present, there is no universal savings account with one set of
rules.
Each year I bemoan the fact that I can't consolidate the
menagerie of retirement accounts I've opened and funded over the
years. I have Roth individual retirement accounts, rollovers and
401(k) accounts that I'd love to merge, but can't due to varying
tax rules.
Even if savings can't be simple again, it should be
effortless, automatic and instantly rewarding. There are some
ways to do that, fairly efficiently, even now, with the myriad
pressures and complexities of the current economy.
To get your savings in motion, get a plan. If you make it
automatic you'll save more, because then you'll have fewer
opportunities to spend money you should be setting aside.
"We know that people save better when they have a savings
plan," said Ken McDonnell, American Savings Education Council
program director, who is one of the many sponsors of America
Saves Week (www.americasavesweek.org/). Here is my easy
seven-step plan for building savings:
- Create a liquid cash back-up fund. This is money you'll need
for emergencies, out-of-pocket medical bills, taxes, repairs and
basic living expenses in case you're laid off, fall ill, or have
any other unpleasant financial surprises. Most financial
advisers suggest you keep enough cash to cover at least six
months of essential living expenses in an insured savings,
checking or money-market account. If you're self-employed or in
a volatile industry, you may need more -- up to a year's worth
of savings is advisable for these scenarios.
- Create your autopilot plan. This is simple. No matter what
kinds of savings accounts you use, set up automatic
contributions. You can do this with all retirement plans by
linking payroll to 401(k)-type programs. With banking products,
link checking to savings through auto-debits. What you don't
touch, you don't spend. You can do this with existing accounts
or set up new ones online. Many banks and credit unions make
this easy for you, and provide cash incentives from time to
time.
- Save money from cash rewards credit cards. There are many
brands (here),
most of which pay you back an average 1 percent on purchases.
Some pay as much as 5 percent on some items. Save your rebates
in a savings account. Just watch out for excessive charges and
fees; the fine print can eat up your savings.
- Use credit cards for long-term savings. I use the Upromise
Card (www.upromise.com/welcome), which allows cardholders
to channel rebates directly into savings accounts. I put my
rebates directly into college savings accounts for my two
daughters, and have saved several thousand dollars this way. The
card's rebates can also be linked to a high-yield savings
account. BabyMint(www.babymint.com/) has a similar and
also worthwhile program for college savers.
- Cut spending to boost savings. Go through your monthly bills
and see where you can trim the fat; maybe you can cut your
health club membership or cable bill. Even paying off your
credit-card bills in full every month will save on finance
charges and force you to spend within your means. Keep a diary
of your essential and non-essential expenses.
- Form an investment club. We had a family stock-purchasing club
for almost 10 years. When we needed to cash out, we had enough
money to pay for emergency medical bills. You probably won't
beat the market -- we didn't -- but it was a lot of fun and
forced us to save every month. When we pulled the plug, we had
enough savings to cover some significant bills without dipping
into retirement funds (investment club assets are held in
taxable accounts and structured like partnerships).
- Consider dividend reinvestment plans, also known as "DRIPs."
The best plans allow you to purchase new shares of
dividend-paying companies without paying a commission. Your
dividend payments are automatically reinvested in new shares (www.dripinvestor.com/index.asp).
You can make your savings and reinvestment automatic through
these purchase plans.
This is just a sampling of ways to save. As far as the
rewards go, try running some numbers through online calculators
(www.choosetosave.org/) to see how quickly you can reach
your goals. Make it a family affair and don't forget to treat
yourself -- IF you reach your objectives.
