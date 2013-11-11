By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Nov 11 College applications aren't
fraught enough, so here's something else to worry you. The order
in which you list your preferred colleges on federal financial
aid applications could be used against you.
Colleges are keenly interested in what's known as "FAFSA
position" - the order in which high school students list their
prospective institutions on the Free Application for Federal
Student Aid (FAFSA). Students can list up to 10 schools to
receive their financial aid information, and the ones they list
first strongly predict which enrollment offers they're likely to
accept, college consultants say.
The Department of Education releases each student's line-up
to all of his or her prospective colleges. That allows the
institutions to see how they rank with students and exactly
which schools they are competing against.
Most applicants don't realize this information is shared,
and they have no idea their lists could be used to affect their
admissions offers or their financial aid packages, said David
Hawkins, director of public policy and research for the National
Association for College Admission Counseling in Arlington,
Virginia.
"The idea that what students may be offered could be
significantly altered by the use of the FAFSA position is highly
problematic," Hawkins said.
A recent Inside Higher Ed article detailed some of the ways
that information can be used against students. A university
concerned about its "yield" - a closely-watched measure that
tracks how many accepted students actually enroll - may not
extend an admission offer if the university is near the bottom
of an otherwise qualified student's list, for fear the offer
will be rejected.
A college at the top of a student's list, on the other hand,
may not feel compelled to offer generous financial aid, since
the student is seen as likely to accept without it.
Colleges don't admit to these tactics publicly, but
consultants who advise families on college selection say it's an
open secret that they occur.
"All colleges have the goal of admitting the best students
they possibly can at the best price they possibly can," said
Deborah Fox of Fox College Funding in San Diego, which advises
affluent families on ways to reduce their college bills. "I
strongly believe that FAFSA position ... is just one of the
tools they use."
College officials and consultants who advise them insist
that such practices aren't widespread. Schools are far more
likely to use FAFSA position to size up their competition and to
predict enrollment, they say. But even the defenders
acknowledged other ways in which FAFSA position could negatively
affect prospective students.
WITHHOLDING OFFERS
Several of those I interviewed were skeptical that colleges
would routinely use FAFSA position to withhold an admissions
offer, since FAFSA data is generally transmitted to schools in
February and March - late in the admissions process.
"The information is not available at the time it would be
particularly useful," said W. Ken Barnds, vice president of
enrollment at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, who
wrote FAFSA position as part of a recent Huffington Post article
about "big data" and college admissions. "And it would be
completely inappropriate to use this information in the
admissions decision-making process."
Hawkins, who agreed an outright denial was unlikely, said
his college admissions sources have told him that FAFSA position
can be used along with other indications of student interest
-such as a campus visit or a consultation with a school
representative at a college fair - to put students on a waitlist
rather offering admission "to see if they're still interested."
Colleges with limited resources for recruiting students may
not try as hard to persuade students to enroll who don't rank
them highly, said Galen Graber, an associate vice president for
financial aid services at enrollment management consultant
Noel-Levitz of Coralville, Iowa.
"If I'm 10th on someone's list, should I call that person
and try to persuade them to move us nine positions ahead," Galen
asked, "or should I call that person that has us in the second
position instead?"
Noel-Levitz is among the consultants who have convinced
colleges to pay attention to FAFSA position. A college listed
first by a student will have its offer of admission accepted 64
percent of the time, according to the consultant's study of 153
private and public colleges. The acceptance rate drops to 22
percent for colleges listed second and 16 percent for those
listed third, Graber said.
Augustana College, a Noel-Levitz client, uses FAFSA position
to help prioritize its offers of financial aid, Barnds said.
"I want to get [highly interested students] a financial aid
offer as quickly as possible," Barnds said, "so we don't leave a
student who's listed us as No. 1 waiting forever."
Expressions of student interest also are used by some
colleges to craft financial aid packages, especially those
involving "merit aid" that doesn't require demonstrated need,
Hawkins said. Eager-to-attend students may not receive the same
generosity as those on the fence.
"The fact that colleges are differentiating between students
on anything other than income very much implies ... these
packages are based on student interest, among other things,"
Hawkins said.
Fox, who advises families on the often-complex strategies of
"strategically" listing colleges on the FAFSA, is among those
who wish the Department of Education would simply stop sharing
FAFSA positions with schools.
"I think this is private information," Fox said. "It should
be kept private."