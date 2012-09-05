By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, Sept 5 A link between European Union and
Australian cap and trade schemes could inject new life into
emissions trading as long as regulators take into account risks
such as the impact of market intervention in one region on
energy prices in the other.
The European Union's executive Commission and Australian
government last week proposed a link between their emissions
trading schemes from July 2015, pending domestic approval.
The link would allow Australian polluters to meet half their
emissions caps by buying allowances issued in the EU from 2015
and European polluters to do the reverse from 2018.
A wider carbon market would increase liquidity and trading
efficiency and reduce the system-wide economic costs of carbon
abatement through a bigger community of buyers and sellers.
International cooperation may also deflect opposition by
industrial companies, which in isolated domestic schemes see
themselves at a competitive disadvantage.
And against the background of failing U.N. climate talks, a
European-Australian tie-up could be a focus for other cap and
trade schemes that are proliferating.
Additional schemes already exist in New Zealand and some
north-eastern U.S. states. California and Quebec will launch
markets in January 2013. South Korea plans to start a scheme in
2015, and China has said it will run pilot markets in various
cities and regions.
PRECEDENT
A precedent has already been set by the link-up of the EU
emissions trading scheme (ETS) and the U.N.'s project-based
clean development mechanism (CDM) under the Kyoto Protocol, and
it shows the dangers of having an excessively influential
trading partner.
Under the CDM, projects in uncapped developing countries can
reduce emissions to earn tradable carbon offsets, which they can
sell into capped schemes.
Companies and traders under the EU ETS buy the vast bulk of
purchases of these certified emission reductions (CERs), and
their prices have moved in lock-step with EU carbon allowances
(EUAs). The two have shown a daily price correlation of 0.91 in
the past 12 months.
That close dependence has made the CDM vulnerable to
European regulatory intervention - such as the European
Commission decision to ban credits from all new projects from
Jan. 1 except those in least developed countries.
As a result, the value of the primary origination market in
the CDM has shrunk to 40 percent of its peak, and existing
projects are winding down.
COSTS
When the link involves two capped markets, in which
electricity generation includes the cost of carbon permits,
intervention could have an even bigger economic impact.
Each regulator would have the scope to impact the other's
carbon prices, and the costs would be passed on to industrial
and domestic energy consumers.
The impact of cap and trade schemes on energy costs has
already been a source of discontent among miners in Australia
and steelmakers in Europe, not to mention opposition from world
airlines against the extension of the EU scheme to aviation.
It is difficult to anticipate the impact of the Australian
scheme on energy prices, because the carbon market will not
enter fully into force until 2015.
But it is easy to illustrate the impact in Europe, where the
scheme is in its eighth year and carbon prices are fully passed
through to wholesale power prices.
Coal-fired power plants, the marginal electricity source in
Germany, have to buy permits to cover emissions of about 0.82
tonnes of CO2 per megawatt hour (MWh). EUA prices are currently
low at 8 euros per tonne, and even then they still amount to
about 13 percent of wholesale power prices around 50 euros per
MWh.
INTERVENTION
Regulators in both the European bloc and Australia will have
the power to set caps on emissions, but the larger EU scheme
would have more weight.
For example, the European Commission later this year is to
consider whether to withdraw hundreds of millions of EUAs to
remove a glut caused by the region's financial crisis.
The Commission then has a mandate to propose new, lower caps
on carbon emissions after 2020.
Any such move would tend to boost carbon prices and
indirectly raise the cost of doing business for Australian
utilities and industries in a linked market.
On the Australian side, the regulator sets emissions caps
every five years, which could affect European carbon prices.
Last week's announcement of the European-Australian proposal
bore the hallmarks of a half-baked plan, which neglected to
explain such risks beyond a note to take account of "comparable
market oversight arrangements".
If regulators can explicitly tackle such jurisdictional
issues, then linking schemes makes sense.