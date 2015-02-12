(Corrects paragraph 7 to show that Court Ventures and not
Experian unwittingly sold information to identity thieves)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Avoiding tax software will
not prevent your refund from being stolen, and neither will
anything else, say security and tax experts.
"There's really nothing you can do to protect yourself. It's
depressing," said fraud expert Avivah Litan, vice president and
analyst for Gartner Research. "This is the type of fraud I worry
about."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating how
fraudulent returns were filed in 19 states through TurboTax
software, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
TurboTax maker Intuit Inc temporarily stopped
transmitting state returns last week after noticing attempts to
use fraudulent identification information.
The company said it does not believe the fraud resulted from
a security breach of its systems and that the stolen information
must have come from another source.
"Intuit has not been notified, nor are we aware, that we are
the target of an FBI investigation," Intuit spokeswoman Julie
Miller said in an email to Reuters.
With all the recent database breaches and hacks, there are
plenty of sources for all the information that thieves would
need to create bogus tax returns and steal people's refunds,
Litan said. Social Security numbers, answers to security
challenge questions and other private information on millions of
people is up for grabs.
"We know that these have been stolen and sold," Litan said.
Court Ventures, a public records aggregator now owned by
Experian, unwittingly sold information to identity thieves from
a database containing more than 200 million records that
included Social Security numbers. Another 80 million customers
and employees had their Social Security numbers and other
private information exposed in the recent breach of health
insurer Anthem Inc. Hackers are also targeting
accounting and law firms to mine personal information, Litan
said.
Once thieves have a Social Security number, creating phony
W-2s is not that hard, she said: "You can get everything you
need from LinkedIn and Facebook."
The IRS paid $5.2 billion in fraudulent tax refunds during
the 2013 tax season while preventing another $24.2 billion from
being paid, according to the U.S. Government Accountability
Office.
Victims often wait months and sometimes even years to have
their refunds restored, said tax preparer Laurie Ziegler of
Saukville, Wisconsin, who has helped people victimized by refund
fraud. Cuts in IRS funding and staff levels mean victims are
likely to wait even longer this year, she said.
STATE RETURNS TARGETED
Even so, the federal agency has better fraud detection
systems in place than most states, which likely explains why
thieves are flooding some states with bogus returns, Litan said.
Ohio intercepted 58,000 fraudulent returns worth a combined
$257 million in six months of 2014, a sharp rise from the 10,000
fraudulent returns asking for $8 million the year before,
according to a Dayton Daily News investigation. The state is now
sending about half of its electronic filers to an online quiz
designed to verify identity.
Minnesota and Pennsylvania are among the states that have
temporarily stopped processing returns because of suspected
fraud.
Abandoning electronic filing in favor of paper forms is not
the answer, said Ziegler, who is secretary and treasurer of the
National Association of Enrolled Agents. Sending forms through
the mail is not secure, and will not prevent you from becoming a
victim when thieves have ready access to your private
information from other sources.
Ziegler became a reluctant expert on identity theft after a
babysitter stole her Social Security number and other private
financial information to set up credit accounts in Ziegler's
name. Since then, she has advised clients and others who have
been the victims of tax refund fraud, including one of her
enrolled agent colleagues.
Tax professionals have better access to IRS help than
taxpayers, Ziegler said, as well as experience navigating its
systems.
Once someone is a victim of tax return theft, the IRS issues
them a personal identification number every year to help verify
their identity, she said.
The only way to reduce the chances of refund theft is to
"beat the criminal to the punch" by filing early, said Bob
Sullivan, author of "Your Evil Twin: Behind the Identity Theft
Epidemic."
"The other thing is to be aware it might happen," Sullivan
said. "Any glitches in e-filing are a sign something could be
wrong."
