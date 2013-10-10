(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his / her own)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Oct 10 Governments are failing to deal
with rising fossil fuel prices, preferring price caps to win
votes and shield industry over efficiency measures which energy
agencies say are better value for money.
Energy subsidies have risen year on year since 2008, to $480
billion annually in 2011, according to International Monetary
Fund (IMF) figures. (See Chart 1)
That trend will probably continue so long as energy prices
continue to rise, and in particular oil.
Energy agencies have long warned that subsidies are an
inefficient way to protect consumers, using up funds which could
be better spent on efficiency, energy infrastructure upgrades
and targeted poverty relief.
Since 2009, annual meetings of G20 leading economies have
agreed to phase out "over the medium term inefficient
fossil-fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption" (as
stated in the 2009 Pittsburgh communique).
But governments evidently still prefer caps on consumers
costs over more complex measures which may be harder to design
and administer.
The IMF, OECD and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have
tried to draw attention to the scale of subsidies, to try and
trigger reform.
The IMF's Christine Lagarde on Tuesday said fossil fuel
subsidies should be phased out and the head of the OECD, Angel
Gurria, on Wednesday, that they should be reviewed, in typical
examples of such efforts. ID:nL6N0HZ1ZJ]
**************************************
Chart 1: (page 10) goo.gl/Uj8gF
Chart 2: goo.gl/bTF3z
**************************************
DEFINITION
The IMF calculates subsidies in two ways: before and after
accounting for artificially low taxes.
The pre-tax approach calculates how far the price paid by
firms and households is below supply and distribution costs, in
the case of consumer subsidies, or above international energy
prices, in the case of producer subsidies.
Developing countries account for most pre-tax subsidies, as
governments avoid passing through the full cost of rising,
international energy prices to households and industry.
Energy producers are most generous, possibly feeling
compelled to share their resource wealth: Iran, Saudi Arabia and
Russia top the league table of fossil fuel consumption
subsidies, according to the IEA.
The post-tax definition is far wider, and calculates whether
tax rates on energy are below other forms of consumption, and
notes any absence of corrective taxes to pay for environmental
harm such as climate change and local pollution.
The absence of a carbon tax levied on fossil fuel
consumption would therefore count as a subsidy.
By including the absence of carbon taxes such post-tax
subsidies are more an estimate of failed environmental policy,
and less relevant to a discussion about the short-term impact of
energy subsidies.
The IMF calculated that in 2011, global pre-tax subsidies
reached $480 billion (or 2 percent of total government revenue)
and post-tax subsidies $1.9 trillion (8 percent of government
revenue).
The IEA produces slightly higher estimates. It calculated
that fossil fuel subsidies totalled $523 billion in 2011, using
an equivalent methodology to the IMF's pre-tax measure.
The IEA also showed subsidies rising in line with oil
prices, up 30 percent in 2011 compared with 2010. (Chart 2)
IMPACT
Energy subsidies displace other public spending.
The IMF calculated that pre-tax energy subsidies exceeded
combined public spending on health and education in many Middle
Eastern and African countries (and especially energy producers),
including Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Zambia, Iran, UAE and Qatar.
By reducing consumer prices, they cut incentives for private
sector infrastructure investment and boost consumption, and so
add to inefficiency, resource depletion and environmental
damage.
Subsidies will benefit high income households most, as the
biggest consumers.
Alternative, efficiency policies can achieve the same goal
of lower energy bills at lower cost.
That does not stop policymakers from preferring caps on
consumer costs.
In a popular move last month, British opposition leader Ed
Miliband said he would cap retail energy prices for 20 months if
the Labour Party were voted back into office at the next
election in 2015.
The implication was that utilities would pay from excess
profits, but that may not happen; some suppliers are already
making losses on gas-fired generation.
The price cap may instead reduce profitability further,
forcing the government to pay more for gas-fired generation
under planned intervention in electricity markets.
A better use of public funds may be to drive faster public
uptake of a new, home retrofit programme through more generous
grants for efficiency upgrades.
REFORM
One obvious hurdle to subsidy reform is the short-term
impact on consumer prices.
Offsetting measures such as upgrades to electricity
transmission and grid operation or building efficiency can take
a decade or more.
In the short-term, such problems can be mitigated by
programmes targeting the worst hit households and industries.
But these are more complex to design and administer than a
sweeping measure such as subsidised consumer price cap.
"This is particularly challenging in oil-exporting
countries, where subsidies are seen as a mechanism to distribute
the benefits of natural resource endowments to their
populations; in addition, these countries typically lack
capacity to administer targeted social programs," the IMF said.
The IEA has tried to bring pressure to bear by publishing
data on subsidy rates, by country, in a promising approach.
For example, its data show that the public cost to subsidise
fossil fuel consumption in Saudi Arabia in 2011 was $2,291 per
person, rather more one suspects than the average energy bill.
(Chart 2)
