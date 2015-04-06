(Alters number of institutions in lead, due to list changes.
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, April 6 Regulators recently made
public a once secret watch list of around 550 colleges under
scrutiny for financial irregularities. But inclusion on the list
doesn't automatically mean the schools are about to fail,
according to Department of Education regulators, college
officials and even the reporter who triggered the release of the
list with his Freedom of Information Act requests.
The list gained attention because of the Corinthian Colleges
collapse last year. The education department placed Corinthian
on the "heightened cash monitoring" watch list over concerns
about the for-profit chain's practices and finances, and then
last summer restricted its access to federal financial aid,
including loans, grants and work study. Within weeks the already
weakened chain ran short of money and agreed to sell or close
most of its 107 campuses.
Some of the chain's 72,000 students are eligible for student
loan forgiveness because their campuses closed. Those whose
campuses were sold, however, are typically stuck with their debt
even if their programs are no longer offered.
So the risks of attending a troubled school are significant.
Until last week, though, the education department kept the list
a secret, citing concerns that revealing a school's regulatory
status could cause it "competitive injury," said Michael
Stratford, a reporter with trade publication Inside Higher Ed
who filed repeated FOIA requests over several months for the
information to be made public.
In a blog post that accompanied the watch list's release,
department Under Secretary Ted Mitchell said publicizing it was
"another step to increase transparency and accountability," but
said inclusion on the list "is not necessarily a red flag to
students and taxpayers, but it can serve as a caution light."
Mitchell wrote, "It means we are watching these institutions
more closely to ensure that institutions are using federal
student aid in a way that is accountable to both students and
taxpayers."
Stratford agreed that being on the list "is not an obvious
indication of a problem" but is "certainly not a badge of
honor."
"A college can land on this list for any number of reasons,
ranging from the really mundane things like not filing paperwork
with the department on time to serious things such as the
department having concerns about the financial viability of the
college on a short-term, immediate basis," Stratford said.
More than half of the institutions on the list (bit.ly/1yPAcWu)
are for-profit programs, including beauty, trade and healthcare
training institutes. The list also includes small religious
colleges and other private non-profit schools, a few public
colleges and several foreign institutions, including The Hebrew
University of Jerusalem and Middlesex University in London.
The majority of the institutions are subjected to the less
stringent of two levels of monitoring. Instead of the federal
government advancing them money for financial aid, which is
normally the case, they must finance themselves and apply for
reimbursement. Colleges subject to this "level 1" scrutiny
include several Le Cordon Blue campuses, which are owned by
Career Education Corp, and the Art Institutes, part of
Education Management Corp, which has said inclusion on
the list has not harmed students' ability to access financial
aid or its financial standing.
But 69 institutions are subjected to the higher level of
review, which requires they submit detailed documentation for
each aid recipient. Education department employees must review
and approve the documentation before the financial aid is
reimbursed.
The education department initially redacted the names of
several of the 69, citing ongoing investigations, before
releasing the names Monday. Most of them are flagged as having
"severe findings" after audits.
Six public institutions also are under increased review,
including Roxbury Community College in Boston; Fort Berthold
Community College in New Town, North Dakota; VEEB Nassau County
School of Practical Nursing in Uniondale, New York; Taylor
Technical Institute, Perry, Florida; Pike Lincoln Technical
Center in Eolia, Missouri; and Eastern Oklahoma State College, a
community college in Wilburton.
Although the list can give families a heads-up that a
college is facing extra regulatory scrutiny, it's not really "a
consumer information tool," Stratford cautioned.
"It might be a good jumping-off point for students and
families that want to do more in-depth research," he said.
