By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Aug 13 Solar module prices may be rising
for the first time in at least five years after Japan introduced
generous subsidies last year, as it turns to renewables to try
to plug the gap left by nuclear shutdowns in the wake of
Fukushima.
Solar manufacturers say Japan is the world's most profitable
market. It is also one of the fastest growing, which leads to
the question of how long it will be able to sustain costly
support for solar.
Japan alone may not be able to make up for an expected drop
in European demand this year, but it has boosted manufacturers'
profitability, as confirmed by China-based Canadian Solar
in earnings guidance last week.
From 2008 through 2012, solar module prices fell more than
80 percent. Some of that decline came from improved technology
and efficiency that reduced costs, but much of it was the result
of global overcapacity. Countries such as Spain and Germany had
offered subsidies to encourage growth and then reduced or
withdrew them. Producers sold at a loss to keep market share,
crippling profits and crushing returns for investors. (Charts 1
and 2)
***************************************
Chart 1:
Chart 2:
***************************************
For this year, the evidence is still scant on whether or not
the average global price has been pulled up by Japan and other
emerging markets.
But even a relatively modest fall combined with the
industry's continuing moves to cut costs could mean that
manufacturers benefit from a calmer period (briefly at least)
after years of slumping profits and losses.
HANWHA
Major solar module suppliers are cagey about selling prices,
usually updating investors annually in regulatory filings.
Only one major module manufacturer, Hanwha SolarOne
, has reported average prices so far this year, perhaps
because it had good news.
Its average selling price rose 10 percent in January to
March to $0.66 per watt from the previous quarter.
That is still below its last year's average price of $0.72,
but it follows seven straight years of average annual price
falls since the company's inception.
Hanwha SolarOne has historically recorded some of the
steadiest and steepest price falls across the sector, and its
announcement could indicate that price rises will be more
general.
It also reported that sales rose by a third and shipments by
nearly a half in the first quarter. Japan accounted for a third
of sales, up from a fifth the previous quarter, and it singled
out growth markets including Japan, China and South Africa.
On the supply side, it pointed to market consolidation.
OTHERS IN JAPAN
Another top-10 producer, JA Solar, described the
superiority of the new, rapidly rising Japanese market in terms
of prices.
It reported that average selling prices in Japan last year
were 27 percent above the company-wide average, followed by
Thailand by 24 percent; Australia by 15 percent and South Korea
by 12 percent.
"China and Japan are expected to become the growth engines
in 2013 and beyond," JA Solar said in its first quarter report.
"Our Japan shipments in Q1 alone were greater than our
shipments there in the whole of 2012."
Another Chinese producer, Canadian Solar, attributed rising
margins to Japan in second-quarter results published last week.
"We have been consistently pursuing our strategy of
geographic diversification and have focused on new growth
markets such as Japan," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Shawn Qu said.
"This has contributed to not only the volume but most
importantly the gross margin improvement in the quarter."
Japan's share of total Canadian Solar shipments was 35.7
percent in the April-June quarter, up 95 percent on the previous
quarter and a level the company said it expected to maintain.
SUPPORT SCHEME
Japan introduced a feed-in tariff in July last year that
required regional utilities to buy power from renewable energy
suppliers at pre-set premiums for 20 years for installations
over 10 kilowatts and 10 years for smaller ones.
The headline support rate is 38 yen ($0.39) per kilowatt
hour.
That is double the support rate in last year's leading
market, Germany, which pays 0.15 euros ($0.20) for sub-10 kw
installations and 0.1 euros for projects over 1,000 kw, both
over 20-year periods.
Most Japanese nuclear power plants remain closed after the
2011 Fukushima disaster.
The scale of its challenge even to replace a small portion
with renewables is huge. In 2009, nuclear power accounted for 29
percent of total generation, compared with 1 percent for all
non-hydro renewable power, according to Japan's Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry.
The Japanese incentives have led to a frenzy of interest
from module makers, hunting for support after a succession of
fleeting booms in places such as Spain, Britain and Italy.
But the overly generous support poses risks both to Japan
and the solar industry.
For Japan, it will increase the cost of solar power as the
subsidy is factored into the installation cost, even before
adding a possible hike in global module prices.
And for the industry, present global overcapacity was
created by the boom-bust cycle caused by Europe's previous
generous subsidies and their subsequent, hasty withdrawal.
Japan seems to be following that same narrative to the
letter.