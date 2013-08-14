(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Aug 14 EU countries are likely to pare
back support for renewable energy further after Spain's recent
proposed overhaul.
Those most likely to take action are countries with more
expensive schemes, programmes nearing their environmental
targets or nations with higher political risk.
Energy consumers are paying more for expanding, subsidised
renewable power, causing tensions over such programmes amid
wider austerity measures.
As a result, almost all EU countries have reduced support to
keep pace with falls in technology costs, with some having made
more drastic cuts, or taken retroactive action which has jolted
investors and undermined confidence.
While countries are working to EU targets, authorities in
Brussels appear powerless to prevent such retroactive steps.
Even Spain appears vulnerable to further cuts, after
repeated attempts to remove the state's liability for energy
sector subsidies, called the tariff deficit, as Fitch Ratings
agency has reported.
"We view the (July) proposal as a further sign of increasing
political risk in the sector," the rating agency said last
month.
"This is despite the inclusion of the government's
contribution towards the budget elimination. The weak operating
environment and regulatory risk already constrain the ratings of
utilities in Spain. We are unlikely to revise the negative
outlook for the sector until the tariff deficit issue is largely
eliminated."
Spain is struggling under one of the euro zone's biggest
public deficits, bloated by a 42 billion euro bill for helping
nine banks to recover from the 2008 property crash.
TARIFF DEFICIT
From the perspective of public finances, Spain had a
particularly ruinous system for renewable energy support where
the state bore the liability for the gap between regulated power
prices and higher generation costs which include support schemes
for renewables.
As a result of regulated power prices, utilities sell at a
loss to consumers, accumulating a tariff deficit carried on
their balance sheets as a receivable to be paid by the Spanish
government.
Estimates for the size of the cumulative deficit range from
around 25 billion to 35 billion euros.
Aiming to limit the liability, the government on July 12 cut
regulated earnings on electricity transmission, renewable energy
projects and capacity payments for gas-fired power plants.
It aims to replace automatic subsidies for renewable power
with a new system of "reasonable profitability", capped at 7.5
percent a year initially for large renewable power companies.
Greece has a similar regulated power market and has also
accumulated a tariff deficit which it has tried to reduce
through cuts in support, including some retroactive measures.
TAX AND SPEND
Most other EU countries pass the cost of renewable energy
support on to consumers, via utility bills.
However, they may still classify these programmes as tax and
spend policy, rather than regulation, bringing them under the
scrutiny of treasury ministers.
In Britain, for example, support for renewable energy
support falls under the Treasury's so-called levy control
framework for tax and spend policies.
"Its purpose is to make sure that DECC (Department of Energy
and Climate Change) achieves its fuel poverty, energy and
climate change goals in a way that is consistent with economic
recovery and minimising the impact on consumer bills," a
government memo said.
In November last year, Britain capped the cost of low carbon
schemes under the framework at 7.6 billion pounds ($11.75
billion) in 2020.
Other countries have introduced spending caps based on the
estimated cost of the policies for energy consumers, or nearing
fulfilment of targets to deploy renewables.
Under its "Conto Energia V" policy, Italy introduced an
expenditure cap of 6.7 billion euros annually for solar tariffs
and premiums, after the country became the world's biggest solar
market two years ago.
Italy reached the cap in June this year, meaning feed-in
tariff incentives would no longer be available for new PV
projects from July 7.
Given the rising cost of support programmes, more countries
will introduce such caps.
German plans to further limit renewable support are on hold
pending a forthcoming election; in January, environment minister
Peter Altmaier proposed to cap the renewable power charge on
retail consumer bills this year and next.
COUNTRY RISK
Besides signalled, incremental reductions in renewable
energy support, some countries have made sudden, retroactive
cuts in returns on existing projects, rattling investors and
developers.
Besides Spain and Greece, there are at least three other
countries which have imposed retroactive changes in renewable
support - the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Romania, usually
through new taxes or grid fees for existing projects.
Such policy changes seem to reflect countries' wider
business risk profiles.
The World Bank publishes an "ease of doing business" index,
based on the helpfulness of the business regulatory environment.
All five countries rank in the bottom half of the EU's 28
member states, according to the index.
And they all rank as "high risk" on Maplecroft's
Macroeconomic Environment Index which measures how helpful a
country's broad economy is for doing business.
European Union law and the EU's central bureaucracy, the
European Commission, so far appear powerless to prevent such
retroactive cuts.
"In some Member States, changes to support schemes have
lacked transparency, have been introduced suddenly and at times
have even been imposed retroactively or have introduced
moratoriums," the Commission said last year. "Such practices
undermine investor confidence in the sector."
