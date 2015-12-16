(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Dec 16 For everyone who has been
saying interest rates can only go up, well - now is their time.
But what does the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest
rates actually mean for your wallet?
Probably not much for the near-term.
One small interest rate hike of one-quarter of a percentage
point is unlikely to have much impact on your budget, but that
does not mean you should ignore the Fed's first rate increase
since 2006.
The move is likely to be the first of many and will
gradually boost rates for a variety of consumer loans, said Greg
McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com. It
will give people a window to lock in current, still-low rates
before they creep higher.
"Now is the time to take action, so you're not susceptible
to the cumulative effect of rising interest rates," McBride
said.
Here is what to expect:
MORTGAGES
Mortgages tend to follow the 10-year Treasury, but a steady
increase in short-term rates eventually will trickle up to home
loans, McBride said.
People with adjustable rate mortgages should consider
refinancing into hybrids with rates in "the low-to-mid" 3
percent range that will fix the rates for the next five to seven
years before becoming adjustable, he said.
Financing into a 30-year fixed mortgage means a larger jump
to rates around 4 percent. That might make sense for those who
do not expect to move, but involves a substantial increase in
monthly payments.
"That's a little bit of a tougher sell," McBride said.
CREDIT CARDS
Fed rate hikes are likely to be quickly reflected in
variable credit card rates, which can adjust without the usual
45-day notice that issuers have to give when they raise rates on
their own.
Low-rate offers will not disappear, though, since issuers
have found them to be a good way to attract new customers in a
competitive environment, said Bill Hardekopf, chief executive of
LowCards.com, a comparison site.
What could change over time is how long the initial teaser
rates last.
"If rates continue to rise, we might see a reduction in the
duration of the zero-percent periods from a year or longer to
some shorter period," said Ben Woolsey, president of
CreditCardForum.com.
Borrowers who act now can still get zero percent offers for
as long as 21 months, and use them to help pay off their debt
before rates march higher, McBride said.
HOME EQUITY BORROWING
Those with balances on home equity lines of credit, or
HELOC, should consider rolling that debt into their mortgage
with a cash-out refinance if they can, McBride said.
Variable-rate HELOCs will respond quickly to rising interest
rates. On top of that, many HELOCs taken out just before the
real estate recession are approaching the end of their 10-year
interest-only repayment periods, meaning much bigger payments
are ahead if borrowers do not act now.
But some do not have the equity, credit scores or income to
get a new loan, said Erin Lantz, vice president of mortgages at
real estate site Zillow.
"The people who won't be able to qualify are not in a great
spot," Lantz said.
AUTO LOANS
Borrowing for a new car is likely to remain cheap in the
near future thanks to fierce competition among automakers, said
Eric Lyman, vice president of industry insights for TrueCar, an
online car-shopping site.
Automakers can use their captive finance arms to keep rates
low for new cars, getting most of their profit from car sales
rather than from the financing, Lyman said. At some point,
though, their cost of funds will rise enough to force rate
increases.
Rates for used cars are likely to climb before that, though,
since there are not captive lenders to keep lending costs low,
he said.
SAVINGS
Average savings account rates have crept up from a quarter
percentage point two years ago to just under a half percentage
point now, but do not expect much more of an increase any time
soon.
Banks will be much quicker to pass along rate increases to
borrowers than they will be to savers, McBride said.
Savers who want higher rates should search out competing
offers from online banks, many of which currently offer rates of
1 percent or a little above.
