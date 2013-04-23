(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, April 23 European lawmakers have made
emissions trading a scapegoat as they grapple to compete with
far cheaper U.S. energy prices, yet taxes and other charges
dwarf the impact a boost in carbon prices would have had.
A proposed reform knocked down last week was meant to raise
record low carbon prices by temporarily withdrawing surplus
emissions permits, a move which also would have hiked wholesale
power prices by as much as 10 percent.
Certainly, the political backdrop to the European Parliament
vote and comments in its aftermath was about its impact on power
prices.
"It would place an additional burden on our industry and
harm the competitiveness of Germany and the whole EU," said
Philipp Roesler, Germany's economy minister, after the European
Parliament rejected the reform in a vote last Tuesday.
"We will avoid higher energy costs for consumers," said
Eija-Riitta Korhola MEP, the European People's Party (EPP)
negotiator of the legislative proposal, after the vote.
The EPP is the major European political party of the
centre-right.
EU policymakers and industry have drawn frequent comparisons
with the United States where industry is benefiting from a boom
in cheap shale gas.
A comparison of power prices shows that European wholesale
power prices, which include generation and carbon costs, are as
much as 50 percent higher than in the United States, based on
eastern PJM hub wholesale power prices.
But the difference is starker when regarding end user,
retail power prices, which include network charges, renewable
energy tariffs and electricity taxes.
Average European industrial and residential power prices are
more than double those in the United States and the difference
is growing.
That indicates that rejecting higher carbon prices will head
off higher European wholesale power prices but that narrowing
the gap with the United States would require cuts in renewable
energy support, grid investment or energy taxes.
Europe's emissions trading scheme was perhaps a convenient
sacrifice: renewable energy support is viewed as an industrial
policy in countries including Germany and Denmark, and therefore
less negotiable, while few European countries are in a position
to cut taxes.
WHOLESALE POWER PRICES
Germany and Britain are illustrative of contrasts in
European wholesale power prices, where British prices are
presently far higher.
Germany (and Nordic countries) benefit from low marginal
cost renewable power, while Britain is stuck with increasing
imports of expensive gas and coal, while its more isolated grid
means it can import less electricity from its neighbours.
U.S. and German month-ahead peak power
prices are presently tracking fairly closely while British
prices are far more expensive. (Chart 1)
In general, it can be concluded, European wholesale power
prices are considerably higher than in the United States,
particularly so since 2009 and the impact of the shale gas boom.
END USERS
Retail power prices show an even greater difference.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration and the EU's
statistics agency Eurostat publish end user power prices,
averaged and disaggregated by country and U.S. state.
Both include taxes, but U.S. retail power prices do not
include the cost of federal renewable energy tax credits, while
EU prices will include the cost of a price premium of feed-in
tariff for renewable power.
Average EU residential power prices are more than double
those in the United States, at 0.186 euros ($0.24) per kilowatt
hour (kWh) in the first half of last year, compared with $0.1188
for full-year 2012.
Such averages conceal wide ranges. For example, Bulgaria was
below but Germany nearly three times the U.S. average.
Regarding industrial power prices, average EU prices are
again more than double those in the United States.
Average EU industrial power prices in the first half of 2012
were 0.117 euros ($0.15) per kWh compared with $0.0645 in the
United States last year.
It appears that EU policymakers do therefore have some cause
to fret over higher energy costs and the difference is growing,
with residential and industrial power prices both rising more
quickly in Europe. (See Charts 2 and 3)
CARBON PRICE IMPACT
Reform of the emissions trading scheme was meant to hike
record low carbon prices and could have increased wholesale
power prices by as much as 10 percent.
Proportionally that would impact more on retail prices in
poorer, east European countries, some of which were particularly
opposed to the reform, notably Poland.
There were some offsetting factors: for example steel and
other manufacturing sectors are sitting on huge surpluses of
carbon emissions permits whose value is a windfall profit under
the scheme.
The timing for reform of the carbon market was not the best,
where it was easy for energy-intensive industry to point to the
danger of hiking business costs.
But rejecting higher carbon prices will have limited impact:
European end-user power prices remain much higher than the
United States, where higher taxes and other charges, not carbon
prices, make the biggest difference.
