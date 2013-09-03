By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, Sept 3 The latest financial results from
advanced biofuel producer KiOR illustrate how
over-ambitious U.S. targets inflated industry and investor
expectations, after the company's share price halved on
disappointing production.
The company's sluggish start at its Mississippi facility is
awkward for the Environmental Protection Agency.
Only last month, EPA confirmed its forecasts for national
biofuel production this year, and said it expected KiOR to be by
far the biggest producer of cellulosic biofuel.
Following KiOR's second quarter results, that 2013 national
cellulosic output goal is already almost certainly beyond reach.
Advanced biofuels are made from biomass including wood and
crop waste rather than food crops, and are meant to avoid the
problem of corn ethanol which has consumed vast quantities of
the U.S. crop and so inflated food prices.
The industry's slow ramp-up reflects the technological
difficulty of extracting useable energy from tough, complex
molecules in the woody part of plants, as opposed to using the
far more valuable carbohydrates and pure sugar found in food
crops including grains and sugar cane.
A slow start is understandable.
The trouble is that the U.S. 2007 energy act introduced
overly ambitious targets which created euphoria, followed by
disappointment.
Advanced biofuels cannot compete for now with alternative
techniques for cutting crude oil-based road fuel consumption,
including conventional biofuels made from food crops; more
efficient, conventional combustion engines; and hybrid electric
vehicles.
TARGET
Last month, EPA confirmed a cellulosic biofuel blending
target this year for some 6 million (ethanol-equivalent)
gallons. That was a colossal revision down from 1 billion
gallons, as mandated for this year under the 2007 Energy
Independence and Security Act.
It compares with total U.S. gasoline consumption in 2011 of
134 billion gallons.
According to EPA, KiOR would be the biggest producer this
year, accounting for almost all of the cellulosic target.
The company itself confirmed in May that it expected to
produce 300,000 to 500,000 gallons of fuel in the second
quarter, and 3 to 5 million gallons in full-year 2013
(equivalent to up to 7.5 million gallons of lower calorific
value ethanol), from its first commercial scale facility in
Columbus, Mississippi, commissioned last year.
But it announced last month that it shipped just 75,000
gallons in the April-June period.
And it cut its full-year production forecast to 1 million to
2 million gallons.
If total U.S. production falls short of 6 million gallons
this year, production will have failed to meet an
already-downgraded target every year since the cellulosic
blending mandate was introduced in 2010.
CRACKING
KiOR's technology is based on a fluid catalytic cracking
process used extensively in oil refining to break up, or crack,
heavy oils into more valuable and higher octane hydrocarbons.
In such conventional cracking, heavy petroleum products are
vaporised at high temperatures and cracked by contact with a
powdered catalyst.
The catalyst is recovered for re-use, employing steam to
separate it from the hydrocarbon vapours, and intense heat to
burn off carbon deposits.
The hydrocarbon vapours are distilled into various oils and
gases for the production of gasoline and other fuels and
chemicals.
Catalytic cracking was first applied commercially in 1915
but only acquired momentum in the 1930s.
That timeline is a reminder of the ambition of the original
U.S. target to produce 1 billion gallons of cellulosic biofuel
in 2013, from a standing start at the time of the implementing
act in 2007.
KiOR was only founded in late 2007.
TECHNOLOGY
The company in May said downtimes, which have slowed a
ramp-up in production, were a result of teething problems for
example affecting the back-end of the process in its hydrocarbon
vapour recovery unit.
"The good news is that these issues are not indicative of a
major design issue or an issue with our core (biomass cracking)
technology," said chief executive Fred Cannon in a conference
call in May.
"It is not uncommon to encounter issues like these in a new
first of the kind facility. Eventually, Columbus, like every
other production facility, will hit its sweet spot and get to
the point where the run-time is 24-7 for months on end."
On August 8, the company identified similar start-up issues.
"These start-up issues ... are all relatively small in
nature. These issues are not related to our core technology.
They are simply part of the break-in process," said Cannon in a
conference call for analysts.
"Ramping up is what the rest of 2013 looks like. Given our
operational priorities (building up throughput reliably) we are
not intending to run the plant towards specific volume targets
during 2013. As such we expect our full year production levels
will be in the 1-2 million gallon range."
"I look for us to achieve normal steady state optimal
operations at Columbus in the first half of 2014."
Following that August announcement the company's share price
has fallen 55 percent.
KiOR has used the sheer scale of the expanded U.S. renewable
fuel standard (called RFS2) under the 2007 act to underline the
size of its potential market.
In a recent presentation, the company described the RFS2 as
its "catalyst for growth", describing a market opportunity of
$700 billion over the next decade.
The problem for the industry and its investors is the
mismatch between the ambition of those RFS2 targets and the
actual timescale to develop a new technology.