By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Aug 7 Britain is missing a huge
potential for electricity savings by companies as the government
focuses on a higher-profile effort to upgrade residential
property and raise standards for home appliances and light
bulbs, a draft government report shows.
Under present policy, fully half of its projected energy
savings by 2030 will be met simply by replacing incandescent
with compact fluorescent light bulbs, while the government
policy barely registers on industrial electricity bills.
The report, "Capturing the full electricity efficiency
potential of the UK", was published online in draft form last
month and uses internal and outside consultancy analysis.
Meeting the country's full potential savings would require a
trebling of the impact projected under present policy by 2030,
it found.
Britain's present ambition is reflected in its draft energy
bill published in May, which noted that "demand for electricity
is likely to rise".
The bill went on: "Despite the improvements in household and
non-domestic energy efficiency ... overall demand for
electricity may double by 2050 due to the expected expansion in
the uses of electricity, with the electrification of transport,
heat and other carbon-intensive sectors."
The energy bill projects a massive increase in power
consumption, while the report from the new Department of Energy
and Climate Change (DECC) suggests it is possible actually to
decrease usage even after allowing for the electrification of
transport.
DIM VIEW
The DECC study shows the present policy's relentless focus
on the residential sector, which accounts for more than a third
of total final power consumption.
Mandating higher domestic appliance standards has merit as a
cost-effective, even money-saving, lever to drive energy
savings.
Nevertheless, the savings from switching products and from
improving the energy efficiency of buildings do not extend
sufficiently beyond the residential sector.
"While policy seeks to address a number of barriers in the
residential sector, barriers in the service and industrial
sectors are less well addressed," says the report.
"The policy captures 76 percent of the total residential
(energy savings) opportunity, but only 13 percent of the
opportunity in the service sector and 4 percent of the
industrial opportunity."
One clear policy omission in the public and services
sectors, described in the report, is support for control systems
that use automated sensors to dim lights when not needed.
Such an omission puts in context Britain's flagship
political effort, a "Green Deal" to be launched in October, to
help deliver whole-house residential retrofits.
Installing lighting control systems would result in bigger
potential annual energy savings by 2030 (at 15.6 terawatt hours)
than all building efficiency improvements across the entire
residential estate (at 14.7 TWh). It would also require less
cost in upfront capital, which would easily be covered by
subsequent energy savings.
COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY
The lack of policy focus in the commercial sector is
compounded by a well known principal-agent problem.
The vast majority of office property is leased, which means
the main beneficiary from lower energy bills is the tenant,
while the owner would have to foot the bill for efficiency
upgrades.
"Agency issues in the commercial sector appear to be a
significant barrier as 61 percent of commercial space is leased
and 75 percent of the corporate sector outsources its facilities
management capabilities, often without incentives for reducing
energy costs," the report finds.
That conventional view is not entirely supported by
progressive commercial practice, however.
Take, for example, the property investment fund of carbon
specialists, Climate Change Capital, through its Climate Change
Property Fund (CCPF).
The fund aims to capitalise on lower fuel bills for tenants
through higher rents, capital values and occupancy rates, as
businesses come under more pressure to report their CO2
emissions.
The CCPF last year reported large energy savings from
lighting and other upgrades with short payback times across
prime office properties.
POLICY DESIGN
Extending action into the commercial sector requires a
change in policy, beyond simple awareness-raising.
Both the latest DECC report and previous government studies
going back 14 years have identified similar problems in pump
design for industry, for example. Pumps are often too big for
the systems they apply to.
Industrial pumps are widely used to provide cooling and
lubrication services, transfer fluids for processing and provide
the motive force in hydraulic systems.
The DECC report identified pump efficiency as the biggest
source of industrial energy savings not captured by present
policy, noting that water pumping systems were "poorly
controlled and not well matched to process requirements".
But DECC's predecessor 14 years ago made a similar point:
"Over-sized pumps cost more to purchase and because they are not
operated at their peak efficiency flow they also cost more to
run," it said in a 1998 report on driving energy savings.
Policy levers must extend beyond outreach and
awareness-raising.
The latest DECC report details, and by implication leans
toward, a bewildering choice of potential market mechanisms
currently in practice in various U.S. states and elsewhere.
For example, electricity suppliers can be forced to deliver
savings at a certain percentage of their total sales through
tradable certificates and other schemes, whose costs are
ultimately passed to consumers.
Perhaps the smartest idea is for large electricity consumers
to bid to make energy cuts in technology-neutral auctions, which
are usually reserved for allocating power generating capacity.
That idea, applied in New England, is great in principle,
pitching cost-effective demand reduction against highly
capital-intensive power supply, but Britain should beware
complicating further its power market reforms, which have been
the subject of years of drip-feed fine-tuning and are still some
way from launch.
The simplest policies should not be played down.
Appliance standards inflict minimal cost when tuned to
replacement cycles and could be applied beyond the residential
sector's fridges and washing machines to commercial lighting,
heating and industrial motors.
