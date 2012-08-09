(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
LONDON Aug 9 Germany will have to deploy a
range of technologies and strategies to protect its grid from a
continuing power supply overhaul, after shutting a swathe of its
nuclear fleet and with a rapid rise in intermittent renewable
power.
The country last year closed the country's oldest nuclear
plants, shutting eight facilities, and accelerated a phase-out
which sees its last power plant shut by 2022.
It is now poised for an even bigger shift, shutting gas and
coal while adding a vast amount of renewable power, making the
country a test case for a large country switching to more
intermittent power.
It must counter two, related, threats.
First, it must first figure out how to smooth renewable
generation volatility.
And second, in a related point, it must motivate fossil fuel
back-up, to maintain power generation headroom at risk because
of subsidies and priority grid access which favour wind and
solar.
Solutions will include a combination of improved
transmission capacity and voltage-smoothing technologies, plus a
strategy to support gas.
Only then can the country continue to add renewable capacity
and balance the demands of its increasingly integrated
neighbours.
NEXT PHASE
It is not only nuclear power capacity that is shrinking in
Germany.
From Jan. 1 2013, all fossil fuel power plants in western
Europe will have to pay for each tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2)
emissions under the European Union's emissions trading scheme,
after getting most emissions permits for free since the launch
of the scheme nearly eight years ago.
Even at present low carbon prices, that will undermine the
economics of marginal gas plants which are already deep in the
red from a combination of high gas prices and low coal and power
prices.
That contraction of gas and nuclear contrasts with massive
additions of wind and solar power.
Under its National Renewable Energy Action Plan, the country
aims to get nearly 40 percent of its electricity from renewable
power by 2020, from 52 gigawatts (GW) of solar power and 36 GW
of onshore wind and 10 GW offshore.
From 2011-2015, Deutsche Bank analysts forecast a net
addition of 33 GW of renewable power. The International Energy
Agency (IEA) sees an extra 22 GW.
The same period will see a net drop in nuclear capacity
(-9.7 GW); gas (-3.5 GW); lignite (-1 GW); and a net gain in
hard coal of 2.2 GW, according to a Deutsche Bank analyst
report, "German Power: Caught In The Undertow", implying a
dramatic shift to intermittent power.
BACK-UP
There are two central problems: maintaining fossil fuel
back-up, and strengthening the grid.
Fossil fuels are being undermined by the merit order of
renewable power, where solar and wind get priority dispatch to
the grid. The problem is doubled when combined with subsidies
which make renewable power generators indifferent to wholesale
market price signals.
That can inflict volatile and potentially very low or
negative prices on the rest of the system.
And it is not helped where marginal renewable power
generation is free, once plants are installed.
The net result is to push other sources out of the
generation mix.
Germany's capacity margin will shrink to 10 percent in 2015
from 19 percent in 2010, estimate Deutsche Bank analysts.
That may start to undermine the country's ability to balance
the grids of its neighbours including France, which is often
under capacity on cold winter days because of dependence on
electric heating.
One strategic solution option is a capacity payment
mechanism, reportedly under consideration in Germany, following
more definite plans in Britain and an existing scheme in the
United States.
Under such a scheme, the government or regulator identifies
a looming capacity shortfall and invites bids for flexible
capacity in a technology-neutral auction where it pays the
winning operator simply to be available.
In a scheme in northeastern United States, a system operator
collects bids to meet planning targets for regional peak
capacity needs and procures capacity at a market clearing price.
The forward auctions are held three years before the
delivery year, to match the minimum lead time required for the
construction or development of new capacity, as a reasonable
construction period for new peaking (for example gas-fired)
power plants, or ramp up period for energy efficiency projects.
A second, complementary solution is for the regulator to
impose stricter grid interconnection requirements on renewable
power generators, forcing them to limit voltage swings within a
certain buffer by deploying battery storage or switching and
voltage compensating devices.
LOOP FLOWS
The second main problem to be headed off is a lack of
transmission capacity within Germany, with impacts on its
neighbours.
One emerging threat, for example, is the mismatch between
onshore and rapidly growing offshore wind installation in the
north and load centres in the south, combined with insufficient
internal grid connection.
The phase-out of nuclear power largely located in the south
of Germany will further exacerbate the mismatch.
Unscheduled "loop flows" have increased across the
transmission system at times, where electricity flows through
Polish and Dutch grids and then back into Germany.
Interconnector operators struggle to plan for this flow,
given it stems from unpredictable wind power.
The flows can lead to cross-border capacity congestion, or
conversely underutilisation when they are planned for and fail
to materialise.
That in turn can cause price divergence across countries in
central western Europe, and so more price volatility.
One solution is a more intelligent, flow-based market
coupling between Germany and its neighbours France and the
Netherlands.
Such a system, where market coupling algorithms determine
the direction of flow of electricity to under-supplied areas,
would improve efficient use of transmission capacity. Such
intelligent coupling is planned from next year.
The problem can further be tackled by new transmission,
internally and across borders.
The National Grid Expansion Acceleration Act (NABEG) of 2011
has been adopted to simplify and accelerate permitting
procedures of national and cross-border lines while ensuring a
high level of public participation, which will help.
