LONDON Jan 11 The latest forecasts from a
foremost climate research institute that global warming has
slowed present a new challenge to policymakers on how to inject
urgency into the campaign to cut emissions of greenhouse gases.
Climate change is a growing problem. Each year in the past
decade has been hotter than the 1981-2010 average, and extreme
heat waves are becoming more frequent.
But the research indicates the rate of warming has slowed in
the past decade and a half due to temporary natural factors.
Most scientists had dismissed the idea of a slowdown, citing
the chaotic nature of weather which they say makes analysis of
short-term trends meaningless, and an exceptional natural
warming event (a strong El Nino) in 1998, which muddied the
effect of rising human greenhouse gas emissions.
Warming has slowed, however, not only by comparison with
1998 but in the years since then. The new modelling from
Britain's Hadley Centre, which forecasts global average
temperatures to 2017, suggests the present decade may turn out
to be no hotter than the last one.
That is something of a bombshell to the previous climate
narrative of inexorable temperature rises decade by decade.
"The Earth is expected to maintain the record warmth that
has been observed over the last decade," said Julia Slingo,
Hadley Centre chief scientist, in a statement this week.
Natural influences are probably responsible for the
slowdown, with candidates including a declining solar cycle
since 2002 and the mixing of heat into the deep ocean, which has
a vast storage capacity.
The basic physics of greenhouse gases still leaves no doubt
that rising carbon emissions will push global temperatures up
this century, and dangerously so.
But the recent slower warming trend and the influence of
natural variability present an extra headache for politicians
trying to agree on climate targets for the next two decades,
which already fall pitifully short of solving the problem.
DOWNGRADED
The Hadley Centre downgraded its warming forecast over the
next five years by 0.1 degree Celsius. It forecast global
average temperatures would be 0.43 degrees higher than in the
1971-2000 period, compared with its previous forecast of 0.54
degrees.
The move followed a fine-tuning of the institute's models to
better match ocean and atmospheric physics.
As well as the new forecast for the next five years, Stephen
Belcher, head of the Hadley Centre, reported a "somewhat slower
upward trend in the last 10 years".
He pointed to slower rises in sea surface temperatures.
Charts from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) illustrate how sea surface temperatures
have lagged rises on land. (See Chart 1)
NOAA's "State of the Climate Report", published last July in
the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, showed how
the heat content of the top 2,300 feet of the ocean was rising
more slowly than previously. (See Chart 2)
*************************************************
Chart 1:
Chart 2:
Chart 3: (page 18)
*************************************************
"Ocean heat content anomalies reached a new high in 2011,
but they have been increasing more slowly since around 2003 than
they did in the previous decade," the NOAA report found.
The Hadley Centre this week pointed to a cooling in the east
Pacific Ocean, which it expected to continue.
"Were this cold phase to continue as forecast, this would
act to moderate global warming in the next few years, as it has
over the last decade," Slingo said.
SUN AND SEA
Emissions have risen steadily by 2 to 3 percent a year over
the past five decades, and the atmospheric concentration of
carbon dioxide is rising in an almost perfectly straight line.
In a 2011 paper, Germany's Potsdam Institute for Climate
Impact Research removed natural influences - the El Nino,
changes in solar cycles and volcanic eruptions - to show that
temperatures had otherwise risen steadily over the past three
decades.
Volcanoes spew small particles called aerosols into the
atmosphere which reflect sunlight and heat back into space.
The solar cycle may also help explain a recent fall in the
Earth's surplus heat, U.S. climate scientist James Hansen and
co-authors reported in a 2011 paper, "Earth's energy imbalance
and implications".
Greenhouse gases create a temporary, planetary energy
imbalance by absorbing light at infra-red wavelengths, causing
the atmosphere to radiate less heat into space and forcing the
planet to warm up until it is once more in balance with the
energy it gets from the sun.
But the solar cycle was in decline from around 2002-2009,
cutting the energy reaching the Earth's surface. (See Chart 3)
"The longevity of the recent protracted solar minimum, at
least two years longer than prior minima of the satellite era,
makes that solar minimum potentially a potent force for
cooling," Hansen and his co-authors said.
Another possible reason for slower warming involves an
unexplained change in the rate at which oceans are soaking up
the planet's excess heat.
The sea has a tremendous ability to absorb heat: the top two
meters of ocean water contain about as much heat as the entire
column of atmosphere above them, according to NOAA.
Whatever the explanation, the Hadley Centre is right to be
transparent about the recent trend and outlook.
Its forecast of a slowing warming trend may appear to buy
governments more time, but that is not at all the case. The
trend results from temporary natural factors, and temperatures
will rebound when their effects disappear.
The challenge for policymakers is to communicate that with
the public and somehow pluck up courage to move ahead with
climate negotiations and national efforts to cut emissions.