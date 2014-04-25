(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, April 25 On the surface, it seems
to be a simple question: How many college applications should
you submit?
The answer may be more than parents may think, and the
reason is that the admissions process has become less
predictable, college consultants said.
"I have one student this year who was waitlisted at the
University of Chicago and accepted at Yale, Harvard and
Columbia," said Shirley Bloomquist, a college counselor in Great
Falls, Virginia with 30 years of experience.
Another student with similar credentials was accepted to the
University of Chicago but rejected by Yale. "It's much more
variable than it used to be," Bloomquist said.
There's a chicken vs. egg quality to all this uncertainty.
The national college acceptance rate has steadily declined in
the past 10 years, but that's in large part due to the growth in
applications each student submits, according to the National
Association for College Admission Counseling's latest "State of
College Admission" report.
The percentage of freshmen who applied to seven or more
colleges rose from 9 percent in 1990 to 29 percent in 2011,
before declining slightly to 28 percent in 2012, the report
said. Seventy-seven percent submitted three or more college
applications in 2012, compared to 61 percent in 1990.
Multiple submissions have been made easier by schools' shift
to online applications and the success of the Common
Application, a standardized form accepted by 517 schools. In
addition, state university systems in California and New York
allow students to submit one application for admission at any of
their campuses, rather than requiring separate forms.
Applying to more schools means more costs. Application fees
nationally average just under $40, although elite schools tend
to charge more (Harvard $75, Stanford $90). Students can have
their test scores sent to four colleges when they take the SAT
or ACT tests. Beyond that, additional SAT reports cost $11.25
each and ACT reports cost $12.
Most colleges still accept most of the students who apply,
yet the perception of more competition "isn't entirely
imagined," the report noted. Colleges awash in applications can
afford to be pickier - although uncertainty exists for the
institutions as well. The average "yield" rate, or percentage of
students who accepted college admission offers, declined from 49
percent in 2002 to 37 percent in 2009.
The unpredictability of the process is why many college
counselors recommend students submit more applications - within
limits.
"We're seeing a lot of students applying to 15 to 20
colleges, which we think is crazy," said Deborah Fox of Fox
College Funding in San Diego. "Eight to 12 is fine. For some, it
could be six to eight."
Bloomquist said 10 applications is about right for most
students, although she likes her clients to start with a list of
20 to 25 potential schools that can be winnowed down. Todd
Weaver of Hanover, New Hampshire-based Strategies for College,
meanwhile, recommends six to eight carefully chosen
applications.
"You want to make sure you're applying at schools where you
have a good chance of getting in," Weaver said, "rather than
just scattering them to the wind."
College consultants suggest students apply to a mix of
"reach," "target" (or "match") and "safety" schools. Reach
schools are the long shots, where the applicant may get in but
the odds are against them. (Even for top students, the Ivy
League schools should be considered reaches, consultants said.)
Target or match schools are ones where the applicants'
"stats" - grade point average, test scores, class rank - place
them in the top 25 percent or so of applicants, giving them a
good but by no means guaranteed shot at getting in.
Safety schools are those that aren't highly selective and
where the applicants' stats exceed all requirements.
Here's how students and families can winnow down their lists
and figure out if they are applying to too many schools:
1. There's no chance of getting in.
It's one thing to apply for a "reach" school, but quite
another to be a B student applying to the Ivy League or even
highly competitive state schools such as UCLA.
"Look at that application fee as a waste," said personal
finance columnist Kathy Kristof, author of "Taming the Tuition
Tiger." "Why spend that $90 on an application when you know
you're going to get rejected? Save yourself the mental anguish."
2. The student wouldn't go, even if accepted.
Safety schools should be ones the student would be happy to
attend, Fox said. If the student "would turn their nose up at
the school," there's no point in applying since it creates
unnecessary work and expense for the family and the school.
3. It's all too much.
Online and common applications have reduced, but not
eliminated, the work required to apply to a school and there are
the costs involved. Applying to Harvard, Princeton and Yale, for
instance, will run you $215. Add in a few "safety" schools at
$40 a pop, and extra score reports, and you end up with a huge
bill.
Students also need to craft good essays targeted to each
school and may need to meet other requirements, such as
interviews. "It's too many if you're sacrificing your grades and
your sleep and your senior year" to the application process,
Bloomquist said.
