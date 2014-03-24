(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, March 24 Credits lost in the
transfer process are a major reason why students who start at
community colleges fail to eventually complete a four-year
degree, a new study shows.
The research by two City University of New York academics
found that one in seven transfer students has to essentially
start over because their new institutions accepted less than 10
percent of the credits they earned.
Those able to transfer half or less of their credits are
dramatically less likely to get a bachelor's degree, according
to doctoral student David B. Monaghan and education professor
Paul Attewell of the Graduate Center of the City of New York.
"Community college has become a stepping stone to a
four-year degree, especially for lower income students,"
Attewell said. "Fixing this problem is something that's going to
have to be dealt with."
People who aren't savvy about higher education may assume
all or most of their the credits they earn will transfer, only
to discover that four-year colleges can be extremely picky about
which courses actually mattered, said college consultant Todd
Weaver.
"It's crazy. Schools are giving people heartburn," said
Weaver, of Strategies for College, a Hanover, New
Hampshire-based consulting firm. "It's really a challenge."
Researchers have known for years that students who start at
two-year colleges are far less likely to complete bachelor's
degrees than those who start at four-year institutions. Monaghan
and Attewell found a 17 percentage point gap in bachelor's
degree completion in their sample, which examined the records of
13,000 first-year, full-time students who said they planned to
get bachelor's degrees.
Their paper "The Community College Route to a Bachelor's
Degree" was funded by the Bill and Melissa Gates Foundation and
published on March 19 in the journal Education Evaluation and
Policy Analysis.
The researchers winnowed out older and part-time students at
community colleges as well as those attending highly selective
four-year colleges to get a "demographically and academically"
similar study group. The students studied were comparable in
age, gender, race, income and wealth, although the students
enrolled in two-year schools were more likely to have parents
with high school diplomas or less while those in four-year
schools were more likely to have parents with college
educations.
Those students who successfully transferred to four-year
schools were about as likely to complete a bachelor's degrees as
those who started at four-year institutions and who completed at
least four semesters, the researchers found. That finding
contradicts earlier researchers' speculation that two-year
schools fail to prepare students adequately or that community
college students are more likely to flounder after they
transfer.
But many two-year students who progressed academically
failed to transfer. The researchers found that among those who
initially planned to get bachelor's degrees and who accumulated
60 or more credits, only about 60 percent move on to a four-year
school.
Digging deeper, the researchers found correlations between
lost credits and failure to complete degrees. Students able to
transfer 90 percent or more of their credits had odds of
graduation that were 2.5 times greater than those able to
transfer half or less of their credits. Those who got 50 percent
to 89 percent of their credits accepted had a 74 percent greater
chance of completing a degree than those able to transfer fewer
credits.
The researchers found 58 percent were able to transfer 90
percent or more of their credits, 28 percent were able to
transfer 10 to 89 percent and 17 percent transferred less than
10 percent.
PATH FROM COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Some states are trying to address the issue of lost credits
by creating guaranteed pathways from their community colleges to
their public four-year schools. Massachusetts and Virginia are
among those who have guaranteed admission, and credit transfers,
for those who fulfill course requirements and maintain minimum
grade point averages.
But students have to know such paths exist and take the
right courses to follow them, Weaver said, while those attending
school in states that don't have such programs need to find out
in advance which credits will transfer to their target schools.
"People don't plan. They don't do their due diligence,"
Weaver said. "They wake up one day and discover they didn't take
the requisites they needed for the college."
Researchers Monaghan and Attewell, however, think that's
expecting a lot of teenagers who often are the first in their
families to attend college.
"They're 17 years oldthey don't have a lot of help from
their parents, and their advisor might have 300, 400, 500
students in their case load," Monaghan said. "Making [the
students] solely accountable for their information poverty
really isn't fair."
