By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, June 9 President Barack Obama's
expansion of an income-based repayment program offers additional
help for millions of Americans struggling with federal student
loan debt. Some of the most burdened borrowers, however, will
get little if any relief, financial aid experts said.
Private student loans and parent PLUS loans are not eligible
for income-based options, and borrowers with huge debt loads can
be shut out if their incomes are too high.
"You could really be struggling and still not qualify for
one of these programs," said Deanne Loonin, director of the
National Consumer Law Center's Student Loan Borrower Assistance
Project.
Obama's executive order extends the Pay as You Earn
repayment program to about 5 million more borrowers with older
loans.
Pay As You Earn caps payments at 10 percent of the
borrower's discretionary income, which is defined as the amount
exceeding 150 percent of the poverty level for the household.
The program is currently only available to those who were new
borrowers as of Oct. 1, 2007, and who received a federal loan
disbursement after Oct. 1, 2011.
The expansion to borrowers with older loans is expected by
the end of 2015.
Those borrowers are currently eligible for another, older
program called Income Based Repayment, or IBR. This program caps
payments at 15 percent of discretionary income. Borrowers with
public service jobs can have their remaining balances forgiven
after 10 years, while those in other jobs are eligible for
forgiveness after 25 years.
Pay As You Earn has the same 10-year requirement for public
service jobs but allows forgiveness after 20 years for other
jobs.
A third, less-generous option, the Income-Contingent Plan,
is available for federal loan borrowers who do not qualify for
the other two plans, including parents who shifted their PLUS
loans into a direct consolidation loan on or after July 1, 2006.
Payments are capped at 20 percent of discretionary income with
forgiveness after 25 years.
In 2012-13, about 700,000 families borrowed nearly $10
billion under the parent PLUS program, which has minimal credit
requirements, no underwriting to determine the borrower's
ability to repay the debt and no cap on borrowing. Parents can
borrow the full cost of a child's education, while the student's
federal student loan borrowing is typically limited to $31,000
for an undergraduate degree.
Some students and parents turn to private loans to
supplement or even replace federal loans. About $6.2 billion was
disbursed in private student loans in 2012-13. Unlike federal
loans, private student loans typically have variable interest
rates and few repayment options.
Both types of loans allow borrowers to take on far more debt
than they can comfortably repay, said Reyna Gobel, author of the
book ""CliffsNotes Graduation Debt: How to Manage Student Loans
and Live Your Life."
"Private loans can be a huge problem, depending on how much
you owe," Gobel said.
Student loan debt has topped $1 trillion, with an average of
$33,400 for a bachelor's degree recipient, said Mark Kantrowitz,
publisher of Edvisors Network, an education and financial aid
site.
With federal and state support of post-secondary education
dwindling, students and their families are footing a bigger
portion of college bills. As a result, 29 percent of young
American adults, ages 22 to 33, say their biggest concern after
covering day-to-day bills is paying off student loans, according
to a survey to be released Tuesday by Wells Fargo & Co.
DIVIDED CONGRESS
In the press conference announcing the Pay As You Earn
expansion, Obama endorsed a bill by Democratic Senator Elizabeth
Warren of Massachusetts that would allow borrowers to refinance
both federal and private loans into lower-cost debt. The bill's
prospects are uncertain in a deeply divided Congress.
Obama also addressed persistent concerns that not enough
borrowers know about their options and default unnecessarily.
The president says he has asked the Treasury and Education
departments to work with the two largest tax preparation firms,
TurboTax creator Intuit Inc and H&R Block, to let
borrowers know about their options during tax filing season.
In addition, Obama said the U.S. Department of Education
would renegotiate its contracts with the private companies that
service federal student loans. The object, according to a White
House press release, is to strengthen financial incentives to
help borrowers pay on time and lower their payments.
Servicers giving insufficient or inaccurate advice to
struggling borrowers have contributed to delinquencies and
defaults, the National Consumer Law Center's Loonin said.
"It's a huge problem," Loonin said. "Servicers are steering
people to less optimal options, like forbearance, or giving
inaccurate information, or making mistakes when people apply."
Reducing people's payments can help people cope with
burdensome loans but does nothing to address the conditions that
lead them to take on too much debt. Indeed, 47 percent of
younger Americans are allocating half or more of their paychecks
to pay off student loan, credit card, mortgage, medical and auto
debt, the Wells Fargo survey says.
That is one reason why Edvisors' Kantrowitz would like to
see Congress increase the availability of educational grants to
students since they do not have to be paid back.
"The real problem is the amount of debt," Kantrowitz says,
"not the cost of the debt."
