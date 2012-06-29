(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, June 29 Investment in efficiency and to
a lesser extent clean energy are no-brainers for stimulus
spending, making the EU's latest growth package, agreed on
Friday, a useful addition to national efforts to shore up green
programmes.
The 125 billion euro ($155 billion) package was a sideshow
in an EU summit deal which allowed Spain and Italy to
recapitalise their banks using EU bailout funds and so shore up
the eurozone.
Nevertheless, the package is a useful programme: about half
the funds will go towards infrastructure, including efficiency,
clean energy, power grids, transport and broadband networks, and
the rest to supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs) and technology research.
The combined package comes from 60 billion euros of European
Investment Bank loans, plus 60 billion euros of unspent EU
development funds and up to 5 billion euros of "project bonds".
EU officials hope the EIB loans will drive additional
investment from the private sector, raising up to 180 billion
euros in total.
The presidents of the European Commission and the EIB, Jose
Manuel Barroso and Werner Hoyer, sketched out target sectors in
a letter to finance ministers last week, as follows:
Source: EIB loans Total
investment
Timescale: 3-4 years 3-4 years
Units: bln euros bln euros
Innovation and skills 10-15 up to 40
SME access to finance 10-15 up to 40
Resource efficiency 15-20 up to 50
Strategic infrastructure 10-15 up to 50
TOTAL up to 60 up to 180
Resource efficiency refers to "water and waste-management
... climate change and renewable energies, especially innovative
wind power, as well as the infrastructure and equipment required
to connect new generation capacities," the letter says.
Strategic infrastructure means broadband, transport and
cross-border energy grids. "These and other international links
are all critical for the long-term improvement of the growth
potential and competitiveness of Europe," it says.
That strategic infrastructure is an identical focus for the
project bond initiative, which the European Commission, member
states and parliament approved last month.
The unspent development funds, meanwhile, will be invested
alongside EIB loans in SMEs and infrastructure, especially in
debt-stricken EU countries including Portugal and Greece which
couldn't meet a condition to provide matching capital.
WHY GREEN STIMULUS?
The aim is to address a pullback in public and private
finance following a new austerity imperative across Europe.
The green sector may be more suited than most to such
stimulus spending.
That's partly because clean energy and other low-carbon
initiatives need public funding anyway, to overcome various
market failures and other hurdles, and so spending is less
likely to "crowd out" (compete with or displace) private
capital.
Green projects face market failures, where some of their
benefits (such as clean air and water) don't have a market
price, reducing investor interest.
Such projects face additional private sector hurdles: many
projects are small (building efficiency a typical example),
raising transaction costs, while finance is biased towards
up-front capital vulnerable in a credit squeeze.
ROADMAP
An efficiency focus, alongside renewable energy, especially
makes sense given investments have short pay-backs, generate
jobs and cut fossil fuel imports.
In 2010 the bloc's oil and gas imports bill stood at 2.6
percent of GDP from 1.5 percent in 2001, according to HSBC.
A study last week by the Paris-based "Institut du
developpement durable et des relations internationales" (IDDRI)
calculated the kinds of net savings generated.
It estimated the EU's proposed "2050 roadmap" of investment
in low-carbon energy and efficiency would deliver a net, average
benefit of 56 billions euros annually over the next 40 years,
calculated by subtracting fuel savings from investment costs.
Meanwhile, investment in power grids is a competitive
alternative to building new power plants by managing electricity
supply and demand more intelligently.
To be cost-effective, the funds should catalyse the private
sector.
The project bonds initiative is an example of that, aiming
to draw pension funds by taking the riskiest portion of project
debt, making the balance a safer bet.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn; Editing by Alison Birrane)