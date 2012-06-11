(The author is a Reuters columnist and the opinions expressed
are his own. For more from John Wasik see link.reuters.com/syk97s)
By John Wasik
CHICAGO, June 11 It's no secret that you can get
better deals on stocks when the market swoons. But did you know
you can boost or maintain your dividend income as well?
According to new research from Robert Arnott, chairman of
Research Affiliates LLC, an investment management firm, and
manager of the PIMCO All Asset Fund (PASAX), the payoff for
being patient is tangible. With the continuing turmoil in Europe
and slack economic growth in the United States, using a
fundamental approach will provide income growth over the long
term.
When a bull market is roaring, most investors ignore
fundamentals and chase stocks that are the most popular, have
perceived momentum and are increasing in value. They are
following a "capitalization-weighted" or growth approach that
looks brilliant until the market turns south.
The fundamental way to take advantage of market downturns --
looking at a variety of factors from earnings to business value
-- is to identify companies that have lower prices relative to
the market, pay steady dividends and have healthy cash flow.
Arnott is generally credited with pioneering "fundamental
indexing," which weights companies in an index based on their
sales, cash flow, dividends and book value or intrinsic worth.
As such, his method has a "value tilt" towards bargain-priced
stocks.
Stock pickers that follow a more fundamental approach don't
get burned as badly, although they still must endure market
risk. They are often rewarded with dividends that continue to
pay out and may even grow after a correction.
Arnott found, after examining the 10 largest bear markets
from 1912 through 2011, that the dividend payoff is significant.
"During the bear markets, dividends barely budged -- down just 3
percent on average," Arnott told me. "Five years after these
bear markets ended, dividends grew 35 percent -- over and above
inflation from the trough of the downturn."
That would seem counter-intuitive. Why would companies
continue to pay dividends or even raise their payments after
downturns that lasted an average 20 months? Because they have
enough cash flow and earnings to maintain the payments. If you
had invested in companies that were strong before the declines
and had enough earnings to pay out dividends -- and you
rebalanced your portfolio to favor them -- then you would have
been well positioned for the rebound. In keeping with a
fundamental bias, you would've owned the strongest companies in
the first place. This isn't to say that you didn't suffer during
the bear market in share-price losses.
The losses during the worst tail spins in S&P 500 stocks
since 1912 averaged 46 percent, ranging from a nearly 80 percent
loss from 1929 through 1932 to a 52 percent loss from October
2007 through February 2009. You'd had to have an iron gut to
hold on during those periods; yet in four of them, real
dividends (after inflation) actually rose. Arnott calls the
dividend income surprise the ability to continue "sustainable
spending." That means investors who held on were rewarded with
dividends that were not only retained but grew after the bear
market.
"In terms of sustainable spending, bear markets aren't a big
deal," Arnott said. "Companies are willing to pay more out of
earnings [for dividends] during a crisis. They want to send a
signal to shareholders."
Should you want to capture the full impact of a bull market,
you'd be better off in a fund like the iShares Dow Jones US
Index ETF (IYY). Just keep in mind that most broad-based stock
indexes are cap-weighted, that is, they're dominated by
companies that are the most popular in terms of stock market
value. So you may be holding companies that are overpriced
relative to their earnings.
Dividend-focused investors can find the highest-paying
companies through funds like the PowerShares International
Dividend Achievers ETF (PID.P) or the Vanguard Dividend
Appreciation ETF (VIG).
A good combination of the dividend and value investing
approach that employ Arnott's fundamental strategies can be
found in the PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 Portfolio (PRF.P) or
the PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio (PXH.P).
These portfolios take some of the angst out of moving out of
high flyers and rebalancing into less-popular stocks.
Another option is to build a dividend-rich portfolio on your
own with single stocks that feature dividend-reinvestment plans.
These programs allow you to reinvest dividends in new shares
without paying a commission.
If you have the time and patience to do the homework, you'd
want to find companies that have a history of paying and raising
dividends over time, have solid balance sheets and may have low
price/earnings or price/book ratios relative to the broader
market. Many registered investment advisers, certified financial
planners and chartered financial analysts can also create these
portfolios for a fee.
NOTE: Arnott's strategies are used in the PowerShares funds,
but neither he nor his firm manages them. I didn't look at the
PIMCO fund because it uses different approaches than his pure
fundamental strategies.
Follow us @ReutersMoney or here.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)