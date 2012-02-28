(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By John Wasik
CHICAGO Feb 28 Every time I hear the
rumblings of a broad-based stock rally, a song from The Who
echoes in my head: "Won't Get Fooled Again."
Well, I'm not going to tell you that this time it's
different, because it's not. You just can't predict where the
market is going based on two out of 12 months. There are some
awful nasty things swirling around out there - European
sovereign debt, a dreadful U.S. housing market, oil price
increases, Middle East tensions. If you have worry beads, they
are probably worn to the nub.
Yet there are some signs that the stock market's animal
spirits are not just howling at the moon.
On February 24, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index hit its
highest level since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Will the rally continue? If the United States is in a sustained
economic recovery mode, then broad-based investing makes some
sense now - if you can afford to be in the market at all. Here's
what I'm seeing:
* Cyclical stocks - companies that respond to changes in
business cycles - have been leading the way. That means
institutional buyers believe - for the time being - that sectors
like consumer discretionary companies (luxuries, entertainment,
technology) will benefit from higher consumer spending. That's a
good sign the larger U.S. economy is on the mend. According to
Standard & Poor's Capital IQ, "this sector can keep
outperforming as low economic expectations likely continue to be
exceeded." What S&P is saying is that if most economists are
wrong about 2012 being sluggish at best, you're going to make
money betting against these dismal scientists. If consumers keep
their wallets open, then you'd want to be in a diversified
exchange-traded fund like the iShares S&P 500 Growth Index
.
* The stock vs. bonds sentiment may have shifted. When the
economy is contracting, bonds are favored. When the opposite is
true, you should be in stocks to get growing slices of corporate
earnings. If the movement toward stocks continues, bonds may be
laggards this year (they led the pack last year during the
tumult). "Momentum, a powerful risk guide in a secular
sideways market, pushed into bullish territory in January,"
writes Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of Harris Private
Bank, "prompting us to raise our exposure to stocks. Our metrics
confirm a generally bullish view of the equity markets over the
next 12-18 months." Ablin said the bank's current allocation
slightly overweights "high volatility" stocks such as those of
large companies and in emerging markets. Its current allocation
is 57.5 percent stocks to 42.5 percent fixed income.
* There's always risk. There is the danger that some
mega-event will reverse this bullish direction. Stratospheric
oil prices wouldn't help. A major European sovereign bond
default is also toxic, which is increasingly unlikely. Maybe
the real smart money is moving outside the United States into
global stock funds and emerging markets. According to the
Investment Company Institute (www.ici.org/research), the
amount of investment dollars flowing into foreign stock funds
was more than 30 times greater than what was being invested in
U.S. funds in their most recent fund flow survey. The real
question isn't whether you're timing the right U.S. stock
sector, but whether you have broad exposure to every major stock
market. The Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF gives
you worldwide coverage; the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets fund
captures profits from developing countries.
OK, so here's my standard disclaimer again, loud and clear
like a rock song chorus: It makes no sense to forecast an entire
year based on a few weeks of promising numbers. Market
predictions come and go like snowflakes. It could all turn to
slush tomorrow. What's more prudent is to estimate how much
you'll need to save to ensure a comfortable lifestyle in the
future.
So before you get amped about how much money you can make in
the stock market, take a look at whether your long-term plan is
on track. Are you saving enough? Are you taking too much risk to
reach your goals? What do you need to adjust?
Do a quick check with online tools such as ES Planner (www.esplanner.com/)
to see if your course is true. The program is costly, but there
is a free version called ES Planner Basic for those who want to
try it out:
basic.esplanner.com/
The most productive attitude toward the market is to ignore
short-term trends and do some meaningful long-range planning -
and stick to your plan. Then, having adjusted your portfolio to
how much risk you can afford to take, no matter what happens,
you can't say you were fooled again.
